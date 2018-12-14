    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        The best indicators for binary options without redrawing

        The best indicators for binary options without redrawing

        One of the main problems with using indicators when trading binary options is history redrawing. The technical tool first shows a signal for binary options to open a trade. But after the trader places the corresponding order, the indicator is redrawn. And the signal, which was previously supposed to bring profit, becomes unprofitable.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Efficient and non-redrawing tools

        The list of non-redrawing indicators is quite small. Such tools show the optimal moment to place an order by forming an arrow on the chart, the direction of which tells you what type of option should be bought (up - Put, down - Call).

        BiforexPro

        BiforexPro is one of the few arrow indicators for binary options that never redraws. The tool was originally created for the Forex currency market. The indicator gives signals about entering the market in three ways: in the form of an arrow on the chart, through notifications on a mobile phone and email.

        BiforexPro chart

        BiforexPro can be used on any time intervals in trading various currency pairs. The indicator rarely gives signals for binary options (on average every 2-4 hours). However, it is partly due to this feature that the number of successful transactions according to BiforexPro reaches 73-75%.

        Trades with BiforexPro

        Trades with BiforexPro

        Download BiforexPro indicator

        Download

        Alpari

        Binary Option Arrows

        The operating principle of this indicator is based on the analysis of harami candlestick patterns (two consecutive candlesticks of different directions and sizes). This technical tool provides fairly accurate signals for binary options that do not change over time. Binary Option Arrows is available, in particular, on a live chart (in the search, just enter the name of the indicator and select it from the list that appears).

        Popularity of Binary Option Arrows

        (More information about the principles and features of the live chart can be found in the article on the page with the live chart.)

        An important feature of the indicator is that it not only does not redraw, but also saves the history of previous signals on the chart. The red arrow indicates unprofitable trades, and the green arrow indicates the moment when you should enter the market to place a profitable order:

        Binary Option Arrows trade indicator

        Binary Option Arrows is a highly customizable indicator that allows traders to tailor it to their own binary options strategy . Thus, you can change the time interval and the number of candles taken into account. The first parameter is set through the indicator settings, and the second - at the broker. For fast trading, it is recommended to set the timeframe at 1 or 5 minutes.

        Based on practice, the indicator gives the most accurate signals after a series of red arrows. We recommend placing an order after two or three such arrows, checking additional information using other indicators.

        Binary Option Arrows Alert

        Download Binary Option Arrows indicator for MT4

        Download

        Alpari

        T3MA-Alarm

        This indicator was also developed for the Forex market , but later traders began to use it for operations with binary options. Moreover, the second use case is more attractive, since in this case the tool provides accurate signals more often. The indicator analyzes the current RSI indicators and the values ​​​​that the moving average displays over a certain time interval.

        T3MA-Alarm graph

        The trading strategy with this indicator involves the use of an additional moving average with a period of 50. Working with the indicator comes down to the following rules:

        1. An order to sell an option should be placed if arrows pointing down appear and are located below the moving average.
        2. You need to place a buy order if the arrows pointing up appear above the moving average line.

        The optimal timeframe for this strategy is 5-15 minutes. The expiration period must be less than the selected time interval.

        Download the T3MA-Alarm indicator

        Download

        Alpari

        QQE-New

        The principle of operation of the indicator is based on smoothed RSI indicators, which increases the accuracy of forecasts. An important feature of QQE-New is the absence of delays. That is, the indicator gives a signal exactly at the moment when it is necessary to open a deal. Other technical instruments often notify you of a profitable position after some time.

        QQE-New chart

        The second feature of QQE-New is that the indicator informs the trader about the appearance of a good moment to enter the market with a sound signal. And red and green arrows are formed on the chart, the color and direction of which indicate what type of transaction should be opened.

        Do you trust your broker? Find him in the 2018 Independent Brokers Rankings .

        QQE-New is built into the MT4 trading platform. The program is installed according to the standard algorithm.

        Download the QQE-New indicator

        Download

        Alpari

        Profit Sunrise

        Profit Sunrise was originally created for trading on the Forex market, so it is supported by the MT4 platform. A distinctive feature of the indicator is that it “weeds out” unnecessary “noise”, thereby increasing the accuracy of the generated signals.

        Before entering the market, Profit Sunrise went through months of testing on various currency pairs. As a result, the result showed that this indicator gives accurate forecasts in 91% of cases.

        Profit Sunrise chart

        Profit Sunrise gives signals about the moment of entering the market by drawing arrows on the chart, the direction of which shows in which direction the reversal will occur. In addition, the indicator supports text and audio alerts.

