5 Best Books on Binary Options Trading

There is no person in the world who would become a professional trader from the first deal. This applies not only to the binary options and Forex market, but also to any other trading platform where transactions for the purchase and sale of various financial instruments are concluded.

To achieve a good result in such a complex area as binary options trading, you need a lot of patience, perseverance and, of course, knowledge. Without self-education and systematic work on mistakes, your chances of success will tend to zero. But where can you get the information you need? The answer is obvious - in books.

Today this source of information has undeservedly faded into the background. Social networks, websites and instant messengers took first place. The modern world inexorably dictates its own rules. However, most of the market postulates and patterns identified by speculators who traded on the quotation tape back in the 30s of the last century remain relevant today.

We have compiled for you a rating of the most valuable, from our point of view, books dedicated to binary options trading. We are confident that they will be useful not only for beginners, but also for those who have been on the market for several years.

Content:

The Book “How to trade binary options”

We begin our rating with the book “How to Trade Binary Options” by former commodity trading advisor and independent trader with 20 years of experience - Dan DeCecco.

Author:

Dana is a professional trader registered with the CFTC and is a member of the US National Futures Association (NFA).

DeCecco relies on technical analysis for his trading, using various charting techniques to predict future price movements.

Knowing how the stock, options, futures and forex markets function, he finds patterns in intermarket analysis, which he subsequently uses to make decisions on the purchase of Call and Put binary options.

The book “How to Trade Binary Options” tells how to make trades on the Nadex platform, describes what trading is like in a relatively new instrument for financial markets, and also provides examples of trades by Dana himself.

The Book "TRADING: binary options for beginners, binary options strategies, binary options for advanced, binary options basics"

The next book on our list is a complete guide from Jordan Sykes “TRADING: Binary Options for Beginners, Binary Options Strategies, Binary Options for Advanced, Binary Options Basics”

Author:

Experienced trader Jordan Sykes in his book shares with readers practical techniques for working in the BO market. According to Sykes himself, his goal is to open the reader's mind, give him a clear understanding of binary options and give him the courage to embark on a journey to new heights of mastery. As Sykes says, there are so many ways to make money, but many people simply don't know where to start.

The book "Trading" consists of 4 parts. The first reveals the basic concepts of the binary options market, key concepts and simple winning trading strategies that will help binary options beginners master a new type of earnings.

In the second part, Sykes already shares the secrets of more advanced techniques: gamma scalping, the use of Pivot levels , the author’s “Fence” strategy, a strategy based on Fibonacci levels , reveals the features of constructing protective positions, and also shares the secrets of money management and competent trading risk management . Using multiple time frames simultaneously to find the most reliable entry points is also included in this section.

In the third part of his book “Trading,” Jordan reveals to readers the features of using technical analysis and more advanced trading methods, and also describes in detail speculation strategies with different investment horizons: from ultra-short-term scalping to long-term transactions with long expiration periods of binary options .

The final fifth part of the book is devoted to an analysis of fundamental methods of market forecasting and their combined application with technical analysis. In conclusion, the author shares with readers his favorite candlestick patterns that have a high probability of predicting price movement in a certain direction.

The book definitely deserves your attention, as evidenced by real reviews.

The Book “Call or PUT: How I make a profit using binary options”

For anyone who wants to truly understand binary options, we recommend reading Dennis Preston's book “Call or PUT: How I Make a Profit Using Binary Options.”

Author:

Dennis Preston has a unique ability to convey complex trading concepts to his readers in simple language. His books are read in one sitting. The author expresses his thoughts so simply and clearly.

Not only does Preston write very good books on trading the financial markets, but he also helps beginners learn binary options trading through his company, JH Options.

In addition to the now classic topics describing the basics of trading and the most basic concepts, Dennis in his book “Call or PUT: How I Make a Profit Using Binary Options” describes his own rules for choosing a reliable binary options broker . We recommend reading the article on our website in which we describe this process in detail.

In his book, Preston describes in detail the work of his favorite indicators and strategies, and also gives recommendations on money management and investment diversification.

The Book “Binary options without a mask”

Anna Kulling’s book “Binary Options Without a Mask” will help beginners dot the i’s in the question: “Are binary options a game or serious trading?” Every participant in this market will agree that it is enough to utter the word “binary” out loud, and heated debates immediately flare up about what kind of financial instrument it is.

Author:

Anna Culling is a simple Italian woman trying to understand the complex concepts of financial markets. She has been trading for over 17 years, writing books about his path to the binary options market and more.

In her book, Kulling shares with readers an honest and unbiased view of the binary options market. She debunks the myth of “easy money”, pointing out a large number of traps that you can very easily fall into if you do not follow certain trading rules. At the same time, it demonstrates the real potential of binary options as a tool for making money with its inherent advantages and disadvantages.

The book provides an understanding of the basics of binary options trading statistics. Much attention is paid to the probability of a positive outcome, as well as the rules for choosing a good broker for trading and the profitability/risk ratio. The basis of Anna Culling's approach is a shift in the probability of success in her direction through analysis of trading volumes.

The Book "How to Trade Binary Options Successfully: A Complete Guide to Trading"

According to Meir Liraz, the main secret to success in binary options trading is overcoming fear and effective money management. The book contains many useful trading tips. Beginners and others will be able to supplement their knowledge with new methods of effective trading and proper risk distribution.

Author:

Meir Liraz is a businessman, trader and investor, author of popular books. His strategies are simple and easy to use. Each of his books is filled with how-to instructions, forms, guides, worksheets, and checklists.

In his book, Liraz advises beginners to first get a demo account. Excellent knowledge of the trading platform is a necessary condition for successfully concluding transactions not only with binary options, but also in the Forex, stocks, derivatives and cryptocurrency markets.

The second thing that traders pay attention to when taking their first steps in trading Call binary options or Put binary options is opening an account with a reliable and trusted broker. Meir considers this critically important, and we fully support him on this issue. We have an article on our website dedicated to the issues of choosing a reliable broker. We advise everyone to read it and avoid common mistakes.

Conclusion

As you may have guessed, binary options are both very simple in nature, but at the same time the least understood by most traders. They raise doubts even among those who should understand them due to their professional duties. What can we say about ordinary individual investors?

Therefore, it is very important at the very beginning of your career as a binary options trader to thoroughly understand them and understand how to choose the right broker. Because this choice will largely determine whether you will become a new successful trader or join the list of eternally dissatisfied clients complaining about their fate because they ran into outright scammers at the very beginning of their journey.

If you read at least a few of the books we recommend, your experience will reach new heights, and trades for buying binary options Call and Put will become a means to achieve the main goal - stable profits. We wish you all success and a favorable trend!