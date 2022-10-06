Strategy for Quotex "BB RSI Strength"

When developing a new approach to trading that provides reliable and effective signals , many traders often combine the Bollinger Line and the relative strength index . This combination is effective in turbo options trading. This trading option is considered very risky, but brings great profits in a short period of time. Using the Quotex trading strategy in trading, you can accurately guess the direction of the trend . And this is the main task of traders working with binary options .

How to set up technical tools correctly

Turbo options should be based on highly volatile assets. The latter include cryptocurrencies and currency pairs . When using both trader's "assistants", trades should be opened on a 60-second time frame on a candlestick chart.

It is recommended to set the first instrument with a period of 20 and a deviation of 2. However, the second requires more precision. By default, the period in this case is 14. But this option is suitable for situations when the user places orders with an execution period from several hours to 3-5 days. If operations are carried out with turbo options, then it is necessary to change the specified parameter, setting it to 7. You should also select other overbought and oversold levels. If the default values ​​​​(30 and 70) are used in trading according to Quotex trading strategies, then the likelihood of market "noise" and false signals increases:

How to Buy Fast Digital Contracts with Quotex

When using the described variant of trading transactions, it is necessary to remember that technical instruments often give false signals. Therefore, built-in functions cannot be used alone. More effective signals are given by a combination of the specified indicators .

When conducting trading operations within the chosen method, it is recommended to follow two rules. You need to buy binary options Call if the following situation is observed:

the relative strength index has crossed over the oversold level;

Bollinger chart broke the lower level.

Put options should be bought in the opposite situation. That is, the graphical display of the specified indicators should accordingly exit the overbought range and break through the upper level:

The expiration time within such a Quotex strategy is from 2 to 4 minutes. The principle of trading within this strategy is simple, but effective. Generally speaking, trading is conducted at increased volatility , which can be seen thanks to the Bollinger bands. That is, when the price goes beyond the boundaries of this indicator, this gives us a signal that with a high probability the price will return to the channel, since it spends more than 80% of its time in the channel.

