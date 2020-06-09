    Registration
        Strategy for binary options Forex Infinity Strategy

        The Forex Infinity Strategy binary options strategy consists of only two trend indicators, but complementing each other, these indicators are capable of generating profitable trading signals. The essence of the strategy comes down to trading with the trend.

        It is worth noting that this strategy was originally created for trading on the Forex market, but it was easily adapted for binary options.

        Forex Infinity Strategy

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Forex Infinity Strategy

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H1.
        • Expiration: 1 candle or 10 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Forex Infinity Trend Signals, FerruFx_Multi_info+_v1.2.
        • Trading instruments: any.
        • Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing strategy indicators for binary options Forex Infinity Strategy in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        We leave the main indicator settings as default.

        At the end of the article, you will be able to download a template and indicators for trading binary options, as well as, in addition, indicators for trading on the Forex market using this strategy (spread indicator and trading panel for making transactions).

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Rules and essence of trading using the binary options strategy Forex Infinity Strategy

        This trading strategy is a trend one and a more effective option would be to buy options with an expiration of 10 candles, so it is important to understand what a trend is and how to determine it . Trades with an expiration time of 60 seconds are also allowed for this strategy, but the risk of loss in this case becomes higher.

        The strategy also has a panel that shows the current trend of the selected asset:

        Forex Infinity Strategy Panel

        Trend indicators are used for analysis, and the more “UP” indicators, the stronger the trend is directed upward, and the more “DOWN” indicators, the stronger the trend is directed downward. When trading, you should pay attention to this panel, but its indicators are complementary and not fundamental, especially if trading is carried out with an expiration of 1 minute.

        The basic rules in the Forex Infinity Strategy are the signals from the Forex Infinity Trend Signals indicator, which are divided into blue and red colors. Therefore, to buy a Call option, it will be necessary for the indicator line to change its color to blue, and to buy a Put option to turn red:

        Signal indicator Forex Infinity Strategy

        Please note that the direction of the indicator does not matter. The only thing that matters is the color.

        The indicator also contains alerts that notify the trader about a change in the color of the indicator:

        Alerts Forex Infinity Strategy

        Examples of trading using the binary options strategy Forex Infinity Strategy

        Despite the basic trading rules for this strategy, let’s consider several examples of possible transactions on the EUR/JPY currency pair and the M1 time frame.

        Opening a Call Option

        When the color changes, a Call option is purchased with an expiration that depends on the type of trading, where 1 minute is scalping, and 10 minutes is conservative trading:

        Call options in the Forex Infinity Strategy

        Opening a Put option

        The Put option is bought in the same way:

        Put options in the Forex Infinity Strategy

        Conclusion

        The Forex Infinity strategy is very simple and can bring profit, especially if trading is carried out according to the trend. Don’t forget that before using it on a real account, you should definitely test it on a demo.

        Also, for profitable trading, it is important to work through a trusted broker. If you have not yet found one, then you can familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers and choose the right one.

        Download indicators and template for the Forex Infinity Strategy

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        binarium

        Comments

        Иван
        индикатор говно
        Виталий, почему такая оценка, рисует что ли?
        31 July 2020
        Answer
        Виталий
        индикатор говно
        15 July 2020
        Answer
        Trader
        Trader
        спасибо что оставили индикаторы для форекса, мало ли тоже пригодятся, а то искать отдельно их не хотелсоь бы) а вообще forex infinity норм стратегия, и правила вообще простые
        09 June 2020
        Answer
        Василий
        стратегия простая вообще, а главное что норм сигналы. я еще уровни добавил, с уровнями как-то проще
        09 June 2020
        Answer
        Максим Максимович
        Максим Максимович
        инфинити прям как моя машина)))
        09 June 2020
        Answer
