        Strategy for Quotex "AO Turbo"

        The given method allows to increase the speed of the transaction and increase profit at the same time. The work is carried out with fast contracts with an expiration period of 60 seconds. However, this version of the strategy for Quotex requires constant attention from the trader, since within the framework of this approach it is necessary to accurately determine the direction of the price movement in a very short time interval. In addition, when trading like this, it is important to take into account that the level of market "noise" on small timeframes is very high. That is, there is a high probability that the indicators will give a false signal. Therefore, when using this approach, users use an extended toolkit in binary options .

        Before you start buying options, don't forget that you can reduce trading risks by using the Quotex Loss Cancel Promo Code . This will always allow you to cancel any $10 loss trade.

        Setting up the tools used

        The turbo strategy uses 2 indicators:

        1. Moving average . Used to determine the direction of price movement.
        2. Awesome Oscillator . Allows you to find out the strength of price changes.

        The essence of the method is that each transaction is made at the moments of price chart reversal. For these purposes, the Awesome oscillator is used, which determines the optimal point for entering the market. It is recommended to use the tool with the parameters set by default by the platform:

        strategy for turbo options

        The main indicator is used to determine the entry point into the market with the following parameters:

        • EMA 25;
        • EMA 18;
        • WMA 7.

        To set the period, you need to click on a specific moving average on the chart. For ease of analysis, it is recommended to mark different charts with different colors. Operations are carried out on a candlestick chart with a 30-second time frame. Beginner traders are recommended to work with currency pairs .

        Trading Rules at Quotex

        Using the described approach, it is necessary to use moving averages to determine the moment when the chart changes direction, and confirm this signal with Awesome. The latter moves from one half of the histogram to the other at such moments.

        Success in this case directly depends on the correctness of signal definition. In particular, it is important that all lines intersect, not just one. If the latter does not happen, then orders cannot be placed.

        To purchase a Call option, it is important that the following conditions are met simultaneously:

        • WMA crosses EMA from bottom to top;
        • The oscillator histogram moves from negative to positive values.

        call option

        Orders to purchase Put contracts should be placed in the opposite situation:

        • WMA crosses EMA from top to bottom;
        • Awesome histogram moves into the negative area.

        put option

        With such trading, you can increase the timeframe value. But you cannot set this parameter to more than one minute.

        This strategy for Quotex allows you to open several transactions during the day, thereby increasing your own deposit. But given that all transactions are carried out on small timeframes, you need to take into account the associated risks. In particular, you cannot invest more than 2% of the deposit in one transaction.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely analyze all your questions on video.

        Quotex

        Артур
        Артур
        Одноминутки никогда не нравились. Слишком быстро.
        tirant, Согласен. Но быстрее получаешь прибыль. Или сливаешься тоже быстрее.)))
        28 November 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Одноминутки никогда не нравились. Слишком быстро.
        20 November 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Не могу рекомендовать стратегию AO Turbo. Я использовал ее в течение нескольких дней и потерял большую часть своего депозита. Я не понимал, как правильно настроить стратегию и как правильно анализировать данные, поэтому моя торговля была неправильной( Конечно, это моя вина, но я считаю, что стратегия слишком сложная для новичков.
        Option Bull, полность с вами не согласен. AO Turbo - это отличный выбор как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Я уже довольно давно занимаюсь торговлей на бинарных опционах и хотел бы попробовать что-то новое. Стратегия AO Turbo предоставляет мне новые инструменты анализа рынка и помогает мне принимать более обоснованные решения в торговле. Я считаю, что это одна из лучших стратегий на Quotex.
        05 April 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Не могу рекомендовать стратегию AO Turbo. Я использовал ее в течение нескольких дней и потерял большую часть своего депозита. Я не понимал, как правильно настроить стратегию и как правильно анализировать данные, поэтому моя торговля была неправильной( Конечно, это моя вина, но я считаю, что стратегия слишком сложная для новичков.
        05 April 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Я использовал стратегию AO Turbo на Quotex в течение нескольких недель и могу с уверенностью сказать, что она работает. Она основана на индикаторе АО, который показывает изменение момента рынка. Стратегия проста и понятна даже для новичков, и даёт хорошие результаты при правильной настройке. Я заработал с ее помощью достаточно прибыли и буду продолжать использовать ее в своих торговых операциях)
        05 April 2023
        Answer
        Евгений Карп
        Евгений Карп
        у брокеров бинарных опционов лучше с минутными экспирациями не шутить. риски большие а шансы нет
        17 December 2021
        Answer
        Михаил
        благодаря тому что у брокера бинарных опционов quotex сделки отрываются моментально, такую стратегию есть смысл использовать. но обязательно надо тестировать на демо счету.
        17 December 2021
        Answer
        Кирилл Радченко
        Кирилл Радченко
        благодаря этой стратегии quotex узнал, что у брокера квотекс сделки открываются сразу же без задержек, но вот заработать правда не получилось. буду еще пробовать!
        17 December 2021
        Answer
