        DPO Histogram

        Indicator for binary options DPO Histogram

        The DPO Histogram binary options indicator is a histogram and has two types of signals (basic and divergence) that can be used for trading binary options. In this article we will consider the basic option.

        I would like to note that this indicator is very easy to use and for beginners, especially at the initial stage, this indicator for binary options can help in trading.

        DPO Histogram indicator

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options DPO Histogram

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M5.
        • Expiration: 5 minutes.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: DPO Histogram.
        • Trading instruments: all currency pairs.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the indicator for binary options DPO Histogram

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        We leave the indicator settings as default.

        To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download the indicator and a template for it.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Trading rules using the DPO Histogram binary options indicator

        It is probably no secret to anyone that any indicator or strategy shows the best results in a trend, while in a flat it is often better not to trade at all. Therefore, it will not be superfluous to understand what a trend is and how to determine it .

        As mentioned above, this indicator can also be used to search for divergences. What divergences are and how to use them can be found in the articles about the Kwan NRP indicator and the MACD indicator . It is described there in as much detail as possible. Here is an example of divergence of the DPO Histogram indicator:

        Divergence on DPO Histogram

        As for the rules of trading using this indicator, they are as simple as possible.

        To open a Call option you need to:

        1. There was an upward trend (preferably, but not required).
        2. The DPO Histogram indicator changed the color of the histogram column to green (or, more simply put, crossed the zero line from bottom to top) and the candle closed.

        To open a Put option you need to:

        1. There was a downward trend (preferably, but not necessary).
        2. The DPO Histogram indicator changed the color of the histogram column to red (or, more simply, crossed the zero line from top to bottom) and the candle closed.

        Examples of trading using the DPO Histogram indicator for binary options

        For example, we will use the EUR/USD currency pair with the M5 time frame and expiration also 5 minutes, and let’s see what signals we can find.

        Opening a Call Option

        As you can see in the picture below, it was possible to open three trades in a row, two of which would bring profit. The second trade was unprofitable only because there was a temporary flat in this area.

        Call option

        Opening a Put option

        This situation can be called ideal, since all three transactions would have brought profit, one after the other, even though it was in a flat after a trend.

        Put option

        Conclusion

        Now you can see for yourself that this indicator is as easy as possible to use and will be especially interesting for beginners in binary options trading. But be sure to use competent money management , since transactions may not always be profitable.

        Also, for successful trading, it is recommended to make transactions only through a trusted broker. If you have not yet found one, then you can familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers and choose the one you like. Happy trading!

        Download the DPO Histogram template and indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        Да, да простой как первый трактор) И протестировав его скажу, что и первого способа достаточно! Хорошо настроен и алгоритмы работаю чётко, так что не нужно и отстлеживать дивергенции
        20 January 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        19 January 2024
        Answer
        Тимофей
        Тимофей
        19 January 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        19 January 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        19 January 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        19 January 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        прикольный индюк для опционов, реально супер простой, еще и диверы можно смотреть, + однозначно
        CALL, полностью согласен, разобраться может даже ребенок))) вообще дивергенции классная штука, по крайней мере на kwan nrp они дают до 70% прибыльных сделок, надеюсь здесь так же а может и лучше)
        19 January 2024
        Answer
        Tigran Onetesyan
        Да круто, и торговля по гистограммам и дивергенциям тоже не плохая, но этот индикатор и так есть во всех возможных источниках. Хотелось бы по больше авторских индикаторов и по больше сливов платных индикаторов которые приносят прибыль, или так же разоблачения платных рисовалок.
        07 March 2021
        Answer
        Гуманоид
        Гуманоид
        норм спасибо
        21 July 2020
        Answer
        Ангелина
        Ангелина
        Нормальный индикатор, дивергенции модно искать на нем, хотя по сути все гистограммы похожи...
        28 April 2020
        Answer
        Карл
        с видосом удобнее воспринимать, спасибо)
        14 March 2020
        Answer
        CALL
        CALL
        прикольный индюк для опционов, реально супер простой, еще и диверы можно смотреть, + однозначно
        27 February 2020
        Answer
        Арсен
        не думаю что он всегда выдает такие сигналы и так подряд, но присмотреться к нему стоит, тоже буду проверять...
        27 February 2020
        Answer
        Максим Максимович
        Максим Максимович
        Класс, проверю на демке его с новой недели, может он реально по столько сигналов выдает подряд прибыльных всегда))
        27 February 2020
        Answer
