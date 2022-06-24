Binary options are a type of online trading that allows you to make relatively quick money on changes in the prices of securities, currency pairs , cryptocurrencies and commodities. Therefore, the number of traders using this financial approach to make a profit is constantly growing. This also contributes to an increase in the number of brokers who offer the most effective binary options trading platforms in Russia. Due to high competition in the market, the terms of cooperation with such companies are becoming more profitable and simpler. As a result, thanks to this, traders today just need to register on the broker’s website, top up their balance and start trading through the trading platform:

Many companies, in order to increase the number of clients, offer welcome bonuses for binary options and gifts, which are often used to make a profit without investing their own money. The binary options market is also replenished by professional traders who have previously worked with securities or other financial assets. This type of online trading allows you to redistribute risks and expand your investment portfolio. And experts note that binary options are more suitable for beginners than traditional exchanges, since working with this tool in technical terms looks much simpler, but does not change the fact that for successful trading you need to understand technical and fundamental analysis .

Content:

The Most Effective Trading Platforms for Binary Options

Since the existence of binary options, many brokers have appeared that provide access to trading these financial instruments. At the same time, trading is carried out mainly using the same platforms. Brokers only reduce or expand the functionality by making changes to the interface of such products. There are six trading platforms for binary options from developers and one proprietary trading platform from the IQ Option broker:

TechFinancials; SpotOption; Tradologic; TradeSmarter; O-Systems; AirSoft; IQ Option.

TechFinancial s . TechFinancials' binary options trading platform features a simple interface and provides access to trade history and an economic calendar , eliminating the need for traders to use third-party services. Also in the terminal you can find a list with trading assets, buttons for switching between types of binary options and a trading panel with a chart.

A distinctive feature of the company that developed this platform was that it also had its own brokerage company called OptionFair, but this broker does not provide its services on the Russian market.

SpotOption . SpotOption is the most popular binary options trading platform among many brokers. There are many companies that have used this platform, and these are:

Verum Option ;

Banc de Binary ;

Utrader and many others.

Also, this platform was used by many fraudulent brokers who wanted to attract traders using its popularity.

If we talk about the platform itself, it is most suitable for beginners because of its simplicity. At the top of the terminal you can see buttons for switching between options. Next is a panel of trading assets, expiration and transaction amount, and at the very bottom there is a chart and a convenient trading panel.

Tradologic . This trading platform for binary options is convenient and understandable due to the fact that everything you need for trading is located on the terminal panels, but it cannot be called suitable for beginners, since it is more suitable for experienced traders.

In the terminal you can find and use:

trading panel;

transaction history;

list of assets;

different options.

And on the chart itself there are buttons with expiration time , time frames and chart types.

The main feature of this binary options trading platform is that it allows you to trade using your own apps or robots. Also, the developers recently updated the interface of the platform, and it has become more visually pleasing, changing the color from white to black.

TradeSmarter . A universal trading platform for binary options, which can also be classified as a platform for beginners, since everything you need to make transactions is in the terminal and working with it is intuitive.

All trading assets can be seen above the chart and you can switch between them at any time. On the chart there are switches for scale, time frames and chart types, and on the menu on the left you can find additional functionality in the form of:

trading history;

social trading;

analysts;

video lessons.

On the right is a large trading panel where you can select the trade amount and buy options.

For some reason, brokers who can hardly be called conscientious really like this platform. One of these is Daily Trades , and the second is FiNMAX .

O- Systems. Among brokers, the trading platform for binary options O-Systems is far from the most popular and is used by little-known brokers. Its low popularity may be due to the fact that the interface looks old and not fresh, and as you know, the visual component is important.

Regarding the functionality on this trading platform, you can see a list of trading assets on the left, and a trading panel on the right. Below the chart is the trading history. In addition to standard functions, this terminal can open six charts simultaneously.

IQ Option ( author's platform ) . IQ Option, as it has already become clear, is not only a broker, but also an entire proprietary platform that the company developed for itself.

On this binary options trading platform, the emphasis is on the chart, which occupies most of the workspace, and on the left and right you can see a compact menu and a trading panel.

At the top you can add tabs with the trading assets you need. The platform also has indicators for binary options and graphical tools.

The disadvantages of this trading platform include the fact that the broker can change anything in it at any time, including quotes. Of course, it is not a fact that the broker uses this, but this causes concern among some traders.

