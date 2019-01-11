    Registration
        SixtySecondTrades indicator for binary options

        SixtySecondTrades is a very simple arrow indicator that shows us what we need to do: buy or sell. The indicator algorithm is closed, but most likely it uses standard trading indicators such as ADX (Average Directional Index), but this is just a guess. The SixtySecondTrades binary options indicator produces a signal during the current bar on the previous bar, meaning it is necessary to evaluate its signal for the next bar, which makes trading somewhat difficult. Nevertheless, SixtySecondTrades has proven itself well in binary options trading in turbo mode (60 seconds).

        Example chart with the SixtySecondTrades indicator

        Characteristics of SixtySecondTrades

        Platform: Metatrader4.

        Asset: any major currency pair.

        Trading time: European sessions and the beginning of American sessions.

        Timeframe: M1.

        Expiration time: 60 seconds.

        Recommended broker: Alpari , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        It is recommended to use the SixtySecondTrades indicator with the ChandleTimer information indicator (can be downloaded at the end of the article), which shows the time until the current candle closes. It is needed in order not to be late with the purchase of an option, since these are fast transactions - every second counts.

        Example of a chart with the CandleTimer indicator

        Trading rules using the SixtySecondTrades indicator

        It is better to trade during the most unstable times - the European and the first half of the US sessions (see the start time of Forex trading sessions ).

        CALL option when the following conditions are met:

        1. A green dot appeared.
        2. At least 40 seconds before the candle closes.
        3. We buy an option to raise CALL with expiration in 60 seconds

        Example of a CALL signal with the SixtySecondTrades indicator

        Winning on the CALL signal with the SixtySecondTrades indicator

        PUT option when the following conditions are met:

        1. A red dot appeared.
        2. At least 40 seconds before the candle closes.
        3. We buy a put option on PUT with an expiration of 60 seconds

        PUT signal with the SixtySecondTrades indicator

        Winnings on the PUT signal with the SixtySecondTrades indicator

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Comments

        Ibragim
        Ibragim
        чисто скальперский индюк. для экспы 60 сек
        60 мало, лучше 5 мин
        08 March 2020
        Киндер
        чисто скальперский индюк. для экспы 60 сек
        25 January 2020
        EvgenQ
        EvgenQ
        Если ставить его на М1, время экспирации опциона 3 мин, то отрабатывает довольно не плохо.
        15 February 2019
        надо попробовать
        06 February 2019
        Сева
        Я перепробывал много индикаторов и лучшего пока не нашол. Кто найдет дайте знать)
        02 February 2019
        98Alex89
        Потестировал индикатор. Показал хорошие результаты, но с Мартингейлом не используйте. Слив депозита обеспечен.
        18 January 2019
        Григорий Ильин
        Результаты тестирования индикатора многообещающие. Коэффициент выигрыша от 73 до 80%. Я предлагаю людям совершать 10 сделок в день. Это хватает мне.
        11 January 2019
