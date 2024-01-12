    Registration
        Binary options strategy Elite Trader PRO

        The Elite Trader PRO strategy for binary options offers the format that is so beloved by many for displaying trading signals in the form of arrows. Let us immediately note that among traders there is no clear opinion regarding such indicators. Many people classify them as repainting ones and do not recommend using them. However, before we dismiss the next “switchman,” let’s take a closer look at the results of his work. Perhaps the seemingly banal indicator contains exactly the signal logic that your transactions are so lacking.

        The Elite Trader PRO strategy is sold on the developer’s website for $27. On our website you can download it from the links in the description absolutely free for informational purposes.

        Content:

        elite trader pro chart

        Characteristics Of the Strategy for Binary Options

        • Terminal: MetaTrader4
        • Timeframe: M5-M30
        • Expiration 2 candles
        • Option type: Call/Put
        • Indicators: ElitePRO - E1, ElitePRO – E2, ElitePRO – E3
        • Trading instruments: cryptocurrencies, stocks, FX, commodities, indices, metals
        • Trading time: 8:00-20:00 GMT+3 
        • Pocket Option, Deriv, Binarium 

        Setting up a Binary Options Strategy

        There is nothing unusual about installing Elite Trader PRO strategy indicators in the MT4 terminal. Everything is standard. We unpack the archive downloaded from our website and move the files from the Indicators folder to the root directory of the MT4 trading terminal... MQL4Indicators. You can find it by opening the File-Open Data Directory menu in the terminal. Templates are installed in the templates folder. A detailed video on how to install indicators in the terminal can be viewed on our YouTube channel at the link:

        Setting up Indicators and Reviewing the Strategy

        For a description of the strategy, let's turn to the developers' website, where it is said that Elite Trader PRO is neither more nor less, but a completely new trading formula developed to identify major and minor trends. At its core, this strategy allegedly uses artificial intelligence-based trading signals to help it accurately identify the tops and bottoms of any financial instrument.

        A very tempting description. But let's figure out how true it is and what actually stands behind the work of this “innovative” signal indicator.

        First, let's add our highly intelligent trading direction indicator to the M15 chart of the EURAUD pair. To do this, apply the previously saved ELITE PRO – DAYTRADING template to the chart of the selected currency pair. If we want to trade more aggressively, we need to use the ELITE PRO – SCALPING template; for long-term transactions, the ELITE PRO – SWINGTRADING template is suitable. The only difference between them is the indicator calculation period.

        After all the manipulations carried out to apply the ELITE PRO – DAYTRADING template, we will see the following picture.

        template in elite trader pro

        At first glance, there is nothing unusual - a classic “switchman”, demonstrating the moments for buying Call binary options (blue up arrow) and Put binary options (black down arrow). Let's see what these arrows draw.

        To do this, press the key combination Ctrl-I and see the list of indicators added to the chart. In our case, there is only one. Select it and click the “Properties” button to get to the parameters.

        settings in elite trader pro

        Inside, we are primarily interested in the “Input Parameters” tab, because This is where the variables are located, the values ​​of which determine the behavior of the indicator on the chart.

        elite trader pro parameters

        Let's face it, the list of available settings is not impressive. All that can be controlled is the depth of the ElitePRO drawing history (the number of bars on the chart for which indicator indicators -Nbars are calculated), and enable/disable alerts when a signal appears: AlertOn - sound signal, PushOn - push message, MailOn - letter to mail.

        Perhaps the developers really relied on internal content and tried to hide their algorithm from prying eyes. But is it?

        If you look closely at the chart where signals appear according to the Elite Trader PRO strategy, it is easy to notice that they appear in volatility breakout zones - areas of sharp directional price movement.

        elite trader pro signals

        It is very likely that this indicator generates signals to buy and sell binary options based on the breakout from the Bollinger Channel at the moments when one of its boundaries is tested for strength and the subsequent start of a directional price movement.

        channel breakdown in elite trader pro

        In addition, its behavior is very similar to the Supertrend indicator.

        trend elite trader pro

        But most of all, Elite Trader PRO signals are similar to the entry points from the old BBands_Stop indicator, which signals a future increase in the price of an asset (purchase of Call binary options) , when the red line changes to green, and a future decrease in the price of an asset (purchase of Put binary options), when the green line changes to red.