How to choose the most effective trading platforms in Russia for binary options

Some traders compare binary options trading to playing in a casino and think that binary options are a scam . In both cases, users make a profit provided that the bet wins. But that's where the similarities end. In a casino, it is impossible to predict the behavior of a machine, but it is possible to predict how an asset will behave over a certain period of time. Therefore, binary options trading is hard work that requires active attention and constant trading education . Compared to traditional exchanges, this tool is easy to use. So, to make a profit, it is enough to accurately determine the range in which the price will move. Binary options are a short-term investment instrument characterized by increased volatility (rapid exchange rate changes).

Another important point is that a small amount is enough to start trading such contracts. For example, to make several consecutive transactions, $10-20 is enough. And thanks to the fact that most brokers allow you to start investing with a minimum deposit of $5, you can open accounts with several companies at once, testing different strategies and increasing your income.

Market professionals advise trading binary options on one or two of the best binary options trading platforms that offer optimal conditions for opening and closing transactions, favorable commissions for deposits and withdrawals. Most traders cooperate with 2-3 well-known brokers. New companies that have appeared on this market relatively recently remain in the shadow of large ones. This is largely due to the fact that users refuse to cooperate with such brokers due to high risks. In particular, new companies may close unexpectedly, causing users to lose their money.

In this regard, traders choose the best binary options trading platform in Russia based on recommendations from reviews. In order to reduce their own risks, users seek to cooperate with companies that have been present on the market for a long time. Therefore, it is the ratings and reviews of real users that are the main criteria for choosing the best trading platform. However, it cannot be ruled out that new companies are able to offer good terms of cooperation.

Binary options trading platforms in Russia with favorable conditions

There are several factors that users consider when choosing a binary options broker. Often traders make their final choice based on personal preferences. At the same time, experienced users advise working with several companies simultaneously, thereby minimizing unpredictable risks. Traders who adhere to this approach believe that the main thing in working with binary brokers is to quickly withdraw money.

Despite the fact that there are many similar companies on the market, each of which offers its own terms of cooperation, the list of selection criteria is standardized. That is, you can identify several factors that you need to pay attention to when choosing a broker.

Thanks to such a wide variety, traders can choose a suitable broker not only according to the terms of cooperation, but also taking into account the features of the trading platform interface. Moreover, the last factor is considered important, since users spend a lot of time working with binary options and the convenience of the trading platform interface determines the effectiveness of trading.

It is equally important that it works constantly and without failures, and also responds quickly to given commands. A demo account helps you evaluate the functionality and capabilities of a specific trading platform.

Below is a table with the names of companies that allow you to trade binary options with a deposit of five dollars or more.

Company name Minimum deposit Minimum investment amount per transaction Quotex $10 $1 Pocket Option $5 $1 Deriv $5 $0.5 Binary.com $10 $0.35 Binarium $10 $1 Alpari $1 $1 Olymp Trade $10 $1 Word Forex $1 $1

Binary options trading platform Quotex

The Quotex broker platform is the youngest of those presented in the table.

Its distinctive feature is that any transactions and for any amounts are opened instantly without any delays. This is why many traders started opening accounts with the Quotex broker .

The Quotex trading platform is somewhat reminiscent of Olymp Trade , but only externally. In terms of functionality, this platform has free signals with a history that can be verified. The broker also has a market, but it works on a different principle, unlike Pocket Option. Despite this, you can still use different Quotex promotional codes .

On the broker's chart itself, you can conveniently place tabs with trading assets, of which there are many. The trading panel is user-friendly and contains everything binary options traders need, including trade history.

In technical terms, the platform has more than 30 indicators and a lot of graphical tools, including channels, levels, and so on.

Binary options trading platform Pocket Option

One of the most effective trading platforms for binary options is the binary options broker Pocket Option.

The Pocket Option terminal exists in both a web version and a version for Windows OS . The platform can satisfy any trader, as it has wide functionality and everything necessary for comfortable and profitable options trading. On the platform you can use:

Indicators . The broker has about 30 indicators that can be used to analyze or build a strategy;

. The broker has about 30 indicators that can be used to analyze or build a strategy; Graphical tools . There are nine such instruments on the platform, and these are not only lines and channels, but also Fibonacci;

. There are nine such instruments on the platform, and these are not only lines and channels, but also Fibonacci; Market . In the broker's market, you can buy and activate promotional codes that simplify binary options trading or make it more profitable;

. In the broker's market, you can buy and activate promotional codes that simplify binary options trading or make it more profitable; Express orders . Such orders allow you to earn much more profit than classic options, the profitability of which does not exceed 90%;

. Such orders allow you to earn much more profit than classic options, the profitability of which does not exceed 90%; Pending orders . These are orders that can be placed in advance by price or time, and they will be executed without your presence;

. These are orders that can be placed in advance by price or time, and they will be executed without your presence; Free signals . These signals are based on indicators and are available to all traders;

. These signals are based on indicators and are available to all traders; Social trading . This type of income allows you to copy the trades of other traders and receive passive profit if the trader you are copying makes positive trades.

