Indicator for binary options Fxaccurate Larna MT4

The Fxaccurate Larna indicator was originally created for the Forex market and at first was available only to users of one closed foreign forum. Later it was leaked to the network and it was converted into binary options . Fxaccurate Larna MT4 is trending and based on the ADX and Heiken Ashi indicator . It allows you to determine the trend and consists of a cloud, as in Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , and local support/resistance levels . The indicator also generates trading signals in the form of arrows.

Content:

Please note that Fxaccurate Larna MT4 is paid, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Fxaccurate Larna

Installing the Fxaccurate Larna binary options indicator in MT4

The Fxaccurate Larna MT4 indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator file there. The template is installed in the same way, but placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

Review and settings of the Fxaccurate Larna indicator for binary options

The indicator has over thirty customizable parameters, and the settings in Fxaccurate Larna are complex, so only a few parameters are worth changing. Initially, the chart displays the last two signals, which is inconvenient for checking them against history. The number of displayed signals can be changed by changing the “BUYSELLSignalCount” variable, for example, to “10”:

The indicator automatically changes the colors of the candles, but does not change the candles themselves. If you want to use Heiken Ashi in your trading, then change the “HeikenAshi” variable to “true”:

All other settings apply to both signals and panels, and if you wish, you can change any of them, and we will move on to consider the indicator itself and its signals.

Fxaccurate Larna consists of:

Trend cloud; Trend panels; Information panel; Levels; Signals.

Thanks to the trend channel in the form of a cloud, the Fxaccurate Larna MT4 indicator determines the strength of the trend, which is shown in the trend panel. There are four types of trend:

Weak downtrend; Strong downtrend; Weak uptrend; Strong uptrend.

The info panel shows the date and time, as well as the currency pair, spread and price from which the wave began (cloud):

Levels appear quite often and are just an addition to the analysis, and signals show when to enter a trade. Next, we will consider them in more detail along with the rules for trading using the indicator.

Trading rules using the Fxaccurate Larna MT4 indicator for binary options

We have already mentioned several times that the Fxaccurate Larna MT4 indicator is trending. Therefore, before using it in trading, it is worth studying the following topics:

Why is it important to understand how a trend works? Understanding the trend allows you to trade profitably with almost any indicator, including the one discussed. Therefore, be sure to study these topics.

Now that you have an understanding of binary options trend trading, you can look at the basic conditions for making trades. Call contracts are purchased when:

there is an upward trend, which will be indicated by the trend panel (we are only looking at the hourly chart on the panel); candles should be blue; a local level of support appeared; the price is above the cloud; a signal with the signature “BUY” appeared.

Conditions for purchasing Put contracts:

there is a downward trend, which will be indicated by the trend panel (we are only looking at the hourly chart on the panel); candles should be red; a local resistance level has appeared; the price is below the cloud; a signal with the signature “SELL” appeared.

Trading using the Fxaccurate Larna MT4 indicator is carried out only on a 5-minute timeframe , and expiration is always 1 hour. Below you can see general examples of signals with all conditions, but we will discuss more precise transaction options below:

Opening a Call Option

Let's consider the situation with buying a Call with all the rules described earlier. In this case, you can see that we have an uptrend, which is confirmed by the panel on the left. In addition, the price is above the cloud, and the candles have turned blue. All other conditions are also met, including the signal itself:

Opening a Put option

Put trades are also traded and there is a downtrend in the image below as indicated by the panel on the left. A signal has also appeared, the price is below the cloud and the candlesticks have become red:

Conclusion

Despite the fact that the Fxaccurate Larna indicator was previously unavailable and was used by a small number of traders, before trading with it on a real account, you should definitely test it on a demo account to understand how it works. It is also important to remember that in a flat, this indicator, like many others, will most likely bring a loss.

In addition, in order to protect your deposit, you should always remember the rules of money management and risk management , and also trade only through a trusted broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

Fxaccurate Larna MT4 indicator free download

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

Current bonuses and promotional codes for 2023

Pros and cons of trading binary options

Psychology in trading - what does a beginner need to know?

How to make a profit by trading on clean charts