Forex Indicator Pro for binary options and Forex

The many accurate MT4 indicators designed for forex trading are often useful for binary options trading as well. One such indicator is Forex Indicator Pro, which was originally designed for intraday scalping on low time frames (M5 and M15) and for trading on D1. But besides performing well in the forex market, he is good at trading binary options .

Characteristics of the Forex Pro indicator

Platform: Metatrader4.

Asset: Major currency pair.

Trading time: European and American sessions.

Timeframe: M5, M15.

Expiration: 3 candles (15 minutes for M5, 45 minutes for M15).

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

Rules for trading with the Forex Indicator Pro indicator

Trading rules are very simple, since the indicator is arrow.

CALL – when the green up arrow appears. Expiration date - 3 candles of the same timeframe:

PUT – when the red down arrow appears. Expiration date - 3 candles:

However, for all its accuracy and simplicity, Forex Indicator Pro makes mistakes - false signals are also present. You need to apply additional filters in the form of additional indicators to reduce the number of false signals.

