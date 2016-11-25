    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        SHI_SilverTrendSig

        Indicator for binary options SHI SilverTrendSig

        How does the SHI SilverTrendSig indicator work?

        Graphically, the software product is displayed on the quote chart in the form of dots of different colors:

        • (call) red ones warn of a price increase;
        • (put) blue - about its decrease.

        Indicator

        When such a symbol appears after the signal candle closes, the likelihood of a new trend movement starting increases. This may happen immediately or after some time.

        SHI_SilverTrendSig is based on oscillator data. Trading recommendations for a trader appear when prices move from overbought or oversold zones to the average zone.

        Preparing to work with the SHI SilverTrendSig indicator

        When installing the SHI_SilverTrendSig indicator for binary options trading on your platform, do not rush to change its standard settings. First of all, evaluate the accuracy of the signals by analyzing a certain period of the chart on history.

        Settings

        The instrument parameters do not need to be changed; it is better for untrained traders not to try to change numbers just like that. For example, the “All Bars” option indicates the number of candles taken for calculations. If it is set to “0”, then all data extracted from the currently loaded graph segment will be taken into account. It is not recommended to touch the remaining two options “Per” “Otstup”.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        How to trade using the SHI SilverTrendSig indicator

        Signals for binary options of the SHI SilverTrendSig indicator are very convenient and visually understandable even for beginners. With their help, any trader can quickly navigate the market situation and make a decision to conclude a deal.

        Since this tool is an oscillator, it does not work well on strong trend movements, so additional filters are necessary.

        SHI_SilverTrendSig is effective on corrections and minor fluctuations, and only as part of a complex strategy, and many of them have been developed (“FX Ghost”, “Nahuatl”, “AOSHI”, etc.).

        If you are working in a trending market, the indicator will help predict exit points from the correction for further growth/decrease, and will tell you when it is time to change the direction of transactions, as a rollback begins.

        In addition to this indicator, you can use the familiar Moving Average, which has a long period in order to determine which global trend dominates the chart of a trading asset. If the “hints” of SHI_SilverTrendSig coincide with it, then the chance of concluding a profitable deal increases.

        The main disadvantage of the indicator is a considerable number of false signals during a flat. In general, the indicator shows quite good results when trading binary options and, when properly combined, for example with “levels,” it can bring significant profits.

        Download the SHI SilverTrendSig indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        See also:

        Rating of binary options brokers

        Live chart for binary options

        Strategies for binary options

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Артур
        Артур
        В 2016 году были такие простые индикаторы.
        20 June 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Индикаторы всегда должны работать в паре. Для лучшего отображения сигналов.
        20 June 2023
        Answer
        Картер
        С виду точный, а как на деле?
        а на деле средний, но с фильтрами пойдет.
        01 February 2020
        Answer
        Алина Малина
        Алина Малина
        С виду точный, а как на деле?
        31 January 2020
        Answer
        Василий
        Довольно часто пользуюсь этим индикатором и чаще всего в паре с МА
        14 December 2017
        Answer
        Игорь
        Игорь
        Использовал этот индикатор в паре с MA,как и указанно в статье,большая часть сделок прибыльная,так что советую
        30 October 2017
        Answer
        Андрей
        Андрей
        Этот индикатор нужно использовать как минимум с другим в паре,иначе слишком большой риск
        18 October 2017
        Answer
        Юрий
        Юрий
        Он сигналы рисует на истории, а не в реальном времени.
        13 February 2017
        Answer
        Алекс
        Алекс
        Индикатор класс. Автору 100 баллов. Дивиргенция это один из самых сильных сигналов только после как она образовалась и только тогда рынок начинает разворачиваться.
        11 February 2017
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!