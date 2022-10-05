Strategy for Quotex "Alligator Jaws"

Binary options trading does not lose its popularity and therefore traders of the broker Quotex find more and more new ways for effective trading. One of such ways is the strategy for binary options "Alligator Jaws" using the Alligator indicator , which follows the trend and allows you to determine market reversals in advance.

How the Alligator Jaws Strategy Works

The Alligator indicator can be used primarily as support and resistance levels, but its main operating algorithm consists of three modes of operation:

"The alligator is sleeping." During this period, all indicator lines are intertwined and signal that a flat has formed on the market. At these moments, you should not make transactions, since there is a high probability of getting a loss, but the longer the "alligator sleeps", the stronger the trend movement will be later; "The alligator is awake." This period on the market comes right after the flat ("alligator's sleep"). At this moment, the indicator lines diverge and a distance appears between them. And if the alligator is directed downwards, then the trend is downward, and when it is directed upwards, then it is upward; "Alligator is resting". At moments when the trend begins to weaken, you can observe the third phase of the indicator, in which the alligator lines begin to converge.

Installing the Alligator indicator in Quotex

Before working with the strategy in the Quotex trading platform, you need to add the Alligator indicator to the chart:

The indicator settings can be left as standard, as they work well in the binary options market:

Trading with the Alligator Jaws Strategy via the Quotex Binary Options Broker

Method #1

One of the simple options, how you can trade binary options according to this strategy, is to buy options at the moment the yellow line crosses the green one. And if the crossing occurs from top to bottom, then you need to buy the Put option, and when the crossing occurs from bottom to top, then the Call option:

Method #2

There is also a more effective approach to trading using this strategy.

As mentioned above, traders of the broker Kvotex quite often use the Alligator indicator in their trading not only for signals, but also as support and resistance levels. For example, when the market goes down and closes below the yellow line, you can buy a Put option, and when the price goes up and closes above the yellow line, you can buy a Call option. Such signals are strengthened if the price crosses not one line, but all three.

As a result, options on strong signals can be bought Call options when:

The yellow line crosses the green and red lines from top to bottom, after which the candle closes near the red line; The candle closes above all three indicator lines (reinforced signal).

For Put options:

The yellow line crosses the green and red lines from bottom to top, after which the candle closes near the red line; The candle closes below all three indicator lines (reinforced signal).

Conclusion

As a result, we can say that the Alligator Jaws strategy for the binary options broker Kvotex is suitable for beginners. To understand the basics of trading and start making the first trades on the trend. Professional traders can also use this strategy, but most likely it will be as an addition to their main trading tactics.

