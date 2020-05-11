Strategy for binary options Scalping by BAMBONI

The strategy for binary options and Forex “Scalping by BAMBONI” is based on both standard effective trend indicators and proprietary trend and flat indicators, which in the “mix” makes it possible to trade both binary options using this strategy and on the Forex market.

The strategy also has two trading modes, which makes the “BAMBONI Scalping” strategy universal and easy to use.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Scalping according to BAMBONI

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1.

Expiration: 1 candle or 10 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Signal Bars, EA SC Trend, Fisher Yur4ik, Moving Averages, Paramon Scalp, Fractals.

Trading instruments: GBP/USD, EUR/USD.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing indicators for the Scalping strategy using BAMBONI in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

The settings of most indicators remain at default, with the exception of Moving Averages. They must be with periods “100” and “200” and with the “Simple” method.

You can download indicators and a template for this strategy at the end of the article.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Trading rules using the Scalping strategy according to BAMBONI

One of the rules of trading for any strategy and indicator is to understand what a trend is and how to determine it . With knowledge of the trend, every trader will always be able to trade without using indicators .

As mentioned above, this strategy can be traded in two different ways:

Using scalping.

Conservative method.

Scalping implies an expiration of 1 candle, and the conservative method implies an expiration of 10 candles. Of course, the first option is more risky, but you can also make a profit much faster.

The basic rules for opening a Call option require that:

There was an upward trend. The price crossed the 200-period Moving Average upward and closed higher. The yellow line of the EA SC Trend indicator was higher than the green one. The Fisher Yur4ik indicator was green.

The basic rules for opening a Put option require that:

There was a downward trend. The price crossed the 200-period Moving Average from top to bottom and closed lower. The yellow line of the EA SC Trend indicator was below the green one. The Fisher Yur4ik indicator was yellow.

In addition to the basic rules, there are several additional ones that are also worth discussing.

One of these rules is the Signal Bars indicator. It is located in the upper right corner and shows statistics for various indicators and time frames. Therefore, for a Call option, an additional advantage will be indicator readings with green values ​​(on the left), and for Put options with red values ​​(on the right):

The second additional rule would be for the price to cross and close above or below not only the 200-period Moving Average, but also the 100-period. This will also give an additional advantage when making transactions.

And the last additional rule will be the price crossing the last fractal. As is known, fractals create local levels and their intersection can lead to new movement. In these cases, the last local fractals were crossed along with the Moving Average:

Examples of trading using the Scalping strategy using BAMBONI

It is advisable to work using this strategy on the GBP/USD and EUR/USD currency pairs. But the EUR/JPY pair also shows good results, so we’ll look at possible transactions on it.

Opening a Call Option

If all conditions are met, you can safely open Call options:

Opening a Put option

The situation here is not ideal, but if the trend is strong, then some factors can be neglected:

In the previous example, it was clear that some breakouts are not true. Therefore, you should always wait for a full breakdown and not enter into a trade in such cases:

Conclusion

As you can see, the BAMBONI Scalping strategy is capable of generating profit if you follow all the rules, as well as some additional recommendations.

But don’t think that trading options is easy. This activity requires the constant attention of the trader, as well as proper money management and compliance with risks .

And one more thing that is necessary for profitable trading is a trusted broker. If you have not yet found one, then you can familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers and choose the right one.

Download indicators and template for the Scalping strategy according to BAMBONI

