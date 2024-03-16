The Auto Trend binary options indicator is one of the visual analysis tools. Thanks to the rays drawn by this assistant, you can confidently determine the likelihood of a trend continuation or reversal. In addition to signals about the development of a trend, the visual assistant promptly informs the user about its change, which allows you to open transactions at the very beginning of the emerging price impulse. This gives a great advantage in trading. a trade can be opened at the point with the best return-risk ratio.

This assistant can be used in conjunction with other technical analysis tools and is a good addition to any trading system . On the developer's website, this assistant is asking $44.99. Let’s check whether it’s really that good and worth the money, but for now you can download it from our website for evaluation purposes absolutely free.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Auto Trend

Installing the indicator for binary options Auto Trend

This indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator file there. Templates are installed in exactly the same way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. For more detailed instructions on installing indicators, see our video:

Review and settings of the indicator for binary options Auto Trend

The Auto Trend binary options indicator visualizes trend lines. Trend indicators are valued by many traders and are readily added to their arsenal of graphical analysis tools. This assistant will be especially useful for beginners. By observing the work of a graphical assistant, you can understand how to correctly draw the lines of the main trend, which will allow you to do this yourself in the future, without resorting to the help of a graphical assistant.

In turn, experienced binary options traders will be able to use this analytical tool as an assistant to save time when plotting trend lines on a chart. The principle of its operation is to search for all kinds of trend lines, which are subsequently filtered. The quality of the remaining ones is then checked, and ultimately the two best rays are plotted.

Thus, at any given time there are only two trend lines on the chart:

Upward trend (bullish market – blue ray);

Downward trend (bear market – orange ray).

The indicator overlays two types of lines on the chart:

Solid – corresponds to the main direction of price movement detected by the indicator;

The dotted line is the expected exchange rate movement, the area of ​​expected interaction of the price with the trend line.

As can be seen in the figure above, the vectors of the main trends are displayed quite accurately. Their importance is confirmed by the price reaction.

The settings are very simple. The user can change the parameters of the trend analysis period (short-term, medium-term and long-term), the number of bars participating in the projection (we recommend leaving the basic settings) and the color scheme of the display.

The short-term analysis period corresponds to 300, medium-term – 600 and long-term – 1200 bars. The line color is set automatically. Their appearance depends on the background of the chart of the financial instrument to which the indicator is applied.

Trading rules using the indicator for binary options Auto Trend

All methods of trading binary options using this visual tool can be divided into two groups: trend rebound and trend breakout. Any beginner has probably heard that making trades in the direction of the main market trend is the most effective tactic. Therefore, we will first consider this technique.

To conclude a transaction in continuation of a buy trend (for a rebound from its line), you need to make sure of the direction of the trend for the last bar that closed above the blue line. After this, you need to wait until the price touches or comes as close as possible to the blue line that this graphical assistant forms. Then we wait for the candle to close and, if it was in the direction of the trend (up), we buy a Call at the opening of the next time interval.

To trade a continuation of a selling trend (a rebound), we first need to make sure that we correctly understand the current price trend. We do this based on the last bar that closed below the trend line. Next, we expect the appearance of a candle with a shadow touching or close to the trend line with a closing downward. At the beginning of a new time period, we buy Put. We set expiration in three candles.

Sooner or later, but any trend ends. Experienced binary options traders do not miss the opportunity to make a profit even from such a situation. It's time to talk about breakout trading. It is no less effective than the one we talked about above.

To make a trade when the buying trend is broken, you need to wait until the candle closes above the trend line. Then, at the moment a new candle appears, we buy a Call.

To make a deal when the selling trend is broken, you need to wait until the candle closes below the trend line. Then, at the moment a new candle appears, buy Put.

Opening a Call Option

The candle closed above the line. At the opening of a new period, we buy a Call with an expiration of 3 candles.

Opening a Put option

The candle closed below the line. At the opening of a new period, we buy Put with an expiration of 3 candles.

Conclusion

The Auto Trend indicator can be effectively used both in trading binary options on a rebound and for concluding transactions on a trend break. Overall it produces many accurate signals and does not require any filtering. This visual assistant shows good results on the hourly timeframe, but can also be used for scalping BOs on lower time frames.

Before you start using it in practice, be sure to test its operation on history. Only after making sure that the signals are effective can you try to apply them in practice. The best approach is to start with a demo account with a proven broker , applying all the rules of risk management and money management .

