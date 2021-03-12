Binary options strategy Forex Decimus

The Forex Decimus binary options strategy is a signal strategy with a dual oscillator filter and information panel. Thanks to the panel, you will be able to see signals and the current trend , and the oscillator will suggest which signals should be used.

It is worth noting that the Forex Decimus strategy on the author’s website is currently sold for $127, but it can be downloaded from our website for free at the end of the article.

Characteristics of the Forex Decimus strategy for binary options

Installing Forex Decimus Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

The indicator for binary options from the Forex Decimus strategy can also be installed using a template, which can be downloaded at the end of the article.

Review of Forex Decimus strategy indicators for binary options

As mentioned earlier, the Forex Decimus strategy is paid and the author’s website says that this is an innovative development that has been used by traders from the author’s team for more than 5 years.

The essence of the strategy is to look for impulse candles, and when such a situation appears, the strategy gives a signal. The strategy is designed not only for binary options, but also for trading cryptocurrencies , stocks and currency pairs on the Forex market.

After a general description of the Forex Decimus strategy for binary options, you can see the following remarkable information:

In short, it tells you that you can start making 300% profits every week if you buy the Forex Decimus strategy, as it was created based on 25 years of trading experience on Wall Street.

Of course, all this information is not valid, and the strategy itself is not innovative or new, since it works based on standard and free indicators, which we will discuss later.

Despite the fact that several indicators can be seen on the chart of the Forex Decimus strategy, they are all combined into one indicator with the same name forexdecimus.ex4. As a result, the strategy contains signals in the form of arrows pointing up and down, an oscillator that acts as a filter for signals, and an information panel:

The oscillator has signals in the form of red and green dots, which are identical to the signals on the chart:

On the panel you can see the current trend, as well as the current signal at the moment. There can be three types of signal display on the panel:

If we look at the settings of the forexdecimus.ex4 indicator in more detail, we can see that it uses RSI and Stochastic Oscillator :

Of course, these indicators are not innovative, but they can still generate profit if used correctly.

In addition to the information panel, the Forex Decimus strategy has useful alerts that are fully customizable and can notify you of a signal both in the terminal and via email:

Trading rules using the Forex Decimus strategy

The first thing I want to talk about is the general rules when working with any strategies. We are talking about understanding how to work with a trend, so it will be useful to study the following topics:

Understanding these fundamentals will help you trade profitably in any market and using any strategy or indicator.

Returning to the rules of the Forex Decimus binary options strategy, it is also worth noting the fact that it is based on impulse candles, and therefore you should only use those signals that the strategy will generate on such candles. Impulse candles can be considered those candles or bars that are at least 2 times larger than several previous candles:

Now, taking into account all the points, you can move on to the detailed rules of the strategy, and Call options are purchased if:

The panel shows that the trend is now up; A blue arrow pointing upward appears on the impulse candle; The oscillator is below "0".

Put options are purchased if:

The panel shows that the trend is now down; A red arrow pointing downwards appears on the impulse candle; The oscillator is above "0".

When trading using the Forex Decimus strategy, you can use any timeframes , and expiration should be equal to 5 candles.

It is also worth considering some exceptions to the rules that can sometimes occur. If a signal appears on the opposite candle, but the next candle is an impulse one, such a signal can also be used:

Signals based on the Forex Decimus strategy for binary options

Let's look at examples of transactions on the EUR/USD pair and time frames M5 and M15.

Call option

At the beginning of the uptrend, a signal appeared on the impulse candle, the oscillator was below “0”, which means it was possible to buy a Put option with an expiration of 5 candles:

Put option

In this case, there was already a good downward trend, after which a signal appeared on the impulse red candle, and the oscillator was also above “0”:

Conclusion

The Forex Decimus strategy for binary options is a paid strategy, which essentially consists of standard indicators. And despite the fact that it is not innovative, if all the signals are used correctly and when working with the trend, it will be able to generate profitable signals for binary options .

It is also important to use the rules of money management and risk management and not use more than 1-5% of your deposit in one transaction.

Don’t forget about trusted brokers, which you can find on our website in the rating of binary options brokers .

