Binarium - download for PC

The Binarium broker is very popular among binary options traders, so it is not surprising that many beginners are looking for information on downloading and running its desktop application. If you want to know how to safely download and install Binarium on your computer for binary options trading, we recommend reading to the end.

Download on PC

Minimum system requirements

Before you start downloading the application, please make sure your computer has the required hardware and meets the following technical requirements.

PC Basic characteristics Optimal parameters Based on Windows OS 2GB RAM 6GB RAM Based on macOS 2GB RAM 6GB RAM Processor type x86-64 Intel Core 3 Intel Core i5/i7 1.2-3.6 GHz Internet connection speed (Mbps) 5 12+

How to install Binarium on PC?

Description of steps on how to download and install the application:

**Run the downloaded file** – open setup.exe (Windows) by double-clicking.

**Start the installation process** – follow the instructions of the installation wizard.

**Specify the location of the program** – you can leave the default or select your own installation folder.

**Wait for the process to complete** – complete the installation by clicking on the “Done” button.

**Open the application** – log in or register a new account.

How to install on laptop

Installing a program on a laptop for trading binary options is no different from installing it on a desktop computer. First, make sure you are on the official website of the brokerage company. Find the link to download the trading application from the official developer on the Windows system. Then run the downloaded file with the extension ".exe" or ".dmg" (depending on the operating system of your laptop). After the installation is complete, launch the terminal by double-clicking.

How to install on macOS

Before you start installing the application on the MacOS operating system, make sure that your computer meets the minimum system requirements described above. The installation process itself looks like this:

Finding the installation file – go to the official Binarium website and make sure that the version you choose to download is compatible with Mac OS.

go to the official Binarium website and make sure that the version you choose to download is compatible with Mac OS. Download – you need to download a file with the extension “.dmg”.

– you need to download a file with the extension “.dmg”. Open – Double click on the downloaded “.dmg” file to open it.

– Double click on the downloaded “.dmg” file to open it. Drag the application icon to the Applications folder.

to the Applications folder. Launch – Double-click the program icon in the Applications folder to launch it.

– Double-click the program icon in the Applications folder to launch it. Confirmation – since the program was not downloaded from the App Store, the MacOS operating system will require confirmation to open it.

– since the program was not downloaded from the App Store, the MacOS operating system will require confirmation to open it. Authorization – enter your login and password to access the trading terminal and your account.

How to use Binarium on PC?

After launching the trading terminal, the following platform functionality will become available to you:

Additional features:

Trading room with signals from experienced traders.

Placing orders using hot keys.

Access to the trading terminal on different devices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Do I need to pay for installation?

No, the installation of the application is completely free. But keep in mind that to start trading binary options, you will need to make a deposit to your trading account. The broker offers several ways to replenish it - from bank cards to cryptocurrencies. Which one to choose depends on your personal preferences.

Is Binarium app safe to use?

Yes, absolutely. If you downloaded the application from the broker's official website, you have nothing to worry about. We recommend that you regularly update the software so that it complies with the latest changes in payment security and protection of personal data from unauthorized access.

How to install the application?

Installing the app depends on the device you plan to use it on. The installation process on a computer is described in detail in the corresponding section of our review. If you are interested in installing on a mobile device, open Google Play Market on Android or App Store on iOS and find the app. Select it from the list and install it on your device.

