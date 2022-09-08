    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        De Forex Mr. Y 2024

        Indicator for binary options De Forex Mr Y

        The indicator for binary options De Forex Mr Y represents local support and resistance levels, which are divided into main and intermediate. Also, the author of the De Forex Mr Y indicator uses Moving Averages , so they were left as they help complement the analysis.

        It is worth noting that this indicator is similar in its execution to the indicator for binary options Crystal , although in this case there are much fewer levels.

        And it is also important to know that the De Forex Mr Y indicator is paid and its original price is $347, which is quite expensive, but you can download it absolutely free from our website for review.

        Indicator De Forex Mr Y

        Characteristics of the De Forex Mr Y indicator

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H4.
        • Expiration: 3 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: de forex mr y, ain-dicad-ormry1/2/3, t-to.
        • Trading instruments: any.
        • Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the De Forex Mr Y indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        In fact, levels are added using two indicators, and their settings can be changed to change the levels themselves. In the ain-dicad-ormry1/2 indicator, you can change the parameters and also disable alerts, but it is better to leave everything as default:

        De Forex Mr Y indicator settings

        The t-to indicator is also responsible for intermediate levels, and in its settings you can change both the visual component and the level parameters themselves:

        De Forex Mr Y indicator colors

        As mentioned above, the levels indicator has alerts that will help you understand when to buy options:

        De Forex Mr Y indicator alerts

        Trading rules and description of the De Forex Mr Y indicator

        Since the author himself trades with three “moving averages,” we can say with confidence that the trend is important in trading using the De Forex Mr Y indicator. Therefore, it makes sense to study the material about what a trend is and how to determine it . and also in addition to the trend, it is worth understanding what a flat is and how to determine it .

        The description of the levels themselves should begin with their types, and as mentioned earlier, in this indicator for binary options they are both basic and intermediate. The main ones are the white and red levels, consisting of “dots”, and the intermediate levels of support and resistance include the usual linear levels:

        De Forex Mr Y indicator levels

        One of the main advantages of this indicator is that it does not redraw levels after the candle on which they appear is closed. Therefore, trading on them can be carried out almost immediately after their appearance.

        Trading by levels itself is very simple and does not require any knowledge, but there are three types of methods of trading by levels of the De Forex Mr Y indicator:

        • At the moment of appearance of the main or intermediate level.
        • When approaching existing levels.
        • After confirmation of the direction by Moving Averages.

        When the main level appears, you can immediately buy a Call or Put option, depending on what level it is:

        Main level of the De Forex Mr Y indicator

        And this applies not only to the red levels, but also to the white ones. Expiration in this case should be used in 3 candles.

        Trading can also be carried out when the price approaches existing levels, and in the same image, after the situation has developed, you can see an example of such trading when the price “pushed off” from the previous support, regardless of the appearance of a new level:

        Confirmation of the De Forex Mr Y indicator level

        And the appearance of a new red level could be considered additional confirmation for executing a transaction. Expiration should also be used in three candles.

        For traders who like to make a lot of trades, using only levels in the form of white dots is suitable. To do this, it is necessary that the level appears on the Moving Average (of any color):

        De Forex Mr Y levels and moving averages

        For traders who like the most conservative transactions along the trend (low-risk and with a high probability of profit), you can use Moving Averages in trading by levels:

        SMA and levels of the De Forex Mr Y indicator

        But it is worth noting that such trading is not suitable for beginners, since expiration in this case should use about 5 candles, and it is also worth understanding the work of the “moving averages” themselves, which do not intersect at the same time and can give false signals.

        If we talk about intermediate levels, then they should be used only as confirmation of the main levels, but as practice shows, when trading using the De Forex Mr Y indicator, you can do without them.

        Examples of trading using the De Forex Mr Y indicator

        To reinforce the understanding of how the indicator works, let’s look at examples for Call and Put.

        Opening a Call and Put option

        In the image below you can see that the Call option was bought from the white level at the moment it appeared, and in confirmation of this the direction of the trend could be used, and when the price rose quite strongly and began to decline, the trend had not yet changed, but a strong level appeared, consisting from the red and white levels, and after closing the desired candle, you could buy a Put option:

        Call and Put options using the De Forex Mr Y indicator

        Conclusion

        The De Forex Mr Y indicator, as you can see, allows you to trade binary options in three different ways, and therefore it is suitable for all types of traders. Also, the levels themselves can be considered a universal tool, since they are ways to both generate their own signals and act as a filter for any other trading strategy for binary options .

        But successful trading depends not only on indicators or strategies, and experienced traders always use the rules of money management and risk management , as this allows them to protect their trading account from losses.

        Also, do not forget about brokers, as they are no less important in profitable trading. You can always find a broker in our rating of binary options brokers .

         

        Download the De Forex Mr Y indicator for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        Martingale Calculator

        How to adapt a Forex strategy to Binary Options?

        Current bonuses and promotional codes for 2023

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Почему индикатор не можно скачять????
        Алексей , обнови страничку
        04 February 2022
        Answer
        Алексей
        Почему индикатор не можно скачять????
        03 February 2022
        Answer
        Artur
        Artur
        Насколько я знаю индикатор Mr Y не перересовывает после закрытия свечи, но торговля на демо счете это одно, а на счете реальном - совсем другое. Иногда даже купив индикатор не получаешь ожидемых результатов. Так что посмотрим, пока рано говорить что определенное.
        22 July 2021
        Answer
        Игорь
        Игорь
        Какими торговыми инструментами можно торговать с индикатором бинарных опционов Mr Y de forex indicator?
        22 July 2021
        Answer
        Константин
        Константин
        Индикатор для бинарных опционов de forex Mr Y по своему функционалу похож на Crystal indicator, уж не знаю будет ли Mr Y индикатор действительно ефективным и насколько точными будут его показатели.
        22 July 2021
        Answer
        Назар
        Назар
        Для меня плюс в том, что здесь индикатор для бинарных опционов Mr Y Indicator с этого сайта можно скачать бесплатно. Вопрос в том, что его нужно все равно тестировать и проверять эффективность на демо счете.
        Stas, Индикатор для бинарных опционов Mr Y Indicator был придуман для торговли по уровням поддержки и сопротивления, причем на других сайтах он платный, а здесь можно пробовать его бесплатно.
        22 July 2021
        Answer
        Stas
        Stas
        Для меня плюс в том, что здесь индикатор для бинарных опционов Mr Y Indicator с этого сайта можно скачать бесплатно. Вопрос в том, что его нужно все равно тестировать и проверять эффективность на демо счете.
        22 July 2021
        Answer
        Inokentiy Norman
        Inokentiy Norman
        Индикатор не перерисовывает, не пересчитывает и не задерживает. Больше похоже на Холли Грааль, и это потрясающе, спасибо!
        03 February 2021
        Answer
        ТрейдерБО
        ТрейдерБО
        как может индикатор De Forex Mr Y стоит 350 баков?)) диву даюсь кто то ж покупает это но этопросто тсарые индикаторы, всунутые в стратегию. спасибо что бесплатно!
        07 September 2020
        Answer
        Юрец
        Круто спасибо тут прям кладезь платных индюков!!!
        07 September 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл Радченко
        Кирилл Радченко
        Уровни нормальные, но они тупо стандартные и таких индикаторов много есть бесплатных уже)
        07 September 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!