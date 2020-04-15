    Registration
        Indicator for binary options ASK

        The ASK binary options indicator is a signal indicator that only works in real time. The essence of the indicator is that it analyzes the price of the current bar, comparing it with previous formations, and when a pattern arises, a signal appears.

        The main advantage of the ASK indicator is that it does not require filters or additional signals from any strategies and, according to the developers, the rate of profitable trades should be no less than 82%.

        It is also worth noting that at the moment the indicator is paid and costs 3,450 rubles, but you can download it for free from us for review.

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options ASK

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H1.
        • Expiration: 1 candle.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: ASK.
        • Trading instruments: all currency pairs.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the ASK binary options indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        We leave the indicator settings as default.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Trading rules using the ASK binary options indicator

        The operating algorithm of the ASK binary options indicator is based on the analysis of certain price points during the formation of a bar:

        Algorithm of the indicator

        By analyzing a variety of tick data, the indicator determines the exact development of events for the next candle of the current time frame.

        Despite the fact that the indicator is a signal indicator, it does not redraw its signals, but the disadvantages include the fact that it does not work on history and you can only see it in action when trading in real time.

        The developers also claim that with strong and volatile candles, the indicator does not give sharp signals and that the main emphasis was placed on their quality, not quantity. Therefore, there may not be many signals during the day.

        I would also like to say something about the numbers next to the appearing signals. These numbers indicate the strength of the candle impulse, and the higher the value, the stronger the signal, but whether this is actually true is worth checking, since there is still quite a bit of data for complete statistics on this indicator.

        The indicator also has built-in alerts, which makes it more convenient:

        Indicator alerts

        As for the rules, they are elementary. All that will appear on the chart are arrows up (option “Higher”) or down (option “Lower”). Accordingly, it is worth opening options in this direction.

        Examples of trading using the ASK binary options indicator

        For the examples, the minute chart and the corresponding expiration were used.

        Opening a Call Option

        Since there are no special rules, the option opens immediately after the signal:

        Call option

        Opening a Put option

        Same for reverse trades:

        Put option

        Conclusion

        As you can see, the ASK binary options indicator can generate profitable signals, but since there is no historical data, it is difficult to evaluate its performance over a long period. Therefore, be sure to test this indicator on a demo before switching to a real account.

        Also, to generate signals, it makes sense to open many windows with trading assets, since this indicator does not produce many signals and some of them have to wait a long time.

        And don't forget that profitable trading starts with a trusted broker, which can be found in the rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the ASK template and indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Боря Мальцев
        Боря Мальцев
        ASK напоминает мне рыбалку когда много удочек стоит на пружину с сигнализаторами) Так же и здесь много валютных пар с этим сигнализатором, поклевки редкие но меткие, очень даже хороший изначальный подход к торговле если конечно индикатор реально рабочий, думаю стоит попробовать.
        11 March 2021
        Answer
        Серж
        Статистика за сегодняшний день с 9 утра до 6 вечера. 21 валютная пара, 5 минут экспирация. В некоторых вообще сигналов не было. Из 17 сигналов 9 - с первого раза вошли, 6 - со второго колена и 2 - с третьего колена. Я считаю отличный результат. Правда на демо тестировал . Можно смело торговать...
        отлично. прикол в том, что эти индикаторы так и торгуются, ну все индикаторы этого автора. там нет граалей точных, но если подобрать колено мартина правильно, то профит вытянуть можно, правда придется посидеть за монитором. Продолжаешь торговать?
        18 August 2020
        Answer
        Roman
        Статистика за сегодняшний день с 9 утра до 6 вечера. 21 валютная пара, 5 минут экспирация. В некоторых вообще сигналов не было. Из 17 сигналов 9 - с первого раза вошли, 6 - со второго колена и 2 - с третьего колена. Я считаю отличный результат. Правда на демо тестировал . Можно смело торговать...
        14 August 2020
        Answer
        Касатка
        Непонятно сила импульса в цифрах (число рядом со стрелкой) в каких пределах?
        на паре доллар рубль может достигать и 1500, поэтому расчет идет видимо из пипсов или пунктов.
        11 May 2020
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Открыл 13 инструментов и и за 4 часа не одного сигнала DDL включил, может еще что то в настройках нужно сделать?
        Андрей, на м1 открывай если чаще хочешь, сигналы не частые
        Вячеслав, а еще лучше в тестере стратегий проверить, в ускоренном режиме х32 и со включенной визуализацией в режиме советника.
        progenitor, дай ссылочку
        07 May 2020
        Answer
        progenitor
        Открыл 13 инструментов и и за 4 часа не одного сигнала DDL включил, может еще что то в настройках нужно сделать?
        Андрей, на м1 открывай если чаще хочешь, сигналы не частые
        Вячеслав, а еще лучше в тестере стратегий проверить, в ускоренном режиме х32 и со включенной визуализацией в режиме советника.
        07 May 2020
        Answer
        progenitor
        Сигналы генерирует не часто, что возможно и хорошо, значит не будет фигни какой-то постоянно, а так проверим)
        Даниил, да сигналы генерирует очень редко, похоже на сильно закрученый фильтр, что-то на подобие индикатора QQE
        07 May 2020
        Answer
        progenitor
        Непонятно сила импульса в цифрах (число рядом со стрелкой) в каких пределах?
        07 May 2020
        Answer
        Константин
        Сегодня у меня на м15 было всего три сигнала, все в +. Инструкция к индикатору говорит, что в понедельник и пятницу торговать с 14. 00. Но пока это лучший индюк который я пробовал за год.
        25 April 2020
        Answer
        Геннадий
        Открыл 28 пар ) ни одного сигнала, сижу жду...долго...чет наверное ни стоит его покупать...установил на 5минутный таймфрейм...в топку...
        24 April 2020
        Answer
        Константин
        Мт 4 от Forex Club, номер счёта без точки, пароль без точки. ForexClub user 720255172 password fxsa.me
        24 April 2020
        Answer
        Руслан
        пишет неверный номер счета(((( что делать????
        22 April 2020
        Answer
        Aydos J
        Ребятам спасибо за индюк, но я с ним торговал дня 3-4. Сделки могут уходить до 3-4 колена. Так что аккуратнее, либо торгуйте фиксированной ставкой.
        20 April 2020
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        почему то не разархивируется архив с индикатором
        ВЛАДИМИР , обнови архиватор, все ок
        19 April 2020
        Answer
        ВЛАДИМИР
        почему то не разархивируется архив с индикатором
        19 April 2020
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Открыл 13 инструментов и и за 4 часа не одного сигнала DDL включил, может еще что то в настройках нужно сделать?
        Андрей, на м1 открывай если чаще хочешь, сигналы не частые
        16 April 2020
        Answer
        Андрей
        Открыл 13 инструментов и и за 4 часа не одного сигнала DDL включил, может еще что то в настройках нужно сделать?
        16 April 2020
        Answer
        CALL
        CALL
        Снова подарки, спасибо, ребята, а то не хотелось его покупать этот ASK индикатор, но опробовать хотелось, как он в работе))
        15 April 2020
        Answer
        Даниил
        Даниил
        Сигналы генерирует не часто, что возможно и хорошо, значит не будет фигни какой-то постоянно, а так проверим)
        15 April 2020
        Answer
        Кира
        Крут, а я только видела его на каком-то форуме за деньги предлагался, а тут тебе бесплатно!)
        15 April 2020
        Answer
