        Binary options strategy for 15 minutes

        15 minute strategy Profitable strategy for binary options with 15 minute expiration TSIVI5

        To consistently receive income, you need to have a reliable trading strategy that has shown good results when tested on a demo account. One of the simple and at the same time effective systems that are popular when trading binary options is “ TSIVI5 ”.
        To work, there is no need to install any software products or additional platforms.

        How the strategy works

        Before we start concluding transactions, we will carry out the preparatory work:

        1. Let's use the live chart for binary options on our website
        2. select the asset we are interested in;
        3. add True Strength Indicator (TSI) and Vortex Indicator (VI) to the chart;
        4. Let's choose a time frame equal to 5 minutes.

        The two indicated indicators act as filters, allowing you to reduce the number of false signals.

        TSI is an oscillator. It allows you to determine when the price is in the overbought or oversold zone. Signals are based on doubly smoothed momentum; thanks to this approach, the trend is more clearly visible and unnecessary noise is removed. A trader using TSI has an important advantage: he detects trend reversal points in time.

        VI is not a standard indicator. It was developed not so long ago, but due to its effectiveness it is becoming increasingly popular among traders. Its second name is “vortex” indicator; consists of two oscillators. When the market is flat, their movement is relatively smooth; when an expressive trend appears, the amplitude of fluctuations expands.

        The indicator formula takes into account the highs and lows of the candles. The main function of VI is to determine the sentiment of market participants. He copes with it quite well, thanks to this he is taken as a basis when developing many strategies.

        The TSIVI5 trading system is suitable for any asset, be it a currency pair, indices or commodities.

        Trading recommendations

        To enter into transactions using this system, you must adhere to the following rules:

        • We buy the “Call” option if two lines of the TSI oscillator, as well as the VI indicator, intersect from bottom to top;
        • We select the “Put” option if the opposite situation arises: two lines TSI and VI intersected from top to bottom;
        • expiration time - 15 minutes.

        Comfort Comfort

        It is necessary to choose periods for trading during which the publication of important news that could cause “waves” in the market is not expected.
        It is acceptable to use Martingale , but be sure to wait for signals from both indicators.

        Recommended brokers for trading: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Алексей
        Алексей
        15 минутная экспирация это долго очень. а вот если она применима и к 1 и 5 минут, то я бы попробовал поторговать
        Feduk, разве это долго, а час?)))
        25 May 2022
        Answer
        Feduk
        Feduk
        15 минутная экспирация это долго очень. а вот если она применима и к 1 и 5 минут, то я бы попробовал поторговать
        16 March 2020
        Answer
        Герман
        Герман
        старая стратегия, но когда-то работала. сейчас не знаю...
        26 February 2020
        Answer
        Ваня Смогов
        Ваня Смогов
        Реально работает! Честно скажу как-то сомневался...
        29 December 2017
        Answer
        Степан
        Степан
        В свое время была действенной стратой,но сейчас как по мне немного устарела
        28 October 2017
        Answer
        Как настроить данные индикаторы? Стандартные настройки отображаются по-другому
        Денис, добавляешь индикаторы и все, или MT4 вобщее попробуй
        01 June 2017
        Answer
        Денис
        Как настроить данные индикаторы? Стандартные настройки отображаются по-другому
        01 June 2017
        Answer
        Hani
        Hani
        Спасибо за стратегию. Раньше торговал вообще без стратегий, и все время сливал, буду пробовать, тестировать.
        06 January 2017
        Answer
        Максим
        Максим
        Это моя первая стратегия для 15-ного графика, пока доволен (учитывая что для М15 не находил стратегий вообще)
        04 January 2017
        Answer
        Серега
        Серега
        Благодарю за такую стратегию, на реальном счете не буду пока что пробовать, испытаю на демо, с недельку примерно, потом сюда отпишусь.
        19 October 2016
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Рискованно и сложно, но эта система имеет право жить, если она работает. Можно как следует ее проанализировать и попробовать применить.
        17 October 2016
        Answer
