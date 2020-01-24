    Registration
        Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2020

        bitcoin 2020 As Blockchain grows into a popular technology, we have countless cryptocurrencies to invest in. Some coins live up to expectations, while others mostly disappoint. The most surprising thing is that the best cryptocurrencies for investment are not always very popular among crypto enthusiasts. Almost no one knows about some of them.

        Before thinking about investing in cryptocurrencies, it is very important to understand their features and potential in the long term. Investing in cryptocurrency requires the same serious approach as investing in real estate or anything large.

        As a simple example, let's look at Bitcoin - the most popular digital currency in the world, which even non-professionals have most likely heard of. At the end of 2017, BTC grew very much, after which it began a strong decline, which was difficult to sustain, especially for those who bought it at its peak. The new ascent has proven more challenging, but market leaders predict that 2020 will be a year that incredibly changes the picture from a bearish to a bullish scenario. Based on this situation, you need to have at least a basic understanding of cryptocurrencies in order to be able to invest in them wisely. And before making any investment decisions, we should answer the following questions:

        • Do you plan to sell your coins after they reach their peak value?
        • Do you want to sell only some of your coins or all of them at once?
        • Is there a reason why you can sell everything at once at any price?
        • What is the maximum loss you can afford?
        • How optimistic are you about making a profit?
        • Do you follow market news on a regular basis?

        By answering these questions, you can understand which type of investing is better for you - short-term or long-term. After all, not everyone understands investments enough to understand whether it is worth investing in some cryptocurrency, or whether it is better to stay away from it.

        Most importantly, remember that making investment decisions based on emotional judgments is a bad idea. And if you still don’t know how to make a choice, but the desire to invest in cryptoassets is great, below we present the Top 10 cryptocurrencies for investment in 2020.

        Which cryptocurrencies should you invest in in 2020?

        Without a doubt, Bitcoin and Ethereum are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in, but let's look at other actively developing cryptocurrencies with prospects in 2020.

        In this article we will consider such cryptocurrencies as:

        1. Zcash (ZEC)
        2. Dash (DASH)
        3. Neo (NEO)
        4. Steem (STEEM)
        5. Cardano (ADA)
        6. Tron (TRX)
        7. Nem (NEM)
        8. Binance Coin (BNB)
        9. 0x (ZRX)
        10. Ontology (ONT)

        Zcash (ZEC)

        compass and cryptocurrencies Even though Zcash is predominantly a new coin, it has captured a fairly large portion of the market in a short period of time. Zooko CEO Wilcox-O'Hearn is constantly planning growth and expansion strategies. Currently, Zcash has approximately 21,000,000 coins participating in transactions.

        The main purpose of the Zcash cryptocurrency is anonymity. And the Zero-knowledge proof function helps her in this, which translates as proof with zero disclosure of information.

        You can easily invest in Zcash while remaining an anonymous user and receive a detailed report of your transactions. This makes it one of the best cryptocurrencies for investment.

        Data for today:

        • Price: $49.
        • Total coin turnover: approximately 8,670,000 ZEC.
        • Market capitalization: approximately $431,000,000.

        Dash (DASH)

        Digital Dash should definitely be included in any list of the best cryptocurrencies. Even though it was created in 2015, its market capitalization is around $2,000,000,000. Within a short period of time, transactions of around $100,000,000 per day began to be processed using this cryptocurrency. This is because DASH is a reliable cryptocurrency.

        The difference between DASH and other coins is the use of masternodes in addition to standard “mining”. Dash also has a payment shuffling feature, which increases anonymity.

        Data for today:

        • Price: $102.
        • Total coin turnover: approximately 9,284,000 DASH.
        • Market capitalization: approximately $950,000,000.

        Neo (NEO)

        When we talk about blockchain and innovation, two names always come up: Vitalik Buterin and Da Hongei. The first one, as we know, is the creator of Ethereum, and the second one is the creator of the NEO coin.

        The cryptocurrency was created in China and is actively supported by the Chinese government. NEO technology relies on the Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerant System, which adds sophistication to the coin. Its improved Proof-of-Stake technology makes it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in.

        Data for today:

        • Price: $12.
        • Total coin turnover: approximately 70,538,000 NEO.
        • Market capitalization: approximately $749,000,000.

        Steem (STEEM)

        bitcoin and cryptocurrency coins Blogging and social networking platform Steemit has decided to get involved in cryptocurrency. Activities such as writing blogs and comments will give coins to the authors as rewards. This token can be used to pay for other services on the platform. This project is growing rapidly as more and more aspiring authors are showing interest in this social media blogging tool.