        To verify this, let’s add the BBands_Stop_v1 indicator with a period of Length=55 and a spread of Deviation=2.5 on top of the ElitePRO – E2 indicator.

        elite trader pro comparison

         

        signals in elite trader pro

        Wow! Our signals match perfectly with artificial intelligence! Who would have thought?

        Trading Rules for Elite Trader PRO Strategy 

        In general, signals from the Elite Trader PRO binary options trading strategy can be used as a trend filter. BBands_Stop, which is the basis for the calculation of the arrow indicator, very well determines the phases of the bullish and bearish market, simultaneously filtering out most of the flat within unidirectional price movements.

        However, for full-fledged binary options trading, additional signal filtering will be required. The point of trading using this indicator is to determine the beginning of a powerful price impulse and open a position in the direction of its development, and if so, we need a tool that will help discard weak signals that do not lead to the beginning of a new trend.

        Since we are talking about volatility trading, the best tool for filtering signals is the Standard Deviation indicator with a period of 5, which is included by default in the set of indicators of the MT4 terminal. On top of this indicator we will build a simple moving average, also with a period of 5, and apply a barrier level of 0.0004 (for M15 EURAUD).

        All signals below the barrier level are ignored. Only signals above this level and under the condition Standard Deviation (5) > SMA (5) are taken into account. Please note that the calculation periods for filtering indicators will vary depending on the selected financial instrument.

        filtering signals in elite trader pro

        The chart shows how two unprofitable signals were filtered out. The first black down arrow to buy the Put binary option was discarded because the overall level of volatility for the selected instrument was not high (the barrier level was not exceeded), and if we opened a transaction, we would have expectedly received a loss due to the flat that had begun.

        The blue arrow, signaling a deal to buy a Call binary option, satisfies all the conditions (StDev is above the barrier level and above the moving average) - we naturally make a profit.

        The second black arrow is a new signal to buy a Put option. The filtering conditions are half fulfilled (StDev is above the barrier level, but below the moving average) - we skip the deal along with the potential loss.

        Rules for trading using the Elite Trader PRO strategy

        Buying Call Options:

        • When the bar closes, a blue arrow appears.
        • The Standard Deviation indicator (5) is above the barrier level.
        • The Standard Deviation indicator (5) is above the SMA (5) built on it.

        call option buy signal

        Buying Put options:

        • A black arrow appears when the bar closes.
        • The Standard Deviation indicator (5) is above the barrier level.
        • The Standard Deviation indicator (5) is above the SMA (5) built on it.

        put option buy signal

        Expiration time – 2 candles. The indicator shows the best results on timeframes M5-M30.

        Please note that the direction in which the Standard Deviation indicator crosses its moving average is not a sign of a change in trend direction, but a quantitative measure of the increase or decrease in volatility. Therefore, in both cases (for Call and Put options), we wait for the Standard Deviation values ​​to cross above their average.

        Conclusion

        Signals for the Elite Trader PRO binary options strategy are generated based on the BBands_Stop_v1 indicator, presented on the chart as an arrow with different parameters for the calculation period and spread of values ​​(Length and Deviation) depending on the selected trading mode (Scalping, DayTrading, SwingTrading), which is reflected in templates with the appropriate name.

        For trading binary options (and not only) it is recommended to combine signals from the arrow indicator with the position of StDev relative to a simple moving average, built according to its values, with a barrier level that determines the general background of volatility in the traded instrument in order to filter out areas of prolonged flat - areas of false signals on opening positions.

