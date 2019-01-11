    Registration
        Forex Indicator Pro for binary options and Forex

        The many accurate MT4 indicators designed for forex trading are often useful for binary options trading as well. One such indicator is Forex Indicator Pro, which was originally designed for intraday scalping on low time frames (M5 and M15) and for trading on D1. But besides performing well in the forex market, he is good at trading binary options .

        Forex Indicator Pro chart example

        Characteristics of the Forex Pro indicator

        Platform: Metatrader4.

        Asset: Major currency pair.

        Trading time: European and American sessions.

        Timeframe: M5, M15.

        Expiration: 3 candles (15 minutes for M5, 45 minutes for M15).

        Recommended broker: Alpari , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium , Grand Capital .

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Rules for trading with the Forex Indicator Pro indicator

        Trading rules are very simple, since the indicator is arrow.

        CALL – when the green up arrow appears. Expiration date - 3 candles of the same timeframe:

        CALL signal on the Forex Indicator Pro chart

        Example of a CALL signal Forex Indicator Pro

        PUT – when the red down arrow appears. Expiration date - 3 candles:

        PUT signal on the Forex Indicator Pro chart

        Example of a PUT signal Forex Indicator Pro

        However, for all its accuracy and simplicity, Forex Indicator Pro makes mistakes - false signals are also present. You need to apply additional filters in the form of additional indicators to reduce the number of false signals.

        Download Forex Indicator Pro

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        Comments

        tirant
        tirant
        Старая школа, но фильтров ложных сигналов нет.
        18 August 2023
        Алина Малина
        Алина Малина
        уровни и стох, и уже более менее получается стратегия))
        22 March 2020
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        есть ложняки, надо чем-то отсеивать
        02 February 2020
        titov_25
        Индикатор неплохо себя показал, подходит для бинарных опционов с учётом небольшого таймфрейма. И прибыль больше будет и со стоплоссом не надо замарачиваться.
        15 February 2019
        Всеволод
        Всеволод
        Пробовал этот индикатор на разных таймфреймах и с разными допфильтрами. У меня выходит успешных сделок не менее 70%.
        30 January 2019
        Viktor777
        Очень хороший индикатор, который не перерисовывается и дает очень хорошие сигналы на таймфреймах 1H-4H и D1.
        20 January 2019
        Руслан
        Этот индикатор выглядит многообещающе, если смотреть на него, но так и не понял, какой фильтр рекомендуется использовать с ним. Пока пробую торговать только с ним.
        09 January 2019
