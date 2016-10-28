    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        FuturoFX

        FX Forecast: predictive indicator for any time frame

        FX forecast - indicator One of the basic positions of technical analysis is the periodic repetition of graphic figures. When developing their own profitable strategy, professionals further examine the chart to identify patterns. Trading using pattern identification has a high success rate.

        There are many software products that make it easier for a trader to analyze the current situation. One of them is the custom indicator “FX Forecast”. The principle of its operation is as follows: by studying quotes on history, it finds similar areas and, based on this data, draws its own forecast for several candles ahead. The predicted value is calculated as the arithmetic mean of all similar fluctuations.

         

        How to install the indicator

        Since FX Forecast is not a standard indicator, it must be installed in the trading platform.

        This procedure is simple, any beginner can handle it. Here are the main steps you need to take:

        1. Download the archive containing the indicator. It consists of a file with the extension mql or ex4. Copy the file to the destination folder MQL4 / Indicators , it is located in the directory where the Metatrader4 terminal is installed. It can be easily found by clicking on “Open data directory” in the terminal menu;
        2. Restarting the trading platform;
        3. Open the chart of the asset we want to trade;
        4. We find custom indicators in the “Insert” menu; “FX Forecast” should appear in their list. When you click on it, a window will pop up asking you to change the standard settings. If necessary, perform the appropriate actions and click “ok”. That's all.

        To make the indicator work more correctly, it is recommended to additionally load the quote history of the trading asset being used. To do this, press F2 and select a pair, timeframe.

        settings

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Features of the “FX Forecast” indicator

        “FX Forecast” consists of two blocks:

        • informational, in which statistical data is presented (upper left corner of the terminal window);
        • predictive - displays the probable movement of quotes on the chart in orange.

        The program takes several candles as an example (their number is configured in the options) and searches for similar chart segments in history. The similarity of these areas is calculated as a percentage, and those with too low indicators are eliminated - up to 75% (standard settings, they can be changed). By analyzing the candles that follow the matching sections, a forecast of price movement is made. The most exact match found is highlighted in yellow.

        No indicator is recommended to be used as an independent trading system; filtering of signals is necessary. If you decide to use “FX Forecast” exclusively, analyze its “predictions” on several timeframes. You should only enter the market if the forecasts match.

        Comfort

         

        Information block

        indicator information block A customizable data window provides the user with the following useful information:

        • when the current candle opened;
        • number of candles studied;
        • number of comparisons;
        • how many similar sections of candles were found with a specified percentage of matches;
        • similarity of the best match as a percentage;
        • potential for decline or growth in points;
        • the percentage of confidence the program has in the final forecast.

         

        Customizable options for the “FX Forecast” indicator

        • Look Forward - the number of candles for which a forecast is required.
        • Look Back - the number of candles that form a “segment” of the chart to search for similar ones in history.
        • Cor Threshold - the user’s preferred percentage of similarity, affects the number of elements found. The higher it is, the less data will be found to make a forecast.
        • Correlation Data is a setting for advanced users. Sets filters to search for similar “segments”. The standard is OHLC, which detects matches based on the opening, closing, high and low prices of the candle. The data is added and the arithmetic mean is calculated.
        • Display Options controls the visual interface. With its help, some options are disabled:
          • T - information block,
          • A - average forecast,
          • B - best match
          • R—selecting the segment of the graph under study using a rectangle.
        • Select Best Correlations specifies a parameter such as the number of matches on the basis of which analysis and prediction are made. If it is set to “0”, then all detected by the program are taken into account.
        • Best Projection Color - select the color of the line that highlights the most exact match on the graph.
        • Avg Projection Color - determines the color of the thick line showing the direction of the probable movement of quotes.
        • Text Font and Text Size allow you to select the font and size of the text.
        • Window Screenshot includes such a useful feature as automatic saving of screenshots, they can be found in the experts/files folder. If the value is 1, for example, snapshots will be taken when each new candle is formed. The number "0" disables the option.

        indicator settings

        Download the indicator "FX Forecast"

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        Fourier Extrapolator indicator

