The Crystal binary options indicator is a signal indicator and represents support and resistance lines as signals. Signals from this indicator for binary options are generated due to patterns collected and analyzed historically over the past years. If you believe the author of the indicator, then it is capable of bringing in 80% of positive transactions.

I would also like to say that this indicator is paid and costs 3,150 rubles, but to familiarize yourself with it you can download it for free from our website.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Crystal

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H1.

Expiration: 1 candle.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Crystal.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing the Crystal indicator in MT4

The Crystal indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

We leave the indicator settings as default.

To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download the indicator and template.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Rules for trading using the Crystal indicator

The algorithm of the Crystal indicator is to collect statistics by analyzing candles (bars), after which the strength of buyers or sellers at a certain point in time is calculated.

If the ratio of buyers and sellers reaches a value where there are 50% more of them than others, a signal is given. Accordingly, if there are more buyers, the indicator will show the support level and a signal to buy a Call option and vice versa for a Put option.

Even though the Crystal indicator is more suitable for scalping and turbo options, it will be useful to know what a trend is and how to determine it .

Now let's look at the specific rules for opening trades. To open a Call option you need to:

The Crystal indicator has drawn a red support level on the chart.

To open a Put option you need to:

The Crystal indicator has drawn a blue resistance level on the chart.

Also, this indicator for binary options gives a sound alert about a signal that has appeared, which makes it convenient for trading, since there is no need to waste time searching for signals:

Examples of trading using the Crystal indicator

Consider a few examples on a real chart.

For example, take the M1 chart with expiration, one candle earlier.

Currency pair - EUR/GBP.

Opening a Call Option

It is worth noting that signals do not appear immediately, but after the movement, but this is the essence of this indicator, since it carries out analysis and only then issues a signal:

Opening a Put option

The same goes for reverse trades with expiration in three candles:

Also, the author of the Crystal indicator advises opening trades in one direction until there is a return signal:

Note: this method has increased risks and should be used with caution, since in a flat the situation may be the opposite. You should definitely test all options on a demo account.

Conclusion

The indicator for binary options Crystal is capable of generating large and fast income if you follow the rules, and especially the rules of money management . Therefore, you should definitely test all indicators and strategies on a demo account, and only then proceed to real trading.

Also, for successful trading, it is recommended to make transactions only through a trusted broker. If you have not yet found one, then you can familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers and choose the one you like.

Download the template and Crystal indicator

