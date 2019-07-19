Binary Options Strategy FOREXHUB System

Strategy for binary options FOREXHUB System offers traders several modes of work with trading signals , ideally suited to different trading styles. Built-in filters monitor the trend , providing the ability to make transactions in the direction of the main trend.

This strategy shows clear signals suitable for both beginners and experienced binary options traders. If you are wondering whether it is worth spending $15 on this strategy, how to best apply it in practice and why it attracts the attention of many traders, we recommend reading to the end.

Content:

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options FOREXHUB System

Installing the indicator for binary options FOREXHUB System

FOREXHUB System strategy indicators are installed in the Metatrader 4 platform as standard. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the opened directory, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, then move all the files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. The library file must be moved to the “Libraries” folder. You can read the installation instructions in more detail in our video:

Overview and settings of the indicator for binary options FOREXHUB System

FOREXHUB System is a simple and effective strategy based on one universal indicator . The creator of this system has skillfully hidden all technical details, leaving users with only the ability to select operating modes, set take profit and stop loss levels, activate transaction notifications and customize the appearance of signals.

Signals are generated in four modes:

Scalping – for traders who prefer short-term transactions and earnings on small price changes. It involves many signals and is most effective on lower timeframes .

Day Trading – suitable for those who prefer to close trades during one trading session or day. It is characterized by a standard and balanced approach to trading.

Swing – suitable for holding a position for several days, based on the most conservative signals.

Ma_Confluence – a signal appears when the moving averages are compressed into a narrow “bundle”, which may foreshadow a market reversal.

In addition, when forming entry points, the FOREXHUB System binary options strategy can take into account trends of different durations, depending on the selected “Trend Type” parameter: Medium Trend and High Trend.

Another interesting setting is “Range Enable”, which displays flat zones on the chart, colored dark blue.

The parameters are completed by standard blocks for determining the font size and activating trade notifications.

FOREXHUB System visually resembles the binary options strategy Dynamic Sync , except for the absence of "basement" oscillators. As in Dynamic Sync, it is also important to consider the color of the candle and its position relative to the moving averages when opening a position.

Trading Rules on FOREXHUB System

This trading strategy is a trend following system. To use it successfully, it is important to understand how to identify a bullish and bearish trend, as well as how to correctly recognize a flat market. You can learn about this and much more from these articles on our website:

Before you start trading with this strategy, define your own trading style: how aggressive a strategy do you want to use? Then select the appropriate trading mode and the duration of the trend in the direction of which you plan to open trades. We prefer an active trading style, so we will select the “Scalping” mode and the “Medium” trend type, and turn off the highlighting of flat ranges.

Buying a Call Option

A blue Buy arrow appeared The price is above all moving averages The BUY indicator in the lower right corner is on We buy Call without waiting for the candle to close

Buying a Put Option

A red Sell arrow appeared The price is below all moving averages The SELL indicator in the lower right corner is on We buy Put without waiting for the candle to close

It is recommended to select the expiration time of 1 candle. Select the holding period of positions depending on the financial instrument and the results of testing on historical data.

Specifics of using the strategy for binary options FOREXHUB System

Please note that in this trading strategy we do not wait for the candle to close to buy the option. The fact is that the trading signal appears with some delay, being displayed by an arrow on the previous, closed candle. We should buy the option immediately after the signal appears.

Advantages of the FOREXHUB System strategy

This system offers several modes of operation with ready-made signals corresponding to different trading styles. Users no longer need to waste time selecting parameters for scalping or swing trading - the developers have done everything for us. All that is needed is to use ready-made entry points specially selected for popular trading styles, and built-in filters that monitor the trend of senior timeframes will help make deals in the direction of the main trend. The strategy generates clear trading signals that are understandable even to a beginner. And timely messages will not allow you to miss trading opportunities.

Disadvantages of the FOREXHUB System strategy

There is no access to the settings of the indicators on the basis of which signals are created. In addition, the list of indicators used in the strategy is not entirely clear. Considering that the FOREXHUB System binary options strategy generates signals of various types, it would be useful to have statistics on each of them.

Conclusion

The FOREXHUB System binary options strategy is a convenient tool for traders, offering several modes of operation with ready-made signals adapted to different trading styles. This significantly reduces the time spent on selecting parameters and allows you to focus on making deals. The cost of the strategy is only $ 15, which seems significantly lower than its true value. However, before implementing it in real trading, it is necessary to thoroughly test its signals on a demo account with a reliable broker, observing the rules of risk and capital management.

Although FOREXHUB System offers a simple and clear approach to binary options trading, it has certain limitations. For example, there is no access to indicator settings, and the list of instruments used to generate signals is unclear. For a more complete understanding of this strategy, it would be useful to have more detailed information about the technical aspects of its functioning.

