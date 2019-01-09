    Registration
        Strategy for binary options Star Profit Option

        The Star Profit Option binary options strategy consists of only two indicators : the main one with a signal in the form of stars and a dynamic channel as a filter. Therefore, this strategy is easy to use and understand and is suitable even for novice traders. According to the authors’ recommendations, Star Profit strategy signals should be used on small time frames (from M1 to M15). Thanks to this, you will receive many accurate binary options signals throughout the trading day.

        binary strategy Star Profit Option

        Characteristics of the Star Profit Option trading strategy

        Platform: Metatrader4.

        Asset: any currency pairs, indices, stocks and commodities.

        Trading time: any recommended European and American sessions.

        Timeframe: M1-M15.

        Shelf life: 5 candles.

        Recommended broker: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Trading rules using the Star Profit strategy

        Signals to buy CALL:

        • A signal in the form of a green star appeared on the chart.
        • The price has broken through the lower border of the channel.

        CALL signal from Star Profit Option

        PUT sell signals:

        • A red star appeared on the graph.
        • The price has broken through the upper boundary of the channel.

        PUT signal from Star Profit Option

        The strongest signal appears when the price breaks through all three channel lines, after which a signal star appears:

        the strongest signal on the Star Profit Option chart

        Very important! Successful trading with Star Profit Option requires a reliable binary options broker that does not create delays when opening positions.

        Download the template and indicators of the Star Profit Option strategy

        Download

        Despite the fact that the strategy has proven itself well in short-term trading of binary options and has an indicator for filtering some signals, we recommend trying it using a risk-free day from Grand Capital .

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Груша
        Очень хорошая стратегия, разогнал с ней депо с 100 баксов до 600!
        во сказочник. без доказательств это все пустые слова. я работал с этой стратегий и у меня получался профит 6-7 из 10 сделок (70%), но никак не получится с такими результатами разогнать!
        так а он может еще что-то использовал кроме этого, или может понимает рынок просто)
        блин, тут я не подумал. но он же молчит)) может и правда фильтровал сигналы как-то
        01 March 2020
        Answer
        Гуманоид
        Гуманоид
        Очень хорошая стратегия, разогнал с ней депо с 100 баксов до 600!
        во сказочник. без доказательств это все пустые слова. я работал с этой стратегий и у меня получался профит 6-7 из 10 сделок (70%), но никак не получится с такими результатами разогнать!
        так а он может еще что-то использовал кроме этого, или может понимает рынок просто)
        16 February 2020
        Answer
        Груша
        Очень хорошая стратегия, разогнал с ней депо с 100 баксов до 600!
        во сказочник. без доказательств это все пустые слова. я работал с этой стратегий и у меня получался профит 6-7 из 10 сделок (70%), но никак не получится с такими результатами разогнать!
        09 January 2020
        Answer
        baklogon
        Очень хорошая стратегия, разогнал с ней депо с 100 баксов до 600!
        23 March 2019
        Answer
        Поработал с разной экспой и на БО 7-10 мин норм. Можно юзать без проблем.
        12 March 2019
        Answer
        Люмир
        Люмир
        С финмаксом очень неплохо работает. Сигналы приходят вовремя.
        10 March 2019
        Answer
        $Sem$
        $Sem$
        Отличная рабочая стратегия, спасибо!!!
        24 February 2019
        Answer
        VolodyaSever
        VolodyaSever
        Согласен, что для успешной торговли нужен надежный брокер БО и не только с этой ТС, а вообще)
        24 February 2019
        Answer
        CrazyGirl
        CrazyGirl
        ХОЧУ ПОПРОБОВАТЬ!!!!!!
        18 February 2019
        Answer
        Данил
        Данил
        Спасибо за стратегию. Искал такую систему давно, рад что нашел ее здесь. Буду отрабатывать)))
        10 February 2019
        Answer
        Просветленный
        Просветленный
        Я так понимаю эта стратегия подходит как для БО, так и для форекс?
        Эта стратегия универсальная, торговать можно как бинарниками, так и на форексе. На форексе рекомендую ставить м5-м15, на бинарных опционах - на м1 с экспирацией 5-7 минут.
        06 February 2019
        Answer
        АленкА
        Я так понимаю эта стратегия подходит как для БО, так и для форекс?
        06 February 2019
        Answer
        Витя
        неплохо. Буду тестить.
        04 February 2019
        Answer
        Мишка99
        Я на данный момент торгую по этой стратегии , точность примерно 7 сигналов из десяти. Я не придерживаюсь всех правил, но прибыль все равно получаю). Думаю, если придерживаться всех рекомендаций торговли, то можно и больше получить.
        02 February 2019
        Answer
        Lucy
        Lucy
        Великолепная стратегия. Убедилась, что всё понятно, буду проходить обучение. Многие мечтают о свободном графике работы, так почему бы не проверить себя в торговле бинарными опционами? Надеюсь всё получится!Спасибо!
        30 January 2019
        Answer
        vector+
        Стратегия живая неживая не прогонял.
        29 January 2019
        Answer
        СенЯ
        СенЯ
        Тестировал вечером в пятницу на минутах экспа 10, вроде ок)
        27 January 2019
        Answer
        Владимир
        индикаторы перерисовываются
        25 January 2019
        Answer
        Алекс777
        По описанию индикаторы отрабатывают просто супер, НО лично у меня никак не хочет запускаться на MT4. Поэтому пока пробую у других брокеров.
        21 January 2019
        Answer
        Антон Егоров
        Стратегия имеет право на жизнь, но имеет существенный недостаток – перекрашивается. Если для вас это важно – не используйте его.
        19 January 2019
        Answer
