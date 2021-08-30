Strategy for binary options Demiurg

The Demiurg strategy is a reverse signal strategy for buying binary options . The entry point is formed solely by the indicator. Indicators of support and resistance levels , as well as trend lines with automatic drawing on the chart are used as a filter.

Characteristics of the Demiurg strategy for binary options

Installing Strategy Indicators for Demiurg Binary Options in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

A template for installing the Demiurg strategy can be downloaded for free at the end of the article.

Review of Demiurg strategy indicators for binary options

The strategy includes the ITM Total indicator, which shows signals for entering the market , as well as additional filter indicators: IOnosfera_SR , Fxr_sr_zones, Sliding-Channels.

ITM Total: used to find when to buy binary options. The indicator draws several signals on the chart: a white dot with a notification (alert), which indicates a possible reversal in the price movement, and a white arrow - a second one, confirming the indicator signal, after which you should prepare to enter the market. Indicator signals are not redrawn .

IOnosfera_SR: additional indicator designed to filter signals of the ITM Total indicator. To filter any signal, in principle, it is enough that the IOnosfera_SR indicator begins to draw a support line in the form of blue dots, and the price begins to rebound from this line up or down.

Fxr_sr_zones : Shows strong support and resistance zones on the chart. This is the second, but not mandatory, filter of the system. In most cases, the IOnosfera_SR indicator filter is sufficient. If a buy signal appears near a cluster of strong support or resistance levels , it is more accurate.

Sliding-Channels : the third filter of the strategy in the form of trend lines. If the lines are directed upwards, only Call signals should be considered, if downward, Put signals should be considered.

Trading rules according to the strategy for binary options Demiurg

The system allows you to trade in both an aggressive and conservative style: if you are an aggressive trader, use the IOnosfera_SR indicator points to filter signals; if you prefer more measured trading, take a closer look at the support and resistance levels, as well as the direction of the trend lines of the Sliding-Channels indicator.

Basic rules for buying a Call option (above) :

The ITM TOTAL indicator has generated a warning signal of white dots. The ITM TOTAL indicator drew the second signal in the form of a white upward arrow. The IOnosfera_SR indicator began to draw a support line in the form of blue dots.

Basic rules for buying a Put option (below) :

The ITM TOTAL indicator has generated a warning signal of white dots. The ITM TOTAL indicator drew the second signal in the form of a white downward arrow. The IOnosfera_SR indicator began to draw a support line in the form of blue dots.

The required filter is the blue dot of the IOnosfera_SR indicator. If it is not there, the signals are not confirmed and it is better to refrain from entering the market.

The author of the strategy also recommends not trading on strong trends , half an hour before the release of news and within half an hour after the release of important news.

Signals based on the Demiurg strategy for binary options

As mentioned above, the strategy suggests using several filter indicators, which are not always mandatory. Therefore, we will consider several options for opening transactions, both in an aggressive style with confirmation from one filter, and in a conservative style using data from at least two indicators.

Using the example of the EUR/JPY currency pair, the price was near a strong resistance level, which is an excellent moment for a price rebound. The indicators formed signals almost at the very top of the trend, and the transaction itself was incredibly fast with an expiration of only three minutes.

Another chart of the CAD/CHF currency pair shows an example of buying an option from a support level. Please note that the signals of the IOnosfera_SR filter indicator may be a little late, but it is always, always recommended to wait for the blue dot when the indicator starts drawing a new level: below or above the candles.

To buy binary options in a more aggressive style, it is recommended to use the M5 time frame , and the expiration time is only 1 candle – 5 minutes.

The chart below (currency pair EUR/CHF) is an example of using Sliding-Channels trend lines in the Demiurg strategy. The trend line is directed downwards, the price is near the upper border of the channel, the indicators have drawn entry signals. Great deal with minimal risk.

Look at the chart of the EUR/JPY currency pair: the signal candle completely “covered” the previous candle with its body, after which the price began to decline. In Japanese candlestick analysis this is called “Engulfing” and is a strong reversal signal. This is one example of using elements of technical or graphical analysis simultaneously with the rules of the Demiurg strategy.

Conclusion

The Demiurg strategy is a self-sufficient tool for buying binary options, where you just need to wait for an entry signal and then evaluate its reliability using several filters. Flexible rules accommodate both aggressive and conservative trading styles. Short expiration from three to five minutes and trading on small time frames make this strategy popular for all intraday traders.

Before starting to use this strategy, we recommend testing its effectiveness on a demo account . And also choose only the best binary options broker , having studied in detail the terms of provision of brokerage services in the rating of binary options brokers .

Download the Demiurg strategy for free

