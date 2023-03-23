Quotex Broker Affiliate Program

How does the binary options affiliate program developed by the Quotex broker differ from others? For example, because you can easily earn up to 80% of a broker’s income using the popular Rev Share system. In addition, here you have a unique opportunity to receive 5% of the turnover of the clients you attract.

The broker’s affiliate program in question, like other similar affiliate programs of brokers, implies advertising their services or product (in this case we are talking about advertising the Quotex binary options broker platform) and attracting interested clients using a referral link. The amount of income you receive will directly depend on the success of these actions.

QUOTEX AFFILIATE PROGRAM

*To go to the site from Russia, you need to enable VPN

Content:

Pros of the Quotex binary options broker affiliate program

As noted earlier, the affiliate program developed by the binary options broker Quotex has a wide range of advantages that distinguish it from similar methods of earning money:

The minimum payout amount using RevShare is 50% of the broker's total earnings;

The maximum payout limit for RevShare reaches 80%;

Earnings calculated on the basis of trade turnover vary from 2 to 5%;

Funds earned on this site can be withdrawn weekly! There are no long holds;

Availability of a sufficient amount of advertising materials that provide the opportunity to advance and earn more as the level of the partner’s profile increases;

Detailed statistics on clients, allowing you to analyze the work done and adjust your actions;

There are no requirements for mandatory identification verification for a work account;

There is a sub-referral system, through which you can receive from 2 to 8% of the amount of earnings of attracted partners.

Not all binary options Affiliate Programs can boast such an impressive list of advantages.

Official Quotex affiliate website

You can learn more about the affiliate program on the official website of the Quotex broker. There you will find all the information you are interested in. You can find the resource at the following address: https://partner.qxbroker.com/ :

Registering an account in the Quotex affiliate program

Registering an account will only take a couple of minutes. To do this, you need to go to the official website of the affiliate program from the Quotex broker and click on the button called “Register now”:

Next, you need to provide your email address and come up with a strong password, after which you need to confirm your agreement with the terms of the project. After that, click on the “Registration” button:

Just a few simple steps allowed you to create an active account in the affiliate program. Even a beginner can easily cope with this task; the entire interface is intuitive.

Ways to make money through the affiliate program of the binary options broker Quotex

Using the affiliate program from Quotex opens up three options for earning money:

The user can make his profit by using the Rev Share system. Here the percentage of earnings varies from 50% to 80%; You can make a profit from the completed trading turnover of attracted clients. In this option you can get from 2% to 5% of turnover.

Each user can choose the earning option that is best suited for him.

Earnings using the Rev Share system

As noted earlier, the owner of an affiliate account can receive from 50 to 80% of the broker’s earnings. The amount of interest received depends on the level, which can be increased by attracting more and more new traders and deposits.

Traders who register using your affiliate link begin trading and deposit money into their trading account. If they receive losses during trading, all money on this platform is equal to 100% of the broker’s earnings. From this amount you will receive 50%-80% due to you. Accordingly, the broker's profit in this case will be from 50 to 20%.

But do not forget that when choosing this reward system, you can at some point go into the minus (you don’t need to pay anything, of course, the hold will just be transferred to the next week) if most of your referrals trade in the plus.

Earnings from customer turnover

The amount of earnings in this option also depends on the account level and the higher it is, the greater the amount of possible earnings. Profit can vary from 2 to 5% of the transaction amount of the attracted trader.

As in the previous option, first you need to attract clients by distributing your referral link. Further, traders who register on the Quotex broker platform using it will replenish their trading account and also trade. But in this case, it will not matter to you whether they received a loss or a profit; you will receive your income in the form of a fixed percentage of the transactions they made. Therefore, it is beneficial for the traders you refer to trade with the Quotex broker for as long as possible.

To understand how your income is calculated, consider an example where a trader is trading and makes a trade for $100, after which he can receive both a profit and a loss. Regardless of the outcome, the amount of his transaction (in this case $100) you will receive from $2 to $5 (depending on the account level). According to this principle, earnings from each transaction are calculated and the more a trader trades, the greater your profit.

Promotional materials in the affiliate program from Quotex

There are several ways to advertise the Quotex broker, and this can be by distributing standard referral links, which are located in the “Links” section:

In addition, you can use advertising banners, which are located in the “Marketing Materials” section:

In the process of creating an affiliate link, you yourself choose the best option for earning money and the type of link. There are two link options:

Full link to the official website of the Quotex broker, where binary options are traded; A quick link that allows you to open a demo account for trading binary options with the Quotex broker without registration.

Affiliate account level at binary options broker Quotex

Depending on the change in the level of the affiliate account, the income level of its owner also changes. The higher the account level, the more earnings. The account level changes monthly based on the results achieved over the past month.