        Data for today:

        • Price: $0.16.
        • Total coin turnover: approximately 358,000,000 STEEM.
        • Market capitalization: approximately $59,000,000.

        Cardano (ADA)

        Cardano is a distributed computing platform that implements blockchain technology for the ADA coin. As a decentralized blockchain platform, Cardano is a completely open-source cryptocurrency project. Cardano is also the first cryptocurrency platform based on Haskell code, an industrial product used for mission-critical systems.

        Data for today:

        • Price: $0.04.
        • Total coin turnover: approximately 25,927,000,000 ADA.
        • Market capitalization: approximately $1,145,000,000.

        Tron (TRX)

        Tron is attracting more and more investors due to its growth. To be more precise, the creator of this coin has other proven projects.

        Launched by Justin Sun, Tron is installed on a decentralized platform. Fast and secure transactions can be made using this currency. The main motive is to promote and support the entertainment industry, which allows all users to upload and download various types of media without the intervention of third parties such as Google Play Store and other intermediaries.

        Data for today:

        • Price: $0.01.
        • Total coin turnover: approximately 66,682,000,000 TRX.
        • Market capitalization: approximately $1,097,000,000.

        Nem (NEM)

        smartphone with cryptocurrencies Nem is different from other cryptocurrencies for two main reasons:

        • You collect "harvest" instead of obtaining coins by "mining".
        • The Proof-of-Importance concept determines who collects the next block of the “harvest”.

        NEM transactions take approximately 6 seconds to display and 20 seconds to confirm. NEM is also incredibly scalable. Another advantage is that the cost of transaction fees is very low, around 0.01%. It turns out that you need 1 cent to send $100 or 10 cents to send $1000. Isn't that cool?

        Last but not least, NEM uses 100 times less energy than BTC to run a node or harvest.

        Data for today:

        • Price: $0.04.
        • Total coin turnover: approximately 8,999,999,999 NEM.
        • Market capitalization: approximately $367,000,000.

        Binance Coin (BNB)

        Binance is not only the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, but also the name of the coin. BNB is among the top 30 cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization. BNB has high liquidity as it is highly sought after on its cryptocurrency exchange. It is also interesting that this token is also traded on other cryptocurrency exchanges . BNB will be a great investment in the long term as it stands strong even during cryptocurrency recessions.

        Data for today:

        • Price: $17.
        • Total coin turnover: approximately 155,000,000 BNB.
        • Market capitalization: approximately $2,686,000,000.

        0x (ZRX)

        currencies and cryptocurrencies 0x is the latest cryptocurrency that is attracting the attention of traders and investors. It is a decentralized ERC20 token exchange where users can directly place orders from their Ethereum wallets. This provides much greater liquidity compared to other crypto connections, so anyone using this protocol can receive payments from anyone.

        Data for today:

        • Price: $0.23.
        • Total coin turnover: approximately 604,000,000 ZRX.
        • Market capitalization: approximately $139,000,000.

        Ontology (ONT)

        Ontology is a high-performance multi-chain focused on creating interoperable blockchain channels. ONT looks forward to an ambitious roadmap for the coming years. Ontology's rapid rise in the cryptocurrency market makes it increasingly interesting to watch. The start of the coin’s growth could be the imminent main network launch and other events planned for this year.

        Conclusion

        There are currently many coins for investment in the cryptocurrency market, but not all of them are worth attention. Approach any investment wisely and invest only the amount you are willing to lose.

