    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Binary Circle

        Indicator for binary options Binary Circle

        The indicator for binary options Binary Circle appeared on the Internet not long ago, but the demand for it among binary options traders continues to grow. But you shouldn’t think that this indicator is so good, since it only shows accurate signals on history.

        The operating algorithm of this indicator is not known, but the main thing is that Binary Circle is paid despite its mediocrity and unsuitability for profitable trading.

        At the moment, the indicator is sold on the author’s website for €169. You can download it from our website for free to review.

        Indicator for binary options Binary Circle

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Binary Circle

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H4.
        • Expiration : 1 candle or 5 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Binary Circle ex4.
        • Trading instruments: all currency pairs.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the binary options indicator Binary Circle ex4 in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        The indicator settings are not particularly important, since there are almost no parameters that would be responsible for the signals:

        Binary Circle indicator settings

        Trading rules and description of the indicator for binary options Binary Circle

        Regardless of the indicator or strategy for binary options, trend trading will always be a priority, and every trader should understand what a trend is and how to determine it . Thanks to an understanding of market phases , as well as the ability to trade during a bullish or bearish trend, everyone gets the opportunity to make transactions that are most likely to end up with a positive outcome. But, unfortunately, even trading with the trend will not help you get a stable profit when trading using the Binary Circle indicator, which in real time generates signals completely different from those on history:

        Signals on history from the Binary Circle indicator

        As you can see, there is not a single unprofitable signal in history, which cannot be said about signals that appear in real time:

        Real-time signals from the Binary Circle indicator

        As you can see, any expiration would result in a loss. And here is another currency pair :

        Redrawing the Binary Circle indicator signals

        In the image above you can see that the signals look almost perfect in history, which cannot be said about the signals that are generated in real time.

        If you take any currency pair, you will always see the same situations, where historical signals will be very accurate, and real signals in most cases will be unprofitable:

        Losing signal of the Binary Circle indicator

        Conclusion

        As you can see, despite such an inflated price, the Binary Circle indicator is unsuitable for trading and will most likely only bring losses. Therefore, all paid and free trading strategies and indicators should always be tested on a demo account, and only after that move to a real account.

        Also, you should never forget about the rules of money management and risk management , which will help you avoid large losses in trading even with the most unprofitable system.

        Download the Binary Circle indicator for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        Books on trading

        Will binary options be closed in Russia in 2022?

        Live chart for binary options online

        Binary options trading platforms

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Anatoli Struc
        Anatoli Struc
        Спасибо что просветили, действительно этот индюк стоит не здоровых денег, покупать этот "сикель" точно не стоит, да и название у него стремное))
        03 March 2021
        Answer
        Иван
        Раз пользы нет с индюка тогда и не буду скачивать!
        23 July 2020
        Answer
        Серж
        Что вы всякими переделками на почту швыряетесь? Этот индюк BINARY CIRCLE_fix переделали в мою молодость. Его зовут SHI-SIGNAL и валяется он по всему интернету
        никто не швырялся, это индикатор реально продает в нете за 170 евро и его покупают или покупали на складчинах совсем недавно. просто в гугле вбей название индюка и сам убедишься. так что можешь найти того кто его продет и ему это написать)))
        22 July 2020
        Answer
        LudaedFX
        Что вы всякими переделками на почту швыряетесь? Этот индюк BINARY CIRCLE_fix переделали в мою молодость. Его зовут SHI-SIGNAL и валяется он по всему интернету
        22 July 2020
        Answer
        Генчик
        Генчик
        спасибо что просветили, еще один индюк в мусорку
        19 July 2020
        Answer
        ТрейдерБО
        ТрейдерБО
        Цена пипец конечно на этот binary circle, а по сути получилось что он просто историю подгоняет, а в реале такую фигню выдает. кстати его можно прогнать и по тестеру, там тоже сигналы не ахти. есть конечно и прибыльные. но все равно выбирать их сложно
        19 July 2020
        Answer
        Каша
        прогонял в тестере, есть там сигналы и норм, но все равно не то, на истории просто все четко, сигналы прям точные, а по настоящему если, то надо кучу фильтров ему, да он еще и против тренда сигналы выдает...
        19 July 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!