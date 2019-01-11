SixtySecondTrades indicator for binary options

SixtySecondTrades is a very simple arrow indicator that shows us what we need to do: buy or sell. The indicator algorithm is closed, but most likely it uses standard trading indicators such as ADX (Average Directional Index), but this is just a guess. The SixtySecondTrades binary options indicator produces a signal during the current bar on the previous bar, meaning it is necessary to evaluate its signal for the next bar, which makes trading somewhat difficult. Nevertheless, SixtySecondTrades has proven itself well in binary options trading in turbo mode (60 seconds).

Characteristics of SixtySecondTrades

Platform: Metatrader4.

Asset: any major currency pair.

Trading time: European sessions and the beginning of American sessions.

Timeframe: M1.

Expiration time: 60 seconds.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

It is recommended to use the SixtySecondTrades indicator with the ChandleTimer information indicator (can be downloaded at the end of the article), which shows the time until the current candle closes. It is needed in order not to be late with the purchase of an option, since these are fast transactions - every second counts.

Trading rules using the SixtySecondTrades indicator

It is better to trade during the most unstable times - the European and the first half of the US sessions (see the start time of Forex trading sessions ).

CALL option when the following conditions are met:

A green dot appeared. At least 40 seconds before the candle closes. We buy an option to raise CALL with expiration in 60 seconds

PUT option when the following conditions are met:

A red dot appeared. At least 40 seconds before the candle closes. We buy a put option on PUT with an expiration of 60 seconds

