The ASK binary options indicator is a signal indicator that only works in real time. The essence of the indicator is that it analyzes the price of the current bar, comparing it with previous formations, and when a pattern arises, a signal appears.

The main advantage of the ASK indicator is that it does not require filters or additional signals from any strategies and, according to the developers, the rate of profitable trades should be no less than 82%.

It is also worth noting that at the moment the indicator is paid and costs 3,450 rubles, but you can download it for free from us for review.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options ASK

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H1.

Expiration: 1 candle.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: ASK.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing the ASK binary options indicator in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

We leave the indicator settings as default.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Trading rules using the ASK binary options indicator

The operating algorithm of the ASK binary options indicator is based on the analysis of certain price points during the formation of a bar:

By analyzing a variety of tick data, the indicator determines the exact development of events for the next candle of the current time frame.

Despite the fact that the indicator is a signal indicator, it does not redraw its signals, but the disadvantages include the fact that it does not work on history and you can only see it in action when trading in real time.

The developers also claim that with strong and volatile candles, the indicator does not give sharp signals and that the main emphasis was placed on their quality, not quantity. Therefore, there may not be many signals during the day.

I would also like to say something about the numbers next to the appearing signals. These numbers indicate the strength of the candle impulse, and the higher the value, the stronger the signal, but whether this is actually true is worth checking, since there is still quite a bit of data for complete statistics on this indicator.

The indicator also has built-in alerts, which makes it more convenient:

As for the rules, they are elementary. All that will appear on the chart are arrows up (option “Higher”) or down (option “Lower”). Accordingly, it is worth opening options in this direction.

Examples of trading using the ASK binary options indicator

For the examples, the minute chart and the corresponding expiration were used.

Opening a Call Option

Since there are no special rules, the option opens immediately after the signal:

Opening a Put option

Same for reverse trades:

Conclusion

As you can see, the ASK binary options indicator can generate profitable signals, but since there is no historical data, it is difficult to evaluate its performance over a long period. Therefore, be sure to test this indicator on a demo before switching to a real account.

Also, to generate signals, it makes sense to open many windows with trading assets, since this indicator does not produce many signals and some of them have to wait a long time.

