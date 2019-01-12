Binary Reaper v3.0 indicator for binary options

Many Forex traders know that binary options can make good profits. And therefore, a profitable indicator indicator for binary options is worth its weight in gold today, and if it is not redrawn yet, it is simply priceless. Today we want to share with you such an indicator as Binary Reaper v3.0. The indicator can be used on any timeframes, currency pairs, indices and stocks. The indicator is intuitive and ideal for novice binary options traders.

Characteristics of the Binary Reaper indicator

Platform: Metatrader4.

Asset: any currency pair, any indices, any shares and any commodities.

Trading time: any recommended European and American sessions.

Timeframe: m5, m15, m30, H1.

Expiration date: end of the second candle.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

Trading Rules for Binary Reaper

Buy Call: immediately after the green up arrow appears (do not wait until the current candle closes).

Buy Put: immediately after the red down arrow appears (do not wait until the current candle closes).

Expiration time: closing of the second candle after the signal:

There are not very many signals during the day, so it is better to install the Binary Reaper Indicator on several pairs, which will increase the number of signals for binary options :

The binary reaper indicator is not perfect and may give false signals. To avoid false positives, you should not trade during periods of the most important economic news and the need to use additional filters.

Download the Binary Reaper v3.0 indicator