In addition, you can use many promotional codes and free gifts from the broker.

Deriv binary options trading platform

Deriv broker can also be called one of the best binary options trading platforms.

In addition to the standard set of functions, such as various timeframes, types of charts, indicators and expirations, the broker offers 17 types of binary options and a large selection of trading assets, including synthetic assets, which are provided by the broker itself.

Also, the Deriv trading platform does not consist of one platform, but of several, and they are divided into platforms for beginners and for professionals. The broker also has a trading platform on which you can trade using robots.

Binary options trading platform Binary.com

Broker Deriv and Bianry.com are closely related, since, in fact, this is one and the same company that rebranded and created a second broker Deriv. The Binari broker itself has been around for about 20 years and appeared long before the advent of binary options.

On the Binary binary options trading platform, the functionality is simpler than on Deriv and there are five types of binary options to choose from. The list of trading assets is almost the same as the second broker and there are also synthetic assets to choose from.

The trading platforms that can be used for trading are also different, including MetaTrader 5 and a robot trading platform.

This platform provides classic timeframes, but expirations can be used not only by time, but also measured in ticks.

Binary options trading platform Binarium

Binarium is a binary options trading platform in Russia, which is constantly updated and the visual component of the web terminal has recently been radically changed.

The Binarium trading platform has technical indicators and graphical tools that help the trader make a qualitative analysis. And the Binarium mobile application is the most convenient at all, since it completely replicates the web terminal, making it easy to trade on it.

The broker's trading assets are divided into currencies and cryptocurrencies, as well as indices. The platform also hosts regular free and paid tournaments, allowing you to start trading from scratch. You can also get bonuses using Binarium promotional codes .

For traders with a deposit of $500 or more, a trading room is available, which provides several trading advantages, including analyst recommendations.

A distinctive feature of the Binarium trading platform is the expirations that it provides. On this platform, you can buy options with daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly expiration.

Alpari binary options trading platform

Alpari is a trading platform that is known to many traders, since the broker has existed in this market for a long time.

This platform provides traders with more than 5 types of binary options, including express options, which allow them to earn more than 200% profit. It is convenient that for each type of option you can see material that explains how it works. The platform also has signals and a stock tab.

Trading assets include currencies, metals and indices, the profitability of which reaches 85%. Expirations on the Alpari platform are available from 30 seconds to 4 hours.

What to consider when choosing a broker?

A demo account only shows the functionality of the trading platform. But this tool does not reveal the specifics of cooperation with a broker. This factor plays a primary role, since a competent choice of a company allows you to minimize some of the unpredictable risks of trading binary options.

A number of circumstances need to be checked before replenishing your balance. Other factors become apparent during the first days and months of working with a broker. Before replenishing your balance on the broker’s website, it is recommended to check the following circumstances:

Availability of a license . Most large brokers have a corresponding document obtained from the Center for Financial Markets and/or other organizations. These organizations act as a guarantee that in case of disputes with the broker, users will be able to get their money back. Volume of working capital for the last year . The higher this indicator, the lower the risk that the broker will go bankrupt in the near future or block the withdrawal of money from the deposit. Companies operating legally usually publish such information on the Internet. Volume and type of advertising . If a company actively promotes itself, places banners everywhere and sends out a lot of emails, then this most likely indicates scammers. This approach is typical for brokers seeking to attract as much money as possible in the shortest possible time. Work on weekends . This sign is also typical for companies that do not actually trade on the market (with the exception of providing cryptocurrency quotes). Such companies are a kind of hybrid of a broker and a casino. That is, these companies make money on bets, but on real forecasts of market movements. Availability of online support . If traders can contact a live person to resolve trading-related issues, then this indicates the broker's intention to grow their business. Types of trading platforms . Large brokers allow you to trade both through mobile applications and through a browser or computer programs. Moreover, the best companies provide their own products.

Some large brokers offer such a service as trust management. Users can transfer part of their funds to an experienced trader who will trade for them. This option allows you to increase the degree of stability of the investment portfolio to unpredictable risks.

Conclusion

The most effective trading platforms for binary options in Russia are those that you choose for yourself after checking. If we talk about general points, then you should pay attention to the operation of the platform, trading assets, and the speed of money withdrawal. Therefore, before funding your account with real money, be sure to test binary options trading platforms in Russia using a demo account.