        Download the Profit Sunrise indicator

        Download

        Alpari

        KillBinarySignals-2

        KillBinarySignals-2 is a relatively new version of the popular indicator, which does not redraw and provides signals with high accuracy. The technical tool analyzes several indicators at once and makes a forecast based on support and resistance levels, daily quotes and volatility of the selected asset. The indicator also evaluates the distance from the main (important) levels, the likelihood of their breakdown or rebound.

        According to the results of testing, KillBinarySignals-2 gives accurate signals in 97% of cases.

        Trades with KillBinarySignals-2

        Download the KillBinarySignals-2 indicator

        Download

        Alpari

        BrainTrend2Sig

        BrainTrend2Sig analyzes the Stochastic indicator and average ATR values.

        More detailed information about the features of Stochastic and ATR can be obtained from the article on indicators for binary options.

        BrainTrend2Sig is a trend indicator that does not redraw over time. The tool can be built into the MT4 trading terminal. The moment for a profitable trade is marked on the chart in the form of an arrow. When such a situation occurs, the indicator beeps. BrainTrend2Sig is effective in determining when the current trend changes direction.

        BrainTrend2Sig chart

        Download the BrainTrend2Sig indicator

        Download

        Alpari

        Candlestick pattern indicator (CPI)

        What sets CPI apart from other non-redraw arrow indicators is that it analyzes the performance of multiple candlestick patterns, including harami, shooting star, rainfall, and others. This tool identifies each such pattern on the chart, pointing at it with arrows. At the same time, a sound signal appears.

        Candlestick pattern indicator (CPI) chart

        Candlestick pattern indicator (CPI) settings

        The operation of CPI can be adjusted by making appropriate changes to the settings:

        • enable search for strong patterns; enable the search for patterns indicating a continuation of a trend or a trend reversal;
        • select the method for sending notifications (via - or sound signal);
        • set the color of the arrows on the chart;
        • enable the search for weak reversal patterns;
        • enable search for rare patterns.

        Download the Candlestick pattern indicator (CPI)

        Download

        The above indicators without redrawing are designed for different trading strategies. Before using any tool in practice, we recommend testing it on a demo account.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Alpari

        See also:

        3 best indicators for binary options without redrawing

        Free online signals for binary options

        The most accurate MT4 indicators

        Reversal indicators for binary options

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Костя
        Костя
        Оппаааа) а чего я это раньше не видел эту статью? Мало, но очень полезно. Я понял туту на сайте есть ещё места где хранится полезная инфа) Спасибки
        01 April 2023
        Answer
        Олег Белан
        Олег Белан
        Вижу, что здесь на сайте анонсировали обновления индикатора для бинарных опционов Win Profit 80 Что могли бы сказать о нем?, как он вам в процессе торговли? или это новый индикатор.
        23 June 2021
        Answer
        Давид
        Давид
        Как выбрать лучший индикатор для бинарных опционов без перерисовки?
        14 June 2021
        Answer
        Никита
        Никита
        Как Вам индикатор Kill Binary Signals 2? пробовали его на практике в какой то стратегии для торговли бинарными опционами?
        Profi Trader, Kill Binary Signals дает довольно точные сигналы, но к нему надо привыкнуть и хорошо разобраться с настройками, особенно если начинаете свой путь в торговле бинарными опционами.
        11 June 2021
        Answer
        Profi Trader
        Profi Trader
        Как Вам индикатор Kill Binary Signals 2? пробовали его на практике в какой то стратегии для торговли бинарными опционами?
        10 June 2021
        Answer
        Мирон
        Мирон
        Candlestick pattern indicator мне очень понравился, крутой и полезный индюк, так как я люблю торговать по тех. анализу, но постоянно нет возможности смотреть на график я установил себе этот индикатор, подключил аллерты и теперь каждый раз когда на графике появляется один из свечных паттернов мне приходит уведомление и я уже смотрю на ситуацию для принятия решения, в общем индикатор не дает пропускать развороты рынка и позволяет участвовать почти в каждом из них.
        Dmitriy Grishin, я тоже попробую этот индикатор, раз вы говорите, что там можно подключить аллерты и настроить уведомления. Иногда, нет сил целый день сидеть у монитора, особенно, если торговля бинарными опционами - дополнение к основной работе. Думаю, если индикатор в списке лучших индикаторов бинарных опционов без перерисовки, то можно доверять такому выбору.
        07 June 2021
        Answer
        Dmitriy Grishin
        Dmitriy Grishin
        Candlestick pattern indicator мне очень понравился, крутой и полезный индюк, так как я люблю торговать по тех. анализу, но постоянно нет возможности смотреть на график я установил себе этот индикатор, подключил аллерты и теперь каждый раз когда на графике появляется один из свечных паттернов мне приходит уведомление и я уже смотрю на ситуацию для принятия решения, в общем индикатор не дает пропускать развороты рынка и позволяет участвовать почти в каждом из них.
        07 June 2021
        Answer
        Max
        Max
        Что можете сказать об индикаторе Biforex Pro ? Просто я начал изучать лучшие индикаторы без перерисовки сейчас и интересно узнать мнение более опытных трейдеров.
        Sergey, Индикатор можно назвать одним из самых точных индикаторов для бинарных опционов. В среднем, сигналы появляються каждые 2-4 часа. Я пока вполне доволен.
        05 June 2021
        Answer
        Давид
        Давид
        Как Вам индикатор Binary Option Arrows?, сколько было у вас по нему сделок в плюс. а сколько -наоборот в минус?
        Maxim, Пробовал этот индикатор, что могу сказать, пока на демо счете был, то больше плюсовых сделок закрывал. Теперь перешел на реальный счет, так больше минусовых сделок стало. Короче буду еще смотреть.
        03 June 2021
        Answer
        Maxim
        Maxim
        Как Вам индикатор Binary Option Arrows?, сколько было у вас по нему сделок в плюс. а сколько -наоборот в минус?
        03 June 2021
        Answer
        Artur
        Artur
        Что можете сказать об индикаторе Biforex Pro ? Просто я начал изучать лучшие индикаторы без перерисовки сейчас и интересно узнать мнение более опытных трейдеров.
        Sergey, Пробовал этот стрелочный индикатор, довольно простой в использовании. Пойдет с любыми валютными парами. Лично я на всякий случай тестировал его на демо счету.
        01 June 2021
        Answer
        Sergey
        Sergey
        Что можете сказать об индикаторе Biforex Pro ? Просто я начал изучать лучшие индикаторы без перерисовки сейчас и интересно узнать мнение более опытных трейдеров.
        01 June 2021
        Answer
        Ростик
        Пока я пробовал индикатор для бинарных опционов без перерисовки Binary Option Arrows. Индикаатор простой в использовании, там все понятно и удобно для анализа свечных формаций. Так что рекомендую начинающим трейдерам обратить внимание.
        Я обратил внимание, что многие из этих топ лучших индикаторов без перерисовки можно скачать прямо на этом сайте. Думаю это помогает сэкономить время, но мне все равно сложно выбрать. подскажите, пжл. на какие факторы ориентироваться прежде всего?.
        31 May 2021
        Answer
        Mihail
        Mihail
        Пока я пробовал индикатор для бинарных опционов без перерисовки Binary Option Arrows. Индикаатор простой в использовании, там все понятно и удобно для анализа свечных формаций. Так что рекомендую начинающим трейдерам обратить внимание.
        29 May 2021
        Answer
        Sergey
        Sergey
        спасибо за индюк паттернов. удобный, понятный. пользуюсь им, время экономит, сразу все паттерны видны
        Патриот, Хороший материал, обо всех лучших индикаторах бинарных опционов без перерисовкисобрали информацию. Теперь нет необходимости идти на другой сайт, искать, сразу экономия времени и усилий.
        27 May 2021
        Answer
        Romario
        Romario
        Хорошая подборка и стоит внимания как новичков так и бывалых трейдеров, со многими индикаторами уже знаком но есть и те которые открылись для меня впервые. Начал тестировать и оказалось что все они имеют место быть. Хоть я все равно больше приверженец торговли по самостоятельному анализу рынка, иногда закидываю на график и такие индикаторы, частенько сигналы от них приносят прибыль.
        01 March 2021
        Answer
        Патриот
        Патриот
        спасибо за индюк паттернов. удобный, понятный. пользуюсь им, время экономит, сразу все паттерны видны
        12 February 2020
        Answer
        Ракета
        Ракета
        подборка классная, спасибо
        27 January 2020
        Answer
        Ян
        О многих даже не слышал. Теперь есть чем заняться в ближайший месяц, буду тестить, вдруг что себе перетяну.
        18 October 2019
        Answer
        Самвел
        ТОП подобран с умом. Здесь можно найти индикатор для любого таймфрейма и стратегии. За это автору огромное спасибо!
        04 October 2019
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!