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Уже 2023-й. Пора обновиться.
        26 July 2023
        Answer
        Тимур
        по итогу биток и эфир лучшие оказались))
        Да, и по итогу биткоин пробил хай свой, вообще огонь!!
        17 December 2020
        Answer
        Нурлан
        Нурлан
        по итогу биток и эфир лучшие оказались))
        05 December 2020
        Answer
        Герман Гусев
        Герман Гусев
        Биткоин скоро пробьем 20к и будет лучшей монеткой за 2020 год снова в очередной раз)
        25 November 2020
        Answer
        Руслан Богатырев
        А как же zec link qtum cos?? Это тоже достойные монеты и все их держу в портфеле.
        Link и QTUM да. Монеты которые имеют потенциал, особенно Линк)
        14 November 2020
        Answer
        Елена
        А как же zec link qtum cos?? Это тоже достойные монеты и все их держу в портфеле.
        20 October 2020
        Answer
        Петя
        Петя
        Биткоины не держу. дорого. эфир были куплены еще по 150 баксов, а другие боюсь покупать, так что я за эфир)
        11 October 2020
        Answer
        ВАНЯ
        BITCOIN лучшая монета и это доказано уже не раз. сколько было уже ростов и падений и ничего не поменяется и в этом году) вот увидите
        откуда знаешь. может биткоин все в этом году. а может в следующем))
        это просто циклы, они не меняются)
        17 September 2020
        Answer
        Макс
        BITCOIN лучшая монета и это доказано уже не раз. сколько было уже ростов и падений и ничего не поменяется и в этом году) вот увидите
        откуда знаешь. может биткоин все в этом году. а может в следующем))
        11 September 2020
        Answer
        ВАНЯ
        BITCOIN лучшая монета и это доказано уже не раз. сколько было уже ростов и падений и ничего не поменяется и в этом году) вот увидите
        27 August 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл
        zrx ontology я вообще про эти монеты нигде не слышал и не понимаю, нафиг они нужны, может конечно они и полезны, но если говорить о прибылях, то это только монеты из топа уже. потому что теперь инвестировать во все подряд не будут люди после 2017
        большинство монет для энтузиастов, кто верит не в прибыль от монетки, а в то, что она может дать. они же все разный функционал выполняют, для разного создаются
        09 August 2020
        Answer
        Олег Иванов
        Олег Иванов
        zrx ontology я вообще про эти монеты нигде не слышал и не понимаю, нафиг они нужны, может конечно они и полезны, но если говорить о прибылях, то это только монеты из топа уже. потому что теперь инвестировать во все подряд не будут люди после 2017
        17 July 2020
        Answer
        Андрей Алексеев
        Андрей Алексеев
        bnb и ada хорошие коины тоже, бнб для тех кто торгует на бинансе вообще то что надо
        бнб круто было покупать когда она только появилась там было очевидно что она будет в цене, так как сама биржа уже была в топах.
        глянул на bnb и думаю, почему я его не купил тогда хотя бы на 200-300 баксов, 200-300 монет бы взял и все. сейчас бы выменял почти на 5000 баксов
        да, так бывает, но так же и про биткоин можно сказать))
        когда он появился, никто и не знал о крипте, а бнб была как раз когда уже знали и тупо было не покупать монету) но все умные сейчас, а не тогда. я тоже не покупал))
        05 July 2020
        Answer
        Арсен
        bnb и ada хорошие коины тоже, бнб для тех кто торгует на бинансе вообще то что надо
        бнб круто было покупать когда она только появилась там было очевидно что она будет в цене, так как сама биржа уже была в топах.
        глянул на bnb и думаю, почему я его не купил тогда хотя бы на 200-300 баксов, 200-300 монет бы взял и все. сейчас бы выменял почти на 5000 баксов
        да, так бывает, но так же и про биткоин можно сказать))
        22 June 2020
        Answer
        Алекс
        Алекс
        bnb и ada хорошие коины тоже, бнб для тех кто торгует на бинансе вообще то что надо
        бнб круто было покупать когда она только появилась там было очевидно что она будет в цене, так как сама биржа уже была в топах.
        глянул на bnb и думаю, почему я его не купил тогда хотя бы на 200-300 баксов, 200-300 монет бы взял и все. сейчас бы выменял почти на 5000 баксов
        11 June 2020
        Answer
        Игорь
        bnb и ada хорошие коины тоже, бнб для тех кто торгует на бинансе вообще то что надо
        бнб круто было покупать когда она только появилась там было очевидно что она будет в цене, так как сама биржа уже была в топах.
        19 May 2020
        Answer
        Андрей
        Андрей
        bnb и ada хорошие коины тоже, бнб для тех кто торгует на бинансе вообще то что надо
        02 May 2020
        Answer
        Ильяс
        Ильяс
        предлагаю вам свой рейтинг: 1. биткоин 2. эфирчик 3. линк топ монеты
        и что, три всего и хватит?
        Да. а зачем их 100 штук, все 100 штук не выстрелят, уж поверь. то время хайпа прошло, теперь будут лишь достойные монеты стрелять нормально.
        монет можно и других добавить, но в чем я заа, это что все уже так хайпить не будет точно
        23 April 2020
        Answer
        Дмитрий К.
        предлагаю вам свой рейтинг: 1. биткоин 2. эфирчик 3. линк топ монеты
        и что, три всего и хватит?
        Да. а зачем их 100 штук, все 100 штук не выстрелят, уж поверь. то время хайпа прошло, теперь будут лишь достойные монеты стрелять нормально.
        14 April 2020
        Answer
        Леха
        предлагаю вам свой рейтинг: 1. биткоин 2. эфирчик 3. линк топ монеты
        и что, три всего и хватит?
        30 March 2020
        Answer
