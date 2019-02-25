    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        DeltaForce Indicator

        DeltaForce Indicator for binary options

        DeltaForce Indicator is highly effective when used in scalping trading of currency pairs on the Forex market. This means that the indicator is also suitable for binary options . The technical analysis tool is built into the MetaTrader 4 platform and is used for round-the-clock trading of any currency pairs.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        It is recommended to set the expiration time of binary options to 15 minutes (if the M5 timeframe is selected).

        DeltaForce chart

        How to open buy trades

        Working with DeltaForce Indicator is very simple. If a blue arrow pointing upward appears on the price chart, you need to open a deal to buy the selected assets (Call option).

        Call signal on the DeltaForce chart

        Call on DeltaForce chart

        Example of a Call signal on a DeltaForce chart

        How to open sell trades

        Transactions to sell assets should be placed as soon as the red arrow pointing down appears (buying a Put option).

        Put on DeltaForce chart

        Example of a Put signal on a DeltaForce chart

        Another important feature of the indicator is the absence of redrawing. Thanks to this, you can immediately enter the market as soon as the corresponding arrows appear on the chart, without waiting for the candle to close. As a result, with such behavioral tactics, the chances of making a profit according to current parameters increase significantly.

        Simultaneously with this indicator, you can use the additional indicator DFTrue. DFTrue is designed for testing the DeltaForce indicator on historical data. To do this, you will need to install DeltaForce Indicator for BackTest on the price chart, and then change the settings in DFTrue in accordance with the specified values. That is, in the second indicator you need to set the expiration time and timeframe used for the chosen method of trading binary options.

        Candles on the DeltaForce chart

        DeltaForce graph image

        DeltaForce chart

        DeltaForce indicator

        DeltaForce chart

        Candles on the DeltaForce chart

        Photo graphics DeltaForce

        DeltaForce graph example

        Studies of the indicator's capabilities using several currency pairs (EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY, GBP/USD) on the M5 timeframe showed that DeltaForce Indicator gives profitable signals in 77% of cases. Moreover, as the results of this testing show, this figure did not fall below 70%. And the maximum possible percentage was reached while trading the EUR/CHF currency pair.

        Such high efficiency is offset by the main drawback of the tool: DeltaForce Indicator rarely signals the need to open a deal. Therefore, during trading, it is recommended to install this indicator on the maximum number of currency pairs. In addition, you need to remember that regardless of the degree of effectiveness of the selected technical analysis tool, much depends on the broker.

        Download the DeltaForce Indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        Profitable strategies for binary options

        Free online signals for binary options

        Rating of binary options brokers

        Live chart for binary options

        Books on trading

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Алексей Кирюшин
        Алексей Кирюшин
        Индикатор скальперский а сигналы дает редко... Скальпинг же подразумевает собой частые краткосрочные сделки, несостыковочка выходит. Ладно будем торговать все сразу, а система оповещения есть у него в таком случае?
        11 March 2021
        Answer
        Серж
        Не работает! Ничего не показывает!
        все работает, проблема у тебя с чем-то, терминал или комп. https://prnt.sc/umc5un
        23 September 2020
        Answer
        Дед
        Не работает! Ничего не показывает!
        23 September 2020
        Answer
        Ракета
        Ракета
        пойдет
        11 April 2020
        Answer
        Марк Аветисян
        Марк Аветисян
        честно, достали это сигнальники индикаторы, все они одинаковые и почти все дер...о
        просто надо их использовать с другими индикаторами
        19 March 2020
        Answer
        Ким Чен
        честно, достали это сигнальники индикаторы, все они одинаковые и почти все дер...о
        09 February 2020
        Answer
        Как и куда устанавливать этот сигнал?
        Андрей, написано же в Метатрейдер 4
        23 March 2019
        Answer
        Андрей
        Как и куда устанавливать этот сигнал?
        23 March 2019
        Answer
        Андрей$$$
        Андрей$$$
        Пробовал его, результатом доволен, где-то 75% сделок в плюс
        19 March 2019
        Answer
        Vlad_Milkas
        Vlad_Milkas
        Индюк не перерисовывает - это +, но и сигналы не подает, когда сделку открывать - это -
        09 March 2019
        Answer
        AntonioHu
        Неплохой индикатор, тестил его как рекомендуют: таймфрейм М5, время экспирации 15 мин. Прибыльных сигналов более 70%
        02 March 2019
        Answer
        Roryla
        Roryla
        После тестирования индикатора на 1-минутных графиках с 2-минутным истечением я остался доволен результатом – 80% прибыльных сделок на большинстве пар.
        27 February 2019
        Answer
        Narisom
        Narisom
        Это очень хороший индикатор, но он у меня не работает на 5-минутных графиках.
        25 February 2019
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!