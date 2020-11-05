The DJ Market PRO binary options strategy is scalping and involves trading on a 15-minute chart, although it can be used without problems on M1 or M5. DJ Market PRO Trading System also contains six different templates for aggressive and conservative trading styles.

It is important to note that the DJ Market PRO binary options strategy is currently sold in three different packages:

Base; Premium; Professional (unlimited).

The basic package costs $50, the premium package costs $125, and the professional (unlimited) package costs $275, but can be downloaded for free from our website for review.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options DJ Market PRO

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-D1.

Expiration: scalping – 2 candles, conservative trading – 5 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: DJ BUTTONPAIRS.ex4, DJ PROJI 2 MOD.ex4, DJ SCALPERWAY.ex4, DJ SND PRO.ex4, DJ SPA.ex4, DJCSM EVO 4 LOCK.ex4, DJMARKET.ex4, DJPVT.ex4, DJROCK2.2.ex4 , DJX6 V7.2.8 LOCK.ex4, DJX6 V10.1.1 LOCK.ex4.

Trading instruments: any.

Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.

Installing strategy indicators for binary options DJ Market PRO Trading System in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

There are quite a lot of different indicators in the binary options strategy DJ Market PRO Trading System, and there is no point in setting them up yourself, so it is better to set up a strategy using templates that can be downloaded at the end of the article.

The essence and rules of trading according to the strategy for binary options DJ Market PRO

Before moving on to the trading rules and trading styles for this strategy, it is worth discussing a common element of each template - the info panel.

The information panel contains quite a lot of different useful information for binary options, and this is:

Current asset price;

Broker's current time;

The power of bulls and bears;

Signals;

Trend indicator for each binary options timeframe based on Moving Averages ;

An indicator of the strength and weakness of currencies.

When trading, some indicators from the information panel must be taken into account, as they will show not only the trend, but also its strength.

As mentioned at the very beginning, the DJ Market PRO binary options strategy contains six templates that are suitable for trading styles such as:

Scalping (aggressive trading); Day trading (conservative trading); Trading by levels; Trend trading.

Speaking of scalping on binary options , it is better not to use this style of trading for beginners, as it involves making many transactions both with and against the trend, which leads to increased risks in trading. This style is more suitable for experienced traders and those who know how to control their emotions. The DJ Market PRO Trading System scalper strategy template looks like this:

Day trading is a simpler style of trading, in which 2-5 trades are made per day, depending on the trend and market situation. The conservative trading pattern differs from the aggressive one in the number of signals:

Trading by levels is familiar to many, and in this case, one of the templates of the DJ Market PRO Trading System strategy contains support and resistance levels:

Trend trading is the most effective, since in this case transactions are made only in the direction of the trend, which always has the highest probability of a positive outcome. In order for trading binary options with a trend to be profitable, you need to understand how a trend works in the markets and what a flat is . There are two templates for trend trading:

Which strategy template for binary options DJ Market PRO to use depends only on your preferred trading style, but initially you can focus on the standard strategy template, which is called “DJ Market PRO” and includes a signal indicator and a histogram as a filter:

Speaking about the rules of trading using the DJ Market PRO strategy, when purchasing Call options you need to pay attention to:

The appearance of a blue arrow (up arrow); The histogram should be blue; "Bulls" should be stronger than "bears" (readings on the panel); MA readings should be blue for the current timeframe (readings on the panel);

For Put options:

The appearance of a red arrow (down arrow); The histogram should be red; "Bears" should be stronger than "bulls" (readings on the panel); MA readings should be red for the current timeframe (readings on the panel);

Timeframes can be used from 1 minute to 1 day, and expiration should be 2 candles for scalping and aggressive trades and 5 candles for conservative trades.

You can also pay attention to the indicator of currency strength and weakness on the panel, which can provide additional confirmation for the signal. You can learn more about how to use the strength and weakness of currencies from the FX Nuke binary options strategy .

The DJ Market PRO strategy also provides alerts that appear at the moment the arrows are formed:

Examples of trading strategies for binary options DJ Market PRO

Next, we will look at examples of purchasing Call and Put options on different currency pairs with examples of indicator readings and an information panel.

Opening a Call Option

At the moment the blue arrow appears, the remaining conditions for buying a Call option have also coincided, and also note that the trend is upward:

Opening a Put option

In the case of the Put option, the trend was upward, but all the conditions were met and it was possible to enter into the transaction:

Conclusion

As a result, we can conclude that the DJ Market PRO Trading System binary options strategy can be profitable, but you need to decide on your trading style and template, and then be sure to test it on a demo account.

One of the obvious advantages of the strategy is that the indicator readings are not redrawn and once the signal has been formed, it will not disappear.

The main thing to remember is that profitable trading is impossible without applying the rules of money management and risk management , as well as without a trusted broker, which can be found on our website in the rating of binary options brokers .