The account level is affected by the activity of traders who registered with the broker using your link. There is a direct relationship here: the more deposits made per month, the higher the rank of your account becomes in the next reporting period. This is what the ranking of earnings by level looks like:

From 0 to 14 replenished trading accounts. Earnings under the Rev Share system will be equal to 50%, profit from the total turnover will be 2%, and the mixed tariff will be 40% revshare + 2% of turnover (not available to everyone). This is the initial stage of your work; From 15 to 49 replenished trading accounts. Earnings using the Rev Share system will reach 55%, the share of turnover will already increase to 2.5%, mixed tariff 40% revshare + 2% of turnover; From 50 to 99 replenished trading accounts. Your earnings on Rev Share are 60%, while earnings from the total turnover will be 3%, and on mixed 45% revshare + 2% of turnover. As you can see, at each stage the numbers grow; From 100 to 199 replenished trading accounts. This amount will already bring the account owner 65%, the option of earning money from the turnover amount will be 3.5%, the mixed tariff is 45% revshare + 2% of turnover; From 200 to 399 replenished deposits. In this case, earnings from Rev Share will reach 70%, the share of the total turnover will be 4%, the mixed tariff is 50% revshare + 2.5% of turnover; From 400 to 699 replenished deposit accounts. Earnings under the Rev Share system will be equal to 75%, the share of the total turnover will be 4.5%, the mixed tariff is 55% revshare + 2.5% of turnover; From 700 or more replenished deposit accounts. Earnings under the Rev Share system will be equal to 80%, the share of the total turnover will be 5%, the mixed tariff is 60% revshare + 3% of turnover;

In addition, a high level of affiliate account guarantees that you will receive profitable promotional codes from the Quotex broker to replenish your clients’ accounts, as well as bonus promotional codes for canceling unprofitable transactions. The table with promotional codes looks like this:

As we can see, the binary options broker Quotex motivates partners in every possible way and gives bonuses to clients.

Withdrawal of profits from the Quotex affiliate program

Withdrawing funds earned through an affiliate program is quite simple. First you need to log into your account and select the most suitable withdrawal method:

The user may give preference to one of the following methods:

Bitcoin;

Tether;

AdvCash;

Yandex money;

Qiwi Wallet;

Bank cards (rubles).

Funds earned over the past week are credited to the account every Thursday, that is, the reporting period will be 7 days (from Thursday to Thursday). To withdraw funds, the user must create a request, which can be made in the corresponding “Withdrawal” section:

How much can you earn with the Quotex affiliate program?

The amount of earnings from the Quotex affiliate program directly depends on your activity. The more clients you manage to interest and the more they make deposits, the higher your reward for the work done will be. Moreover, the conditions for making money on this platform compare favorably with its competitors, since few binary options brokers can offer from 50 to 80% under the Rev Share system. Most often, competitors offer from up to 30 to 70% or up to 2% of the total turnover.

The important point is that every deposit made by the trader is counted, and not the number of new clients. At the same time, the minimum deposit to an account with the Quotex broker is only $5. Such a low entry threshold allows the broker to attract a large number of potential traders, especially from Russia.

In the first month, a beginner can easily earn from $500 to $1,000. Subsequently, the profitability can increase to $5,000 or more. Here the level of income depends entirely on the activity and experience in arbitration of the owner of the affiliate account.

For more advanced and experienced arbitrageurs, in 2023, Competitions with a prize fund of $75,000 became available in the Quotex affiliate program. where partners compete with each other. Whoever attracts the largest amount of FTD (first deposits) will receive a prize of up to $25,000, depending on the place taken.

The first competitions took place with obvious cheating (fraud) on the part of arbitrage traders and the broker introduced additional restrictions, under the terms of which all traders are required not only to make the first deposit, but to make a trading turnover in their account no less than the FTD amount itself, with all registrations are strictly checked and if fraud is detected, the contract with the partner may be terminated.

Binary options broker Quotex referral program

The Quotex affiliate program also provides a referral system by attracting not traders, but sub-partners:

The link for inviting sub-partners is located in the “Sub-affiliate program” tab:

This makes it possible to earn even more while attracting experienced partners.

Conclusion

As you can see, the affiliate program of the binary options broker Quotex allows you to earn money without trading. To do this, you just need to attract new traders, and the most important thing is that at the moment there are many people who want to start trading on the Quotex platform, since this is a new company that consistently pays profits to traders and partners.

Therefore, if you are looking for a new affiliate program for yourself, then be sure to pay attention to the affiliate program from the Quotex broker.

Register in the QUOTEX affiliate program

*To go to the site from Russia, you need to enable VPN

See also:

Pocket Option Affiliate Program

Binarium Affiliate Program