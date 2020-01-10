    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        RSX

        Indicator for binary options RSX

        The indicator for binary options RSX can be divided into 2 parts. One part is a signal indicator, and the second is an oscillator. With this combination, we get an excellent indicator with the advantages of two indicators of different types at once, and most importantly, this indicator for binary options does not redraw and gives excellent entry signals.

        The profitability rate is about 70% if all rules are followed and risks are taken.

        RSX indicator

        Characteristics of the RSX indicator

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H1.
        • Expiration: 1 candle.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: RSX.
        • Trading instruments: Any.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the RSX indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        We leave the indicator settings unchanged.

        To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download this indicator and a template for it.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Trading rules using the RSX indicator

        There are several rules for opening a transaction, but only one is mandatory. The second is complementary and not mandatory. Since the indicator has levels, it can accordingly show overbought and oversold zones. All options trading with its help will be based on this.

        To be more precise, to open a Call option you need to:

        1. The indicator touched the “80” level, moving from bottom to top (scalping option).
        2. The indicator crossed the “80” level from top to bottom (conservative option).
        3. (Not necessary). The indicator square has changed from gray or red to green.

        To open a Put option you need to:

        1. The indicator touched the “20” level, moving from top to bottom (scalping option).
        2. The indicator crossed the “20” level from bottom to top (conservative option).
        3. (Not necessary). The indicator square has changed from gray or green to red.

        Working with this indicator for binary options is also very simple because it has built-in alerts that will tell you when you can enter a trade:

        Indicator alert

        In addition to the fact that the indicator can give several signals, there is something else that makes this indicator unique. And these are divergences. To find out what divergences are, it is worth familiarizing yourself with the divergence strategy .

        Examples of trading using the RSX indicator

        Now let’s look at everything using real examples to make it clearer what we’re talking about.

        We will use a fairly popular currency pair – USD/JPY.

        Opening a Call option (scalping option)

        Do not forget that this type of signal has an increased risk, but if you understand the trend and adhere to the rules of money management, you can open Call options:

        Call option

        Opening a Put option (scalping option)

        The same applies to Put options:

        Put option

        Opening Call and Put options (conservative option)

        And this is a conservative option that beginners should use, since the probability of a positive outcome in this case is many times higher:

        Call and Put options

        Conclusion

        What can be said for sure about the indicator for binary options RSX is that it gives many signals that can be reinforced by each other and, if used correctly, bring decent profits.

        To trade binary options, you will definitely need a trusted broker. You can check out the best brokers in the rating of binary options brokers on our website. Choose the best and start earning money in the near future.

        Download template and RSX indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        Strategies for trading binary options

        Trading kings

        Three best indicators without redrawing

        Anti-Martingale Calculator

        Binary options forum

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Артем Превозчиков
        спасибо за видео
        Да это точно, так прочитал про индикатор, не совсем понял, а вот видео уже посмотрел и стало ясно, понятно что это как реклама идет но все равно, главный посыл, идея - это просвещение людей в сфере бинарных опционов, респект команде!
        02 March 2021
        Answer
        Максим Максимович
        Максим Максимович
        спасибо за видео
        27 February 2020
        Answer
        Мистер график
        Мистер график
        индикатор лучше не использовать отдельно, добавить лучше еще что-то
        18 January 2020
        Answer
        миша
        ложные сигналы есть всегда, надо фильтровать)
        02 December 2019
        Answer
        slava
        хотят победить в номинации новинок года)))) индюк норм, но надо осторожно пользоваться. есть много ложных сигналов
        02 December 2019
        Answer
        саша
        вин оптион, вы что, марафон устроили по стратегиям и индикатором. что не день, то новинка)))
        02 December 2019
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!