The best indicators for binary options without redrawing

One of the main problems with using indicators when trading binary options is history redrawing. The technical tool first shows a signal for binary options to open a trade. But after the trader places the corresponding order, the indicator is redrawn. And the signal, which was previously supposed to bring profit, becomes unprofitable.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

Efficient and non-redrawing tools

The list of non-redrawing indicators is quite small. Such tools show the optimal moment to place an order by forming an arrow on the chart, the direction of which tells you what type of option should be bought (up - Put, down - Call).

BiforexPro

BiforexPro is one of the few arrow indicators for binary options that never redraws. The tool was originally created for the Forex currency market. The indicator gives signals about entering the market in three ways: in the form of an arrow on the chart, through notifications on a mobile phone and email.

BiforexPro can be used on any time intervals in trading various currency pairs. The indicator rarely gives signals for binary options (on average every 2-4 hours). However, it is partly due to this feature that the number of successful transactions according to BiforexPro reaches 73-75%.

Binary Option Arrows

The operating principle of this indicator is based on the analysis of harami candlestick patterns (two consecutive candlesticks of different directions and sizes). This technical tool provides fairly accurate signals for binary options that do not change over time. Binary Option Arrows is available, in particular, on a live chart (in the search, just enter the name of the indicator and select it from the list that appears).

(More information about the principles and features of the live chart can be found in the article on the page with the live chart.)

An important feature of the indicator is that it not only does not redraw, but also saves the history of previous signals on the chart. The red arrow indicates unprofitable trades, and the green arrow indicates the moment when you should enter the market to place a profitable order:

Binary Option Arrows is a highly customizable indicator that allows traders to tailor it to their own binary options strategy . Thus, you can change the time interval and the number of candles taken into account. The first parameter is set through the indicator settings, and the second - at the broker. For fast trading, it is recommended to set the timeframe at 1 or 5 minutes.

Based on practice, the indicator gives the most accurate signals after a series of red arrows. We recommend placing an order after two or three such arrows, checking additional information using other indicators.

T3MA-Alarm

This indicator was also developed for the Forex market , but later traders began to use it for operations with binary options. Moreover, the second use case is more attractive, since in this case the tool provides accurate signals more often. The indicator analyzes the current RSI indicators and the values ​​​​that the moving average displays over a certain time interval.

The trading strategy with this indicator involves the use of an additional moving average with a period of 50. Working with the indicator comes down to the following rules:

An order to sell an option should be placed if arrows pointing down appear and are located below the moving average. You need to place a buy order if the arrows pointing up appear above the moving average line.

The optimal timeframe for this strategy is 5-15 minutes. The expiration period must be less than the selected time interval.

QQE-New

The principle of operation of the indicator is based on smoothed RSI indicators, which increases the accuracy of forecasts. An important feature of QQE-New is the absence of delays. That is, the indicator gives a signal exactly at the moment when it is necessary to open a deal. Other technical instruments often notify you of a profitable position after some time.

The second feature of QQE-New is that the indicator informs the trader about the appearance of a good moment to enter the market with a sound signal. And red and green arrows are formed on the chart, the color and direction of which indicate what type of transaction should be opened.

QQE-New is built into the MT4 trading platform. The program is installed according to the standard algorithm.

Profit Sunrise

Profit Sunrise was originally created for trading on the Forex market, so it is supported by the MT4 platform. A distinctive feature of the indicator is that it “weeds out” unnecessary “noise”, thereby increasing the accuracy of the generated signals.

Before entering the market, Profit Sunrise went through months of testing on various currency pairs. As a result, the result showed that this indicator gives accurate forecasts in 91% of cases.

Profit Sunrise gives signals about the moment of entering the market by drawing arrows on the chart, the direction of which shows in which direction the reversal will occur. In addition, the indicator supports text and audio alerts.

KillBinarySignals-2

KillBinarySignals-2 is a relatively new version of the popular indicator, which does not redraw and provides signals with high accuracy. The technical tool analyzes several indicators at once and makes a forecast based on support and resistance levels, daily quotes and volatility of the selected asset. The indicator also evaluates the distance from the main (important) levels, the likelihood of their breakdown or rebound.

According to the results of testing, KillBinarySignals-2 gives accurate signals in 97% of cases.

BrainTrend2Sig

BrainTrend2Sig analyzes the Stochastic indicator and average ATR values.

More detailed information about the features of Stochastic and ATR can be obtained from the article on indicators for binary options.

BrainTrend2Sig is a trend indicator that does not redraw over time. The tool can be built into the MT4 trading terminal. The moment for a profitable trade is marked on the chart in the form of an arrow. When such a situation occurs, the indicator beeps. BrainTrend2Sig is effective in determining when the current trend changes direction.

Candlestick pattern indicator (CPI)

What sets CPI apart from other non-redraw arrow indicators is that it analyzes the performance of multiple candlestick patterns, including harami, shooting star, rainfall, and others. This tool identifies each such pattern on the chart, pointing at it with arrows. At the same time, a sound signal appears.

The operation of CPI can be adjusted by making appropriate changes to the settings:

enable search for strong patterns; enable the search for patterns indicating a continuation of a trend or a trend reversal;

select the method for sending notifications (via - or sound signal);

set the color of the arrows on the chart;

enable the search for weak reversal patterns;

enable search for rare patterns.

The above indicators without redrawing are designed for different trading strategies. Before using any tool in practice, we recommend testing it on a demo account.

