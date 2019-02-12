FX Scalper indicator for binary options

FX Scalper is an accurate indicator for binary options, with a low percentage of false signals, without redrawing, based on the Premium FX Scalper indicator, which is used for the Forex market . This technical indicator is designed for binary options trading, it is very easy to use and, very important for binary options, does not redraw its signals.

The indicator does not display arrows on the chart indicating the direction of movement of quotes; instead, the tool changes the color of the histogram and displays data on the strength of the trend in the information window.

How to use the indicator when trading binary options

FX Scalper is used for trading on M1 and M5 timeframes. The tool only supports 4 currency pairs: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The expiration time for binary options is 30 minutes.

Trading using FX Scalper comes down to the following rules:

Place buy orders (Call option) when the chart color changes from red to green. The Trend Power indicator must exceed 65%. Open a sell trade (Put option) if the color of the chart changes from green to red. The Trend Power indicator must also exceed 65%.

For the convenience of the trader, FX Scalper beeps when the histograms are recolored. Users can customize the indicator and disable this setting if necessary. In particular, FX Scalper is able to send notifications about the presence of a successful market situation for entry, even by email.