        Time Freezer indicator

        Boss indicator

        How to add an Indicator to MT4

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Влад
        Влад
        FX Прогноз это прогнозирующий индикатор для любого таймфрейма, но его лучше и эффективнее использовать, как еще один из инструментов для анализа ситуации на рынке. Если же вы используете только его, то лучше делать это на нескольких таймфреймах, так прогнозы будут точнее.
        27 May 2021
        Answer
        Паша
        Паша
        Сколько времени нужно чтобы установить индикатор FX Прогноз в торговую платформу? Понимаю что вопрос простой, но для меня этот прогнозирующий индикатор для любого тайм фрейма новинка, поэтому, и спросил.
        Яков, Думаю, что устанавливать индикатор FX Прогноз не долго, хоть и нужно со всем разобраться. Кстати это индикатор для любого таймфрейма и его можно скачать прямо здесь на сайте. В целом, нужно чуть больше 1 часа свободного времени, а возможно и того меньше.
        27 May 2021
        Answer
        Яков
        Яков
        Сколько времени нужно чтобы установить индикатор FX Прогноз в торговую платформу? Понимаю что вопрос простой, но для меня этот прогнозирующий индикатор для любого тайм фрейма новинка, поэтому, и спросил.
        26 May 2021
        Answer
        Artur
        Artur
        В принципе в FX достаточно легко и удобно настроить визуальный интерфейс, если не нужны некоторые опции, то их можно в любое время отключить, Например я довольно часто отключаю прямоугольное выделения части графика, который анализирую.
        26 May 2021
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Насколько индикатор FX Прогноз будет эффективным в руках начинающего трейдера?, тем более, что это прогнозирующий индикатор для любого тайм фрейма.
        26 May 2021
        Answer
        Клим
        Клим
        для дневок норм, потому что как если он правильно покажет направление, то и профит будет более мене. но нужно использовать с общим трендом. просто так не прокатит
        да, тут без вариантов только по тренду, и кстати поменьше таймы тоже норм если вместе с рынком идти а нге против него
        04 May 2020
        Answer
        БиткоинТрейдер
        БиткоинТрейдер
        для дневок норм, потому что как если он правильно покажет направление, то и профит будет более мене. но нужно использовать с общим трендом. просто так не прокатит
        25 March 2020
        Answer
        Коля супер
        скептически отношусь к таким индюкам
        24 January 2020
        Answer
        Андрей
        Андрей
        Рабочий индикатор, применял его на форексе. По моему мнению для бинарных опционов подходит даже лучше. При правильной его настройке дает множество точных прогнозов.
        19 February 2018
        Answer
        Саша Колычев
        Саша Колычев
        Индикатор необюычный, когда использовал с одной стороны предугадал на дневных графиках скачки курса евро, что помогло поднять 100+ , но при этом используя его будут просадки и непонятно когда цена пойдет в нашу сторону. Если у кого еще какой интересный опыт есть расскажите хоть, может я что не так делаю
        27 December 2017
        Answer
        Денис
        индикатор полезен, спасибо, стал активно пользоваться именно им
        16 November 2017
        Answer
        Ашот
        Ашот
        Даже не знаю что сказать, первый раз вижу подобные индикаторы.
        07 February 2017
        Answer
        Денис
        Как по мне, тот этот индикатор только для м15+ и подходит
        22 November 2016
        Answer
        Линда
        Линда
        Торгую на турбооционах, этот индикатор мне идеально подошел.
        Алан, а вы пробовали применять этот индикатор на 5 минутных тайм фреймах? Если да, то как вам?
        22 November 2016
        Answer
        Алан
        Алан
        Торгую на турбооционах, этот индикатор мне идеально подошел.
        08 November 2016
        Answer
        Брюс
        Брюс
        Полезный индикатор, спасибо, неделю протестировал, очень доволен.
        03 November 2016
        Answer
        Андрей Есипов
        Андрей Есипов
        Хороший индюк, а главное бесплатный!! Спасибо ребята!
        31 October 2016
        Answer
        Айдин Баситов
        Айдин Баситов
        с данным индикатором ознакомился, хорошая штука)) Кто им еще пользуется
        29 October 2016
        Answer
        Анатолий
        Анатолий
        Давно не мог его найти, норм на форексе работал, попробую на опционах.
        28 October 2016
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!