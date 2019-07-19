Intrade Bar – A Brief Review of the Binary Options Broker Broker Intrade Bar launched its operations in the binary options market in January 2016. It offers clients the opportunity to trade classic high/low options on its proprietary trading platform with a low entry threshold, but is not licensed by financial regulators. Intrade Bar Reviews

Binary options broker Intrade Bar attracts traders with its low minimum deposit requirements. You can start trading with this company with as little as $10, making it accessible to beginners. More experienced traders will appreciate the proprietary trading platform with charts from TradingView and quotes from FXCM, as well as a new section of the website that allows you to check current prices directly from the market data provider.

Key Features of a Binary Options Broker

General Information About the Broker

Binary options broker Intrade Bar has gained popularity thanks to its low minimum deposit and transparent quotes, which are streamed to its web platform from market data provider FXCM. All clients have access to classic high/low binary options with fixed payouts of up to 85% on 21 currency pairs and one cryptocurrency.

Licensing and Regulation

The Intrade Bar trademark is owned by Future Plus LLC, an unregulated company registered in the offshore jurisdiction of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as evidenced by its entry in the public register of legal entities of this Caribbean island nation.

At the same time, the broker received institutional company status on the Binance exchange, demonstrating verification of the company itself, its owners, and successful completion of AML and KYC procedures on the leading cryptocurrency exchange. However, this status is not associated with official financial regulation and does not guarantee the protection of client funds.

Being a Binance VIP is simply a loyalty program that indicates Intrade Bar uses the exchange as a liquidity provider and trading platform for its own assets, but it does not make it a regulated broker.

Social Media Promotion

The brokerage company promotes its services most actively through its official Telegram channel, where news is published, tournaments are announced, prizes are raffled off, and information about current domains (mirrors) accessible from Russia is posted. The company also has a VK group.

Trading Conditions

The broker offers fixed payouts on trades, which do not change depending on the time of day or the currency pair selected. For 3-minute trades, the payout percentage is 82%, and for trades over $80, it is 85%.

21 currency pairs and 1 cryptocurrency are available for binary options trading.

Register with Intrade Bar Broker

The procedure for registering a trading account with Intrade Bar is standard and no different from that of other reliable binary options brokers. You must complete the standard registration form and accept the terms and conditions.

Verification of Personal Data

To verify your identity, the broker asks you to send a selfie with your passport and a piece of paper containing the company name, your platform ID, and email address, along with your signature matching the signature on the document. Verification takes up to 24 hours on business days.

Minimum Deposit on the Intrade Bar Platform

The minimum deposit on the Intrade Bar trading platform is $10, which is higher than the minimum deposit on the Pocket Option binary options broker, which is only $5. If you're looking for a broker and want to know where else you can start trading with small amounts, we recommend checking out our rating of binary options brokers with minimum deposits.

Depositing Funds to a Broker Account and Withdrawing Funds from the Site

You can top up your brokerage account using bank cards, the FK-Wallet e-wallet from the Free-Kassa payment provider, and USDT (TRC-20) cryptocurrency.

When replenishing via FK-Wallet, the company accrues a 3% bonus to the replenishment amount.

Account Types

Binary options broker Intrade Bar doesn't have a tiered system for separating clients' trading accounts, as is the case with brokers like Pocket Option or Quotex. There are only demo and live accounts, the terms of which can gradually improve depending on trading volume and the total amount of deposited funds. Essentially, instead of formal account types, this broker uses a system of cumulative privileges.

Trading Platforms

To open binary options trades, Intrade Bar offers clients a proprietary web platform and a dedicated Telegram bot.

The terminal integrates the TradingView platform chart with a limited set of technical indicators and graphical analysis tools.

The mobile version of this terminal has a unique format: it's an app launched directly from a trading bot in the Telegram messenger. To activate it, you need to access the bot via a link from the broker's official Telegram channel, then go to the "Security" section of your personal account and link your account to the bot.

After this, an authorization window will open, where you will need to enter your login and password to access your trading account, and wait for the mobile platform to load.

Competitions and Bonuses

Intrade Bar actively uses contests and bonuses to attract new traders. The broker regularly announces new contests and summarizes the results of past tournaments on its Telegram channel. Daily and weekly tournaments are particularly popular among clients, as are weekend competitions in which the participant with the most trades wins. Two winners receive $100 for each day of participation.

This broker doesn't offer the traditional bonuses that binary options traders are accustomed to. Instead, they offer a small incentive: when you deposit USDT cryptocurrency, you'll receive a 5% bonus on your deposit, and when you use FK-Wallet to deposit funds, you'll receive a 3% bonus on your balance.

Educational Programs

This broker doesn't offer any training programs or analytical materials. If you're a beginner, take a comprehensive binary options trading training course on our website and find the optimal trading strategy for you.

Customer Support Service Work

You can contact the broker's customer support service via the feedback form on the website, email, and online chat.

Intrade Bar User Reviews

Reviews of the broker are mostly negative, which raises certain concerns. Moreover, such reviews are left not only by traders but also by partners dissatisfied with the lack of payments for referred clients.

Pros and Cons of a Broker

✔️ Benefits ❌ Disadvantages Low minimum deposit and minimum transaction amount Lack of regulation High and stable options returns – up to 85% Offshore registration Regular tournaments There are many cases of account blocking and non-payment of profits. Possibility to check quotes Modest functionality of the trading platform

Conclusion: Is Intrade Bar Worth Trading?

The binary options broker Intrade Bar has a number of significant drawbacks, including a lack of regulation and problems withdrawing profits. Therefore, we cannot recommend it for binary options trading. Although it's possible to open an account with minimal deposits, you shouldn't plan on trading significant amounts of money with this broker. If you're looking for reputable companies, we recommend considering the proven brokers in our ranking of reliable binary options platforms.

