        Strategy for Quotex "Alligator Jaws"

        Binary options trading does not lose its popularity and therefore traders of the broker Quotex find more and more new ways for effective trading. One of such ways is the strategy for binary options "Alligator Jaws" using the Alligator indicator , which follows the trend and allows you to determine market reversals in advance.

        Strategy for Quotex Alligator Jaws

        Before you start buying options, don't forget that you can reduce trading risks by using the Quotex Loss Cancel Promo Code . This will always allow you to cancel any $10 loss trade.

        How the Alligator Jaws Strategy Works

        The Alligator indicator can be used primarily as support and resistance levels, but its main operating algorithm consists of three modes of operation:

        1. "The alligator is sleeping." During this period, all indicator lines are intertwined and signal that a flat has formed on the market. At these moments, you should not make transactions, since there is a high probability of getting a loss, but the longer the "alligator sleeps", the stronger the trend movement will be later;
        2. "The alligator is awake." This period on the market comes right after the flat ("alligator's sleep"). At this moment, the indicator lines diverge and a distance appears between them. And if the alligator is directed downwards, then the trend is downward, and when it is directed upwards, then it is upward;
        3. "Alligator is resting". At moments when the trend begins to weaken, you can observe the third phase of the indicator, in which the alligator lines begin to converge.

        Strategy Phases for Quotex Alligator Jaws

        Installing the Alligator indicator in Quotex

        Before working with the strategy in the Quotex trading platform, you need to add the Alligator indicator to the chart:

        installing alligator indicator in quottex

        The indicator settings can be left as standard, as they work well in the binary options market:

        alligator settings in quotex

        Trading with the Alligator Jaws Strategy via the Quotex Binary Options Broker

        Method #1

        One of the simple options, how you can trade binary options according to this strategy, is to buy options at the moment the yellow line crosses the green one. And if the crossing occurs from top to bottom, then you need to buy the Put option, and when the crossing occurs from bottom to top, then the Call option:

        trading rules by strategy for quotex

        Method #2

        There is also a more effective approach to trading using this strategy.

        As mentioned above, traders of the broker Kvotex quite often use the Alligator indicator in their trading not only for signals, but also as support and resistance levels. For example, when the market goes down and closes below the yellow line, you can buy a Put option, and when the price goes up and closes above the yellow line, you can buy a Call option. Such signals are strengthened if the price crosses not one line, but all three.

        As a result, options on strong signals can be bought Call options when:

        1. The yellow line crosses the green and red lines from top to bottom, after which the candle closes near the red line;
        2. The candle closes above all three indicator lines (reinforced signal).

        call quotex strategy Alligator Jaws

        For Put options:

        1. The yellow line crosses the green and red lines from bottom to top, after which the candle closes near the red line;
        2. The candle closes below all three indicator lines (reinforced signal).

        put quotex strategy Alligator Jaws

        Conclusion

        As a result, we can say that the Alligator Jaws strategy for the binary options broker Kvotex is suitable for beginners. To understand the basics of trading and start making the first trades on the trend. Professional traders can also use this strategy, but most likely it will be as an addition to their main trading tactics.

         

        Quotex

        Трейдер БО
        Я помню как давно пробовал этого Алигатора, но мало что получилось. Теперь я понял почему.
        17 January 2024
        Answer
        11 January 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Есть ли зависимость стратегии от определенных активов, особенно высоковолатильных? Понятно что нужно пробовать самому, но может кто-то уже проверял и может ответить.
        Татьяна
        Только что получил уведомление по электронной почте об этой статье. Мне всегда интересно попробовать новые стратегии для бинарных опционов, так как торгую с брокером Квотекс уже некоторое время. Думаю, стратегию Aligator Jaws сначала тоже нужно тестировать на демо счете.
