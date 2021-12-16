Strategy for Quotex "AO Turbo"

The given method allows to increase the speed of the transaction and increase profit at the same time. The work is carried out with fast contracts with an expiration period of 60 seconds. However, this version of the strategy for Quotex requires constant attention from the trader, since within the framework of this approach it is necessary to accurately determine the direction of the price movement in a very short time interval. In addition, when trading like this, it is important to take into account that the level of market "noise" on small timeframes is very high. That is, there is a high probability that the indicators will give a false signal. Therefore, when using this approach, users use an extended toolkit in binary options .

Before you start buying options, don't forget that you can reduce trading risks by using the Quotex Loss Cancel Promo Code . This will always allow you to cancel any $10 loss trade.

Watch on Youtube Watch on RuTube

Setting up the tools used

The turbo strategy uses 2 indicators:

Moving average . Used to determine the direction of price movement. Awesome Oscillator . Allows you to find out the strength of price changes.

The essence of the method is that each transaction is made at the moments of price chart reversal. For these purposes, the Awesome oscillator is used, which determines the optimal point for entering the market. It is recommended to use the tool with the parameters set by default by the platform:

The main indicator is used to determine the entry point into the market with the following parameters:

EMA 25;

EMA 18;

WMA 7.

To set the period, you need to click on a specific moving average on the chart. For ease of analysis, it is recommended to mark different charts with different colors. Operations are carried out on a candlestick chart with a 30-second time frame. Beginner traders are recommended to work with currency pairs .

Trading Rules at Quotex

Using the described approach, it is necessary to use moving averages to determine the moment when the chart changes direction, and confirm this signal with Awesome. The latter moves from one half of the histogram to the other at such moments.

Success in this case directly depends on the correctness of signal definition. In particular, it is important that all lines intersect, not just one. If the latter does not happen, then orders cannot be placed.

To purchase a Call option, it is important that the following conditions are met simultaneously:

WMA crosses EMA from bottom to top;

The oscillator histogram moves from negative to positive values.

Orders to purchase Put contracts should be placed in the opposite situation:

WMA crosses EMA from top to bottom;

Awesome histogram moves into the negative area.

With such trading, you can increase the timeframe value. But you cannot set this parameter to more than one minute.

This strategy for Quotex allows you to open several transactions during the day, thereby increasing your own deposit. But given that all transactions are carried out on small timeframes, you need to take into account the associated risks. In particular, you cannot invest more than 2% of the deposit in one transaction.

Watch on Youtube Watch on RuTube

OPEN ACCOUNT WITH QUOTEX

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely analyze all your questions on video.

See also:

How to open an account with Quotex

How to verify your Quotex account

Quotex Broker Affiliate Program