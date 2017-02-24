    Registration
        Time Freezer predictive indicator

        Successfully predicting price fluctuations is the dream of many traders. The innovative software product Time Freezer for binary options is a tool based on forecasting price movements using Fourier series. Its developer made adjustments to the source code to improve the quality of the final result. This indicator is a real revolutionary solution that has a great future in options trading.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        How does the Time Freezer indicator work?

        For an instrument, price movement consists of three interrelated components: wave, noise and trend.

        All incoming information is automatically processed, sinusoids with different cycles are drawn, each of them is part of a larger cycle. This method of analysis is unique; it is not yet used in other indicators used for trading binary options.

        Comfort

        The use of cycles involves determining the amplitude and period of oscillations, and calculating their parameters. The problem is solved using harmonic (another name is spectral) analysis. Williams Percent Range (or WPR) signals are processed using Fourier series. As a result, forecasts of price values ​​for a certain period of time are offered.

        The Queen-Fernandez mathematical algorithm is used to calculate frequencies. It processes all Fourier series components (harmonics) until it completes its assigned task of fitting the specified number of components. Processing is necessary to find mathematical parameters: coefficients, frequencies, shift values. Without them, it is impossible to form a trigonometric model.

        The choice of WPR for processing is predetermined by the effectiveness of forecasting with its help trend changes - price reversals at extremes. The oscillator gives the main signal when quotes leave the overbought/oversold area. Since values ​​can be negative in WPR, they are “pushed” to zero before extrapolation.

        Comfort

        Zero is an important reference point from which to start making a forecast. By “extending” the indicator readings into the future, you can record the beginning of a reversal until the instrument gives the corresponding signal.

        The work of Time Freezer is based on a simple assumption: the more often a pattern coincides in history, the higher the likelihood that it will appear in the future. The algorithm is effective, but the final result is determined by the quality of the input data. One of the main parameters is the forward period or the number of forecast bars.

        Comfort

        The expiration time depends on this custom option. The number chosen should be optimal to reflect the rhythm of the market. The quality of the generated forecasts depends on the stationarity of the series.

        How to use signals

        WPR demonstrates that the price is in the overbought or oversold area. It is better to enter the market after the reversal begins.

        If quotes have entered the overbought zone, we expect the price to begin to decline and only then open a deal. The same rule, only in reverse, applies when quotes are in the oversold area.

        Graphically displaying future price values ​​on a chart, calculated using Fourier series, will allow you to see the expected turning point in advance.

        The higher the probability percentage indicated on the screen, the greater the chances of the forecast being fulfilled.

        If you expect only the most accurate forecasts (above 80%), then you will have to miss some successful moments. There is no point in setting the probability percentage below 70 in the settings; the agreement between the “predictions” will deteriorate significantly.

        Comfort

        Time Freezer indicator settings

        The Fourier Extrapolation of Indicator indicator was originally developed for Forex, but did not gain much popularity. After making some changes, it was adapted for options. The following customizable options have appeared:

        ProbabilityLevel - values ​​in the range 0-100 indicate the quality of the forecast (in percentage terms). The higher the indicator, the more accurate the forecast. The number appears in the upper left corner, visually highlighted when a new signal arrives in a different color (blue or red).

        Freeze - “freezing” setting. When enabled, after a trading recommendation appears, chart monitoring stops until the expiration time ends. This allows you not to be distracted and keep track of a specific bet.

        ShowTime —demonstration of time on the vertical lines of the indicator, highlighted in red on the chart.

        Comfort

        ExpirationTime — option expiration time in bars. It can be adjusted by dragging the mouse line directly on the chart. For more flexible settings, it is recommended to use a timeframe one step lower than the set period. Increasing the forward forces the program to analyze a larger array of data.

        Comfort

        AlertOn - the appearance of a standard MT4 audio and visual notification about a signal.

        Comfort

        Advantages and disadvantages of Time Freezer

        Any indicator has its pros and cons, which will have to be taken into account when using the tool.

        What's good about Time Freezer:

        • understandable even to beginners, easy to use. It is enough to follow his advice, opening trades in the right direction;
        • filters data efficiently;
        • gives a double signal: using the alert built into MT4, as well as changing the color on the chart.

        Flaws:

        • the final result directly depends on the initially entered data. Finding the best option takes a lot of time;
        • there is no guarantee that the forecast will come true.

         

        Conclusion

        The use of innovative mathematical methods in forecasting price values ​​has great promise. The use of spectral analysis to generate trading recommendations and at the same time filter price fluctuations on history allows us to hope for the possibility of developing a new effective approach to analyzing the market situation and highly accurate forecasting in relation to binary options.