        Specific values ​​of Length and Deviation, as well as Standard Deviation and Average parameters must be selected for the specific instrument being traded and its timeframe. In addition, you should experiment with different expiration periods. Our recommendation is from 2 to 5 time intervals.

        You should also strictly follow the rules of risk management and trade with trusted brokers to avoid problems not related to trading.

        Download FREE strategy for binary options Elite Trader PRO

        Download

        Try on a demo account

        PO

        Богдан
        Большое спасибо! В статье представлен подробный обзор стратегии Elite Trader PRO для бинарных опционов, объясняющий ее установку и работу в MetaTrader 4. Статья разъясняет, что стратегия полагается на индикатор BBands_Stop для генерации сигналов и советует дополнительную фильтрацию с использованием индикатора Standard Deviation для повышения эффективности. Сбалансированный обзор подчеркивает как потенциал, так и ограничения стратегии, акцентируя внимание на необходимости управления рисками. Включение показателей производительности и визуальных материалов могло бы еще больше улучшить статью.
        Артур
        Олег Т., Не советую подвергать сомнению решения божественного админа.))) Это черевато.)))
        tirant
        Олег Т., Не советую подвергать сомнению решения божественного админа.))) Это черевато.)))
        Олег Т.
        WinOption Admin, комментарий из всех вряд ли лучший, просто банальный пересказ и похвала того, что в статье только кратко))) На мой взгляд комментарий Владимира, действительно ёмкий и полезный для размышлений и развития... хотя админу конечно виднее)
        WinOption Admin
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Всего лишь 27$. Для стратегии это копейки.
28 June 2024
        28 June 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        По моему и подвальный индюк и стрелки это хорошо. И шаблоны есть.
        Богдан, Вот шаблоны на мой взгляд это хорошо. Не люблю копаться в настройках
        28 June 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        По моему и подвальный индюк и стрелки это хорошо. И шаблоны есть.
28 June 2024
        28 June 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        А что может определить искусственный интеллект в торговле бинарными опционами? Давайте подумаем он же искусственный) Абсолютно ИИ не отображает реальной картины на графике актива, только анализирует по своим прописанным алгоритмам какие-то вводные данные прописанные программерами и подгружаемые по ходу) перемешивает и переанализирует старое компилируя новое, даже не создавая. Никогда искусственный интеллект не заменит реального настоящего способного мыслить глубоко и анализировать гибко и творчески. Только реальный человек который взял себя в руки изучил учебный материал по трейдингу и торговле бинарными опционами в частности. Благо на этом сайте материалов больше чем предостаточно. Не зря же в каждом видео в конце написано академия вин option crypto. После этого несколько месяцев проанализировать график на истории потренироваться на демо-щиту изучить все правила Мани и риск-менеджмента. Вот только в таком случае может получиться хороший, толковый, грамотный, уравновешенный и целеустремлённый трейдер. Для которого это будет не просто игра баловство и хобби а настоящей профессии со стабильным заработком А зарабатывать на бинарных опционах можно хорошо и такие трейдеры есть, но их очень мало, потому что для этого нужно сила воли, строжайшая дисциплина и максимальная сконцентрированность на трейдинге. Для этого надо быть в курсе всех новостей Что происходит в этой сфере и в этой области. Для этого нужно изучать новые инструменты стратегии индикаторы знакомятся погружаться в это всё глубже и глубже. Только в таком случае можно добиться успеха. А искусственный интеллект - это игрушка и баловство для ленивых. Это костыли Для мозгов для тех кто думать не хочет и не хочет развиваться самостоятельно. Поэтому друзья на этом сайте кладезь знаний и практики реальной видео куча смотрите изучайте погружайтесь в эту интересную и перспективную профессию и зарабатывайте больше и радуйте себя и своих близких. Всем хорошего профита друзья и заходите сюда почаще я забегаю сюда по утрам когда завтракаю и пью кофе.
