Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2020

As Blockchain grows into a popular technology, we have countless cryptocurrencies to invest in. Some coins live up to expectations, while others mostly disappoint. The most surprising thing is that the best cryptocurrencies for investment are not always very popular among crypto enthusiasts. Almost no one knows about some of them.

Before thinking about investing in cryptocurrencies, it is very important to understand their features and potential in the long term. Investing in cryptocurrency requires the same serious approach as investing in real estate or anything large.

As a simple example, let's look at Bitcoin - the most popular digital currency in the world, which even non-professionals have most likely heard of. At the end of 2017, BTC grew very much, after which it began a strong decline, which was difficult to sustain, especially for those who bought it at its peak. The new ascent has proven more challenging, but market leaders predict that 2020 will be a year that incredibly changes the picture from a bearish to a bullish scenario. Based on this situation, you need to have at least a basic understanding of cryptocurrencies in order to be able to invest in them wisely. And before making any investment decisions, we should answer the following questions:

Do you plan to sell your coins after they reach their peak value?

Do you want to sell only some of your coins or all of them at once?

Is there a reason why you can sell everything at once at any price?

What is the maximum loss you can afford?

How optimistic are you about making a profit?

Do you follow market news on a regular basis?

By answering these questions, you can understand which type of investing is better for you - short-term or long-term. After all, not everyone understands investments enough to understand whether it is worth investing in some cryptocurrency, or whether it is better to stay away from it.

Most importantly, remember that making investment decisions based on emotional judgments is a bad idea. And if you still don’t know how to make a choice, but the desire to invest in cryptoassets is great, below we present the Top 10 cryptocurrencies for investment in 2020.

Which cryptocurrencies should you invest in in 2020?

Without a doubt, Bitcoin and Ethereum are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in, but let's look at other actively developing cryptocurrencies with prospects in 2020.

In this article we will consider such cryptocurrencies as:

Zcash (ZEC)

Even though Zcash is predominantly a new coin, it has captured a fairly large portion of the market in a short period of time. Zooko CEO Wilcox-O'Hearn is constantly planning growth and expansion strategies. Currently, Zcash has approximately 21,000,000 coins participating in transactions.

The main purpose of the Zcash cryptocurrency is anonymity. And the Zero-knowledge proof function helps her in this, which translates as proof with zero disclosure of information.

You can easily invest in Zcash while remaining an anonymous user and receive a detailed report of your transactions. This makes it one of the best cryptocurrencies for investment.

Data for today:

Price: $49.

Total coin turnover: approximately 8,670,000 ZEC.

Market capitalization: approximately $431,000,000.

Dash (DASH)

Digital Dash should definitely be included in any list of the best cryptocurrencies. Even though it was created in 2015, its market capitalization is around $2,000,000,000. Within a short period of time, transactions of around $100,000,000 per day began to be processed using this cryptocurrency. This is because DASH is a reliable cryptocurrency.

The difference between DASH and other coins is the use of masternodes in addition to standard “mining”. Dash also has a payment shuffling feature, which increases anonymity.

Data for today:

Price: $102.

Total coin turnover: approximately 9,284,000 DASH.

Market capitalization: approximately $950,000,000.

Neo (NEO)

When we talk about blockchain and innovation, two names always come up: Vitalik Buterin and Da Hongei. The first one, as we know, is the creator of Ethereum, and the second one is the creator of the NEO coin.

The cryptocurrency was created in China and is actively supported by the Chinese government. NEO technology relies on the Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerant System, which adds sophistication to the coin. Its improved Proof-of-Stake technology makes it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in.

Data for today:

Price: $12.

Total coin turnover: approximately 70,538,000 NEO.

Market capitalization: approximately $749,000,000.

Steem (STEEM)

Blogging and social networking platform Steemit has decided to get involved in cryptocurrency. Activities such as writing blogs and comments will give coins to the authors as rewards. This token can be used to pay for other services on the platform. This project is growing rapidly as more and more aspiring authors are showing interest in this social media blogging tool.

Data for today:

Price: $0.16.

Total coin turnover: approximately 358,000,000 STEEM.

Market capitalization: approximately $59,000,000.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a distributed computing platform that implements blockchain technology for the ADA coin. As a decentralized blockchain platform, Cardano is a completely open-source cryptocurrency project. Cardano is also the first cryptocurrency platform based on Haskell code, an industrial product used for mission-critical systems.

Data for today:

Price: $0.04.

Total coin turnover: approximately 25,927,000,000 ADA.

Market capitalization: approximately $1,145,000,000.

Tron (TRX)

Tron is attracting more and more investors due to its growth. To be more precise, the creator of this coin has other proven projects.

Launched by Justin Sun, Tron is installed on a decentralized platform. Fast and secure transactions can be made using this currency. The main motive is to promote and support the entertainment industry, which allows all users to upload and download various types of media without the intervention of third parties such as Google Play Store and other intermediaries.

Data for today:

Price: $0.01.

Total coin turnover: approximately 66,682,000,000 TRX.

Market capitalization: approximately $1,097,000,000.

Nem (NEM)

Nem is different from other cryptocurrencies for two main reasons:

You collect "harvest" instead of obtaining coins by "mining".

The Proof-of-Importance concept determines who collects the next block of the “harvest”.

NEM transactions take approximately 6 seconds to display and 20 seconds to confirm. NEM is also incredibly scalable. Another advantage is that the cost of transaction fees is very low, around 0.01%. It turns out that you need 1 cent to send $100 or 10 cents to send $1000. Isn't that cool?

Last but not least, NEM uses 100 times less energy than BTC to run a node or harvest.

Data for today:

Price: $0.04.

Total coin turnover: approximately 8,999,999,999 NEM.

Market capitalization: approximately $367,000,000.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance is not only the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, but also the name of the coin. BNB is among the top 30 cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization. BNB has high liquidity as it is highly sought after on its cryptocurrency exchange. It is also interesting that this token is also traded on other cryptocurrency exchanges . BNB will be a great investment in the long term as it stands strong even during cryptocurrency recessions.

Data for today:

Price: $17.

Total coin turnover: approximately 155,000,000 BNB.

Market capitalization: approximately $2,686,000,000.

0x (ZRX)

0x is the latest cryptocurrency that is attracting the attention of traders and investors. It is a decentralized ERC20 token exchange where users can directly place orders from their Ethereum wallets. This provides much greater liquidity compared to other crypto connections, so anyone using this protocol can receive payments from anyone.

Data for today:

Price: $0.23.

Total coin turnover: approximately 604,000,000 ZRX.

Market capitalization: approximately $139,000,000.

Ontology (ONT)

Ontology is a high-performance multi-chain focused on creating interoperable blockchain channels. ONT looks forward to an ambitious roadmap for the coming years. Ontology's rapid rise in the cryptocurrency market makes it increasingly interesting to watch. The start of the coin’s growth could be the imminent main network launch and other events planned for this year.

Conclusion

There are currently many coins for investment in the cryptocurrency market, but not all of them are worth attention. Approach any investment wisely and invest only the amount you are willing to lose.

