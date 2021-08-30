Binary options are perceived ambiguously by financial market participants. Therefore, it is quite difficult to derive a coherent theory on how to enter a particular transaction as efficiently as possible. At the same time, the popularity of this type of earnings continues to grow almost daily, which leads to a significant increase in the number of beginners trying to make money on binary options. At the same time, many of them prefer to rely on luck rather than planning their actions, formed into a specific strategy.

This approach often leads to negative consequences. If a financial market participant is on a wave of success, then he continues to tempt fate and hope for basic luck. Otherwise, that is, with frequent failures, binary options begin to be perceived from the point of view of drawing money, and not as a type of earnings. To avoid this, you need to regularly study binary options trading and increase your knowledge of various strategies and methods that can lead to the desired result.

There are a great many such strategies, and only the experience of a trader makes it possible to determine the most effective of them. For example, the strategy that attracts the greatest interest among investors is known as the martingale system , characterized by its ease of use. If you are interested in various aspects of finance, and you plan to make good money on binary options, then the proposed strategy is a good option to achieve your plans.

How does the martingale system work?

At its core, binary options can be perceived as an activity that does not require serious effort on the part of the trader. You just need to place a bet, get the result, and if everything comes true, then take advantage of the profit. Of course, a losing option is also possible when you lose money. This approach assumes the presence of a certain amount of excitement in the entire process described above, since there is an opportunity to get rich with one click.

Although with such a perception of events in the conditions of binary options trading, you can burn out as quickly as possible. The craving for excitement does not contribute to improving the situation, since an unjustified risk arises, which it is desirable to minimize through the use of some effective strategy. For this purpose, in particular, a martingale system is provided, which was originally used in gambling, but has also found demand in binary options. With its help, you can manage risks, which reduces financial losses to a minimum.

How Martingale works:

In practice, the proposed system is distinguished by the absence of complex technical preparation before entering into a transaction. The only thing required to get started is to make a minimum bet and wait for the result. If you are unlucky and your bet ends up losing, you will only need to double the amount of your next bet. If the loss is repeated, the bet is doubled again and this action is carried out until a positive result is achieved. After this, the process resumes with the first iteration, characterized by a minimum bid.

Positive points

A fair number of professionals refuse to acknowledge the effectiveness of the martingale strategy. This is most likely due to the fact that its viability must be supported by the presence of a significant trader's deposit so that his betting line can be as long as possible. At the same time, there is a certain layer of traders working with binary options who were able to provide themselves with a permanent income based on the analyzed strategy. In this regard, let's look at its positive aspects:

The ability to effectively manage funds, which allows you to keep your account in constant profit. If in a standard situation a trader, after winning, can strive to double the next bet, then the martingale system makes it possible to avoid this and thereby minimize risks; The proposed strategy is a kind of light version of trading due to the absence of the need for constant market monitoring. At the same time, it is somewhat ineffective to use only one strategy, since this will not provide the opportunity to achieve serious performance results. It is necessary to correctly understand the market situation at one time or another when the martingale system should be used. In all other cases, it is better to use other strategies, of which there are a lot, so your choice is guaranteed; High effectiveness of the strategy. It is almost impossible to see a situation where the number of consecutive losses is very large. The losing line, when increasing, significantly increases the likelihood of a winning bet, and only the size of the account can become an obstacle to getting a profit; Trading using the Martingale system is the fastest way to increase your deposit , as it does not require any knowledge. Also, for convenience, you can use the Martingale calculator , which further simplifies the process of trading binary options. If, in addition to this, you use a strategy that has indicators of even 50% of profitable signals, then the risks can be minimized.

Negative points

There are no 100% ways to make money, and the martingale strategy in this case is no exception. As already mentioned, the main disadvantage of this strategy is the need to ensure a large reserve of funds in the trader’s account. Otherwise, if there is not enough money, the chance of losing the deposit will be maximum, since at a certain moment, which will come very quickly if funds are limited, you will not be able to double the bet.

In practice, if the losing line is more than three iterations with a $100 pot, it will look something like this:

deposit amount – $100;

initial bet – $10; second bet – $20; third bet – $40; the fourth bet is $80, which implies a loss, since this bet is not backed by funds.

As a second disadvantage, we can mention the difficulty of obtaining serious income using the martingale system, since bets on one line with consecutive losses bring earnings only in the amount of the cost of the original lot. In this case, there is no way to seriously increase the first bet, since with each iteration the amount will increase globally.

Finally, the negative aspects of the martingale system include the lack of a basis, for example, in the form of market signals, indicators and trends, and without appropriate methods and market tools it is difficult to count on a stable income when working with binary options.

Important points about martingale trading:

If you decide to use the martingale system, first determine the size of the first bet in relation to the deposit. The minimum bet should be many times smaller than the account, so as not to burn out quickly enough due to the inability to continue the line. In this regard, it is initially necessary to think about the rational use of funds, excluding the desire to get the maximum win here and now.

Another important tip for the practical use of the Martinegale system in relation to binary options is the refusal to constantly use one type of asset. For example, you bet on the growth of the euro, but lost. Do not attempt any further bets on this currency pair , including speculating that it will fall further. In this situation, the asset itself should be changed.

Also keep in mind that the greatest effect from the martingale system can be achieved when trading turbo options on short positions characterized by one-minute or thirty-second time frames. This eliminates the advantage of logical traders, since short positions cannot predict the price movement in the next few seconds.

Finally, give preference to working with binary options brokers that return the cost of the option in cases where the price remains unchanged, which allows you to save money. Take into account the trend and don't try to go against the trend . If growth or decline is obvious, then bet on the selected indicator. Don't push your luck; in some cases it may be on your side, but most of the time it won't be. Try to control risks .

To make working with binary options more profitable, use various trading methods , indicators and support and resistance levels , which is inherent in technical analysis . You can also use graphical and candlestick analysis . Using this approach makes it possible to optimally use the positive characteristics of the martingale system while blocking the disadvantages of this strategy. Binary options should be approached not from the point of view of using a single strategy, but comprehensively, that is, using a full set of financial market instruments.

Conclusion

In order to successfully use the Martingale system when trading binary options, you need to weigh all the pros and cons, and then select a suitable trading strategy, based on the signals of which you can already use Martingale. If you plan to make transactions at random with this system, then in most cases you will lose money even with a large deposit.

