        The whole truth about the Quotex broker
        Strategies for Quotex
        BB RSI Strength Strategy

        Strategy for Quotex "BB RSI Strength"

        When developing a new approach to trading that provides reliable and effective signals , many traders often combine the Bollinger Line and the relative strength index . This combination is effective in turbo options trading. This trading option is considered very risky, but brings great profits in a short period of time. Using the Quotex trading strategy in trading, you can accurately guess the direction of the trend . And this is the main task of traders working with binary options .

        Before you start buying options, don't forget that you can reduce trading risks by using the Quotex Loss Cancel Promo Code . This will always allow you to cancel any $10 loss trade.

        How to set up technical tools correctly

        Turbo options should be based on highly volatile assets. The latter include cryptocurrencies and currency pairs . When using both trader's "assistants", trades should be opened on a 60-second time frame on a candlestick chart.

        It is recommended to set the first instrument with a period of 20 and a deviation of 2. However, the second requires more precision. By default, the period in this case is 14. But this option is suitable for situations when the user places orders with an execution period from several hours to 3-5 days. If operations are carried out with turbo options, then it is necessary to change the specified parameter, setting it to 7. You should also select other overbought and oversold levels. If the default values ​​​​(30 and 70) are used in trading according to Quotex trading strategies, then the likelihood of market "noise" and false signals increases:

        BB RSI Strength Strategy

        How to Buy Fast Digital Contracts with Quotex

        When using the described variant of trading transactions, it is necessary to remember that technical instruments often give false signals. Therefore, built-in functions cannot be used alone. More effective signals are given by a combination of the specified indicators .

        When conducting trading operations within the chosen method, it is recommended to follow two rules. You need to buy binary options Call if the following situation is observed:

        • the relative strength index has crossed over the oversold level;
        • Bollinger chart broke the lower level.

        call option

        Put options should be bought in the opposite situation. That is, the graphical display of the specified indicators should accordingly exit the overbought range and break through the upper level:

        put option

        The expiration time within such a Quotex strategy is from 2 to 4 minutes. The principle of trading within this strategy is simple, but effective. Generally speaking, trading is conducted at increased volatility , which can be seen thanks to the Bollinger bands. That is, when the price goes beyond the boundaries of this indicator, this gives us a signal that with a high probability the price will return to the channel, since it spends more than 80% of its time in the channel.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely analyze all your questions on video.

        Quotex

        Comments

        

        Артур
        Артур
        это тоже для турбоопционов?
        tirant, Судя по всем да.
        21 November 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        это тоже для турбоопционов?
        20 November 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        очень интересует винрейт этой стратегии, хотя бы приблизительно, а то заметил, что обычно этот параметр не указывается в статьях, приходится заморачиваться и тратить время на самостоятельную проверку почти каждой стратегии
        20 March 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Очень простой и при этом весьма эффективная стартегия. Освоить его может каждый, даже совсем новичок. А полосы Боллинджера даже сами по себе очень неплохой инструмент)
        20 March 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Данная стратегия работает только при высокой волатильности? Для низковолатильных пар вообще не подойдет?
        Рустам, ну да, для высоковолатильных активов чаще всего возникают сигналы на покупку/продажу опциона, а это необходимое условие при торговле на турбо-опционах.
        20 March 2023
        Answer
        Алина
        Какие еще есть стратегии для Quotex? Брокер вроде бы надежный, хотелось бы протестировать пока на демо-счете.
        07 October 2022
        Answer
        Рустам
        Данная стратегия работает только при высокой волатильности? Для низковолатильных пар вообще не подойдет?
        06 October 2022
        Answer
        Михаил Петров
        Михаил Петров
        у вас чтобы все стратегии quotex на болиджере?? или вы других индюков не знаете??
        а на чем их делать, на параболике или машках. это самый универсальный индикатор для бинарных опционов на платформе брокера quotex
        17 December 2021
        Answer
        Кирилл
        как понять что цена точно развернется? она если вышла за пределы канала, не факт что сразу пойдет в обратном направлении...
        17 December 2021
        Answer
        Илья
        Илья
        у вас чтобы все стратегии quotex на болиджере?? или вы других индюков не знаете??
        17 December 2021
        Answer
