        Stochastic Cross Alert indicator: simplicity and effectiveness

        crossalert Many Forex traders prefer to work with simple software products, which, nevertheless, are quite profitable. One of the good developments is Stochastic Cross Alert, based on the standard Stochastic algorithm. This arrow indicator is ideal for binary options trading, as it shows each binary options signal with a corresponding arrow.

        The “mechanism” of the Stochastic Cross Alert indicator

        The name of the indicator speaks for itself: “Intersection Notification”. The tool visualizes Stochastic signals for the user, offering to buy or sell:

        • when the %K or %D lines cross user-set overbought or oversold levels;
        • when one Stochastic line crosses the second.

        Classic Stochastic displays data separately, in a special window; a modified tool draws the corresponding arrows above or below the chart:

        • green (call) - buy, currency pair quotes will rise;
        • red (put) - sell, price reduction will begin.

        Stochastic Cross Alert indicator settings:

        Indicator settings To optimize the indicator for yourself, it is important to know its capabilities and basic options that can be changed. Let's look at what parameters this tool has:

        • SoundON allows you to enable or disable the sound notification;
        • EmailON - the indicator sends a signal by email to the user. The box specified in the profile on Metatrader4 is used.
        • Kperiod , DPeriod – periods that are taken to calculate the %K and %D lines;
        • Slowing _ priority deceleration period;
        • MA_Method – the Mooving Average smoothing method used, indicated by one of the numbers: 0 – simple; 1 – exponential; 2 – smoothed; 3 – linearly weighted;
        • OverBoughtLevel and OverSoldLevel - setting overbought and oversold levels;
        • PriceField – what price the calculations are based on: 0 – maximum/minimum; 1 – closing/opening of the candle.

        A number of settings relate to enabling or disabling notification types:

        • Shod_K_OBOScross and Shod_D_OBOScross - lines %K and %D, respectively, warn of entering the oversold or overbought zone of an asset;
        • Shod_KD_cross — signal when two Stohastik lines cross each other - %K and %D.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Recommendations for the trader:

        The indicator will be useful in trading if you take into account a few tips:

        • the signal becomes valid at the opening of a new candle;
        • filter the information received by using the indicator as part of a trading strategy;
        • To understand the extensive functionality of the tool and the available settings, first test it on a demo account.

        Indicator

        Download the Stochastic Cross Alert indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Макс
        Это то что надо. теперь не надо следить за индюком, а только анализируй сигналы и все
        28 February 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл Радченко
        Кирилл Радченко
        С алертом однозначно удобнее
        17 January 2020
        Answer
        Борис
        Спасибо, полезный индикатор. Давно такой искал, скачал и установил. Все работает
        21 December 2017
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Добавить пару фильтров и можно идти покорять мир хе-хе) На самом деле очень полезный индюк,на нем даже есть пару стратегий,опробуйте
        27 October 2017
        Answer
        Данил
        Данил
        Действительно индикатор очень хорош. Вывел однажды 100 баксов на нем. Но он не всегда дает точные показания. Для него нужны дополнительные фильтры чтобы точно входить в сделку.
        18 October 2017
        Answer
        Федоров
        Федоров
        Индикатор показывает сигналы на покупку и продажу. Индюк и вправду хорош. брал сигналы на M5 и ставил в сторону движения M15, H1 всё идеально
        12 February 2017
        Answer
        Андрей
        Андрей
        Спасибо, полезный индикатор. Давно такой искал. Скачал и установил.Только вот у меня в его настройках отсутствуют некоторые параметры, которые указаны у вас в статье. Попробую переустановить.
        01 February 2017
        Answer
