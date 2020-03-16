Pocket Option Signals

The binary options broker Pocket Option is popular among traders as it provides many opportunities for successful trading in financial markets. In addition to social trading of binary options , the platform also contains signals from the broker, but not everyone yet understands how to use them correctly. In this article we will look at all the details of trading using signals from PocketOption.

What are signals and what are they like at the binary options broker Pocket Option

Trading signals are tips on when to enter a trade to make a profit. Signals can be for opening a Call option (“Above”) and for opening a Put option (“Lower”). There may also be signals for the future for which pending orders can be used. In any case, the essence of the signals is to make a profit without doing independent analysis.

PocketOption provides signals for all its clients, so even beginners can try to earn their first funds, but the best option would be to combine your analysis and signals.

There are three types of free signals that are transmitted to the terminal:

"Market Sentiment". Signals based on data from indicators and the current trend. Free online signals for PocketOption on the website https://pocketoption.online/

All of them are based on the principle of mathematical calculation and the total open transactions at the moment. The trading asset, time frame, volatility and indicator values ​​are also taken into account. As a result, trading signals are obtained, calculated according to a certain formula.

This is what signals from the Market Sentiment tool look like:

On the M5 chart of the EUR/CHF currency pair, the trend is currently downward and most of the transactions, according to the “trader sentiment,” are in Put options (65%).

And on the AUD/USD currency pair on the same time frame, the trend is upward and the signal shows that most of the transactions are in Call options (96%):

Note: due to the weak stability of this indicator, it is better not to rely on it too often and use it only on small time frames. In this case, the “mood” indicator should be 70% or higher.

The second type of signals relies more on the trend and indicators. But such signals do not depend on the number of transactions made on the platform. In order to see these recommendations, you need to select the “Signals” tab in the right side menu. A menu will open with assets and signals for each of them:

As you can see from the example, currency pairs with the base currency CAD are currently worth buying, as the signals show an average increase. If there were two arrows, then such a signal would be considered strong.

How to work with signals from the binary options broker Pocket Option

When trading using signals from the PocketOption broker, it is worth considering that these signals are not highly accurate and are only suitable for confirming your own analysis. We are talking about both “Market Sentiment” and recommendations in the “Signals” tab. The broker himself warns about this:

Note: the example uses the M5 time frame and therefore the warning is described for this time interval. You should not think that data from M5 will be used for any time frame. The data will come from the interval indicated in the signals.

Also, when trading and independently analyzing markets, it is very desirable to understand how to correctly determine the trend in the market and how to trade correctly on clean charts .

Now, knowing all the points and details, you can go directly to trading itself using signals, and the first thing you can do is to conduct a minimal technical analysis:

As you can see, the trend line was broken and the local trend changed from downward to upward. The signal for this currency pair also indicated further growth. Accordingly, we can assume that the pair will continue to rise in price in the near future, which is what happened:

If we analyze only using indicators that are not used in signals from the Pocket Option broker, then they also signaled that the likelihood of continued growth was higher than that of decline:

Reviews from traders about the signals of the binary options broker Pocket Option

Here are some comments about PocketOption signals:

Each trader is partly right in his own way. Signals do not reflect the real picture of what is happening on the market, but only show the average value of the direction. After all, in order to get 100% correct indicators, you will need to take into account thousands of different factors, which is impossible. Therefore, you should not perceive signals as the only correct option for the development of events.

Also, you should not think that if the signals are currently directed upwards, then you should open reverse trades (Put). This method of trading will lead to the loss of your deposit with a 99% probability.

The main thing is to understand that the financial market is not a casino or a lottery, where everything depends only on luck. To obtain constant profit, you need to adhere to the rules of money management, observe risks and competently maintain trading positions. And all this is impossible without some knowledge and experience.

Conclusion

If we talk about robots, signals and other auxiliary tools for trading binary options, then all of them can certainly work and bring profit, but you always need to conduct your own analysis, supported by facts, and make decisions based on it. Only an integrated approach can allow you to receive a stable income from trading and save you from losing your entire deposit.

Also, owners of real accounts with the Pocket Option broker should pay attention to “Social trading” . This tool can also be classified as a signal, albeit of a different type. These signals further increase the chances of a positive outcome.

Open an account with PocketOption