28 June 2024
        28 June 2024
        Answer
        игорь
        Elite Trader Pro: Превосходная платформа для опытных трейдеров Статья "Elite Trader Pro" представляет исключительную платформу, разработанную специально для опытных трейдеров. Вот почему Elite Trader Pro заслуживает высоких оценок: Расширенные инструменты: Elite Trader Pro предлагает широкий спектр передовых торговых инструментов, включая технические индикаторы, ценовые графики и инструменты анализа рынка. Это дает трейдерам возможность принимать обоснованные торговые решения на основе всестороннего анализа. Индивидуальные настройки: Платформа Elite Trader Pro позволяет трейдерам настраивать ее в соответствии со своими индивидуальными торговыми предпочтениями и стилем. Это включает в себя возможность создавать собственные индикаторы и торговые стратегии. Мощная торговая среда: Elite Trader Pro обеспечивает высокопроизводительную торговую среду с быстрым исполнением ордеров и низкими спредами. Это позволяет трейдерам быстро реагировать на рыночные возможности и максимизировать свою прибыль. Исключительная поддержка клиентов: Команда поддержки Elite Trader Pro отзывчива и знающая, что обеспечивает трейдерам уверенность и помощь в случае возникновения каких-либо проблем. Elite Trader Pro - это идеальный выбор для опытных трейдеров, которые ищут комплексную и настраиваемую платформу, которая соответствует их высоким требованиям. Ее передовые инструменты, мощная торговая среда и исключительная поддержка клиентов делают ее незаменимым инструментом для успешной торговли.
        27 June 2024
        Answer
        Магомедгаджи
        Я скептически отношусь к подобным разработкам "искусственного интеллекта". Лучше анализировать рынок самому если есть желание и знания, если нет - это не твоё, занимайся тем, в чём разбираешься
        27 June 2024
        Answer
        Bshops
        Могли бы вы привести конкретные примеры или кейсы, демонстрирующие эффективность стратегии Elite Trader PRO в различных рыночных условиях, а также предоставить визуальные материалы или графики, чтобы проиллюстрировать, как работают сигналы и фильтры на практике?
        27 June 2024
        Answer
        Bshops
        Большое спасибо! В статье представлен подробный обзор стратегии Elite Trader PRO для бинарных опционов, объясняющий ее установку и работу в MetaTrader 4. Статья разъясняет, что стратегия полагается на индикатор BBands_Stop для генерации сигналов и советует дополнительную фильтрацию с использованием индикатора Standard Deviation для повышения эффективности. Сбалансированный обзор подчеркивает как потенциал, так и ограничения стратегии, акцентируя внимание на необходимости управления рисками. Включение показателей производительности и визуальных материалов могло бы еще больше улучшить статью.
        27 June 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Тююю, очередная пустышка под громким лозунгом "искусственный интеллект", я такое вижу уже далеко не впервые. Будь она действительно основана на ии, то точно бы не стоила $27))
        Руслан, доверчивых и несмышленных трейдеров хватает, лох не мамонт как говорится) а по поводу страртегии, то будь она реально основана на ии, то трейдерам не пришлось бы и торговать по хорошему, система сама бы делала всю работу, пока ты сидишь и прохлаждаешься с пивом))
        Option Bull, тогда это уже был бы полноценный робот а не стратегия, а так имеем что имеем, она даже не стоит своих 27 баксов
        27 June 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Тююю, очередная пустышка под громким лозунгом "искусственный интеллект", я такое вижу уже далеко не впервые. Будь она действительно основана на ии, то точно бы не стоила $27))
        Руслан, доверчивых и несмышленных трейдеров хватает, лох не мамонт как говорится) а по поводу страртегии, то будь она реально основана на ии, то трейдерам не пришлось бы и торговать по хорошему, система сама бы делала всю работу, пока ты сидишь и прохлаждаешься с пивом))
        27 June 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Тююю, очередная пустышка под громким лозунгом "искусственный интеллект", я такое вижу уже далеко не впервые. Будь она действительно основана на ии, то точно бы не стоила $27))
27 June 2024
        27 June 2024
        Answer
