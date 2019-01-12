    Registration
        Binary Reaper v3.0 indicator for binary options

        Many Forex traders know that binary options can make good profits. And therefore, a profitable indicator indicator for binary options is worth its weight in gold today, and if it is not redrawn yet, it is simply priceless. Today we want to share with you such an indicator as Binary Reaper v3.0. The indicator can be used on any timeframes, currency pairs, indices and stocks. The indicator is intuitive and ideal for novice binary options traders.

        Binary Reaper indicator

        Characteristics of the Binary Reaper indicator

        Platform: Metatrader4.

        Asset: any currency pair, any indices, any shares and any commodities.

        Trading time: any recommended European and American sessions.

        Timeframe: m5, m15, m30, H1.

        Expiration date: end of the second candle.

        Recommended brokers: Alpari , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Trading Rules for Binary Reaper

        Buy Call: immediately after the green up arrow appears (do not wait until the current candle closes).

        Buy Put: immediately after the red down arrow appears (do not wait until the current candle closes).

        Expiration time: closing of the second candle after the signal:

        closing of the second candle after the signal

        There are not very many signals during the day, so it is better to install the Binary Reaper Indicator on several pairs, which will increase the number of signals for binary options :

        Binary Reaper indicator on several pairs

        When trading on the M5 timeframe with a 10 minute expiration, the ideal broker is Binary.com .

        The binary reaper indicator is not perfect and may give false signals. To avoid false positives, you should not trade during periods of the most important economic news and the need to use additional filters.

        Download the Binary Reaper v3.0 indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals

        PO

        Алина Малина
        Алина Малина
        хочу его протестировать и поторговать на демо, если норм, отпишусь)
        24 March 2020
        Answer
        Мистер график
        Мистер график
        есть четкие сигналы, короче индикатор имеет право на жизнь)
        12 January 2020
        Answer
        Анастасия
        По человечески. Спасибо за индикатор
        15 February 2019
        Answer
        Vasya_S
        норм индюк
        02 February 2019
        Answer
        Alex Dolmatov
        Большое спасибо за этот индикатор. Мне он понравился тем, что торговля с ним всегда в плюсе, пусть и небольшом.
        23 January 2019
        Answer
        Олег25112
        На мой взгляд индикатор не достаточно хорош. Пробовал на разных валютных парах, акциях и индексах. Результат - 50-60% ITM.
        15 January 2019
        Answer