        Download the Time Freezer indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        LEOPOLD86
        короче. я придумал решение. ни какая оптимизация не помогла. я решил проще. создал шаблон. вывел окна валютных пар. и покругу подставляю. если индикатор стоит на двух и более графиках. мт4 ужасно зависает.
        11 August 2020
        Answer
        LEOPOLD86
        Итак. набрал в ютубе. " как оптимизировать МТ;.. все сделал. впервую очередь удаляем ненужные активы из окна и уменьшаем историю свечей на окне. все супер работает
        11 August 2020
        Answer
        LEOPOLD86
        нужен комп мощнее. все зависает после установки этого индикатора.. видимо очень мощный. если зависли жмите Cntrl + Alt +Dell. открываете диспетчер задач. снимаете задачу с мт4. перезапускаете. так быстрее чем ждать пока отвиснет. у меня core i3 6 гиов озу. и такая лажа )))
        10 August 2020
        Answer
        Игорь Игоревич
        Игорь Игоревич
        Скажите пожалуйста как решить проблему с зависанием терминала, уже дважды переустанавливала МТ4, вообще перестает работать, а индикатор просто супер.
        dhzlkb проблема в терминале. либо комп не тянет, либо что-то в самой винде не правильно работает или не хватает может какого-то обновления
        10 June 2020
        Answer
        ПАША
        классный индюк, спасибо!!
        10 June 2020
        Answer
        inna
        Скажите пожалуйста как решить проблему с зависанием терминала, уже дважды переустанавливала МТ4, вообще перестает работать, а индикатор просто супер.
        09 June 2020
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Индикатор отличный. Но виснет МТ4. Кто подскажет, что можно сделать?
        Анатолий, купить новый комп)
        09 June 2020
        Answer
        Анатолий
        Индикатор отличный. Но виснет МТ4. Кто подскажет, что можно сделать?
        09 June 2020
        Answer
        рубероид
        я новичок в бинарных опц. , но с этим индикатором разобрался быстро, вродеполучается, но о результатах рано говорить. все равно спасибо
        20 September 2019
        Answer
        Igor
        хороший индикатор, надо было его назвать стопл лосс фризер)))
        13 September 2019
        Answer
        Евгений Павлов
        С зависанием решил проблему. но у меня 6 из 10 сделок в плюсе, как вы так до 8 доводите?)
        07 September 2019
        Answer
        Алёнушка
        Алёнушка
        прикрутила к своим любимым двум индюкам и получила почти грааль, тьфу тьфу)) 8 из 10 сделок, такого я еще не видела)
        04 September 2019
        Answer
        Слава
        реально выдает иногда прям четкие прогнозы, но лучше следить за ним, грааля все равно же не бывает)
        02 September 2019
        Answer
        Артем
        Нормальный индикатор, процентов 70 сделок закрыл в плюсе
        18 February 2018
        Answer
        Миша
        отличный индикатор, кто бы что не говорил работает исправно
        19 November 2017
        Answer
        Антон
        Антон
        Индикатор терминал просто наглухо "повесил" Хотя перед этим выдал хорошую плюсовую сделочку,так что если решится проблемма с зависанием,то рекомендую.
        26 September 2017
        Answer
        Арнольд
        Арнольд
        Все работает без тормозов, примерно 6-7 сигналов из 10 в плюсе
        09 April 2017
        Answer
        Андрей
        Индикатор отличный, из 5 сигналов все вошли в +.....но очень сильно почему то из-за него виснет платформа, может кто нибудь знает в чем проблема?_)
        Андрей, сколько оперативки? Может много истории подгружено еще
        Юра, 4 ГБ....а у тебя нормально все? не виснет терминал?)
        Андрей, да, все норм, может ты там параллельно в танки играешь?)
        Юра, хахахахах нет))) у тебя какой терминал(брокер) ? и какие результаты по этому индикатору?) а то ту меня больно то не получается его по тестить))
        08 April 2017
        Answer
        Индикатор отличный, из 5 сигналов все вошли в +.....но очень сильно почему то из-за него виснет платформа, может кто нибудь знает в чем проблема?_)
        Андрей, сколько оперативки? Может много истории подгружено еще
        Юра, 4 ГБ....а у тебя нормально все? не виснет терминал?)
        Андрей, да, все норм, может ты там параллельно в танки играешь?)
        08 April 2017
        Answer
        Андрей
        Индикатор отличный, из 5 сигналов все вошли в +.....но очень сильно почему то из-за него виснет платформа, может кто нибудь знает в чем проблема?_)
        Андрей, сколько оперативки? Может много истории подгружено еще
        Юра, 4 ГБ....а у тебя нормально все? не виснет терминал?)
        08 April 2017
        Answer
