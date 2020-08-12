The indicator for binary options Gold 2.0 is an indicator that plots possible future price movements in candlesticks, which is very attractive not only for beginners, but also for professionals, since every trader would like to find the “Grail” for binary options . But this indicator also has significant disadvantages, which we will consider further.

It is also worth noting that this indicator was previously sold on various sites and forums, but you can download it for free from us.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Gold 2.0

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-D1.

Expiration: none.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Gold 2.0.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing the indicator for binary options Gold 2.0 in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

The Gold 2.0 indicator has only color settings:

Therefore, you can use it either from the template, which can be downloaded at the end of the article, or by adding it to the chart manually.

Trading rules and description of the indicator for binary options Gold 2.0

Every trader, as mentioned earlier, wants to find an indicator or strategy for binary options that would bring profit in 99% of cases and without the need to waste time studying the principles of their operation. But, unfortunately, there is no such system that would be the most profitable and at the same time absolutely risk-free, and the indicator for binary options Gold 2.0 is no exception.

And the first thing I would like to immediately note is that although this indicator is sold online, in fact it is absolutely free and is part of the old strategy GOLDVEIN999 V2.0 . The most interesting thing is that the sellers of this indicator did not even rename it and left it with the old name. It will not be at all surprising if other indicators from this strategy appear on sale later.

The indicator itself is a projection into the future, consisting of candles, and can be used on any market or time frame:

After “running” the Gold 2.0 indicator in the tester, it immediately became clear that it simply follows the market, and if at the moment the last few candles were flat, then the indicator will project this in its values, and when the market begins to move up or down , the indicator will also begin to generate corresponding candles, and so on for each new candle. But as history has shown, most often the price does not follow the Gold 2.0 indicator.

As you can see in the images from the tester below, initially the indicator simply showed a flat, but the price began to rise sharply and the indicator began to show already growing candles, after which the price immediately began to fall and the indicator, following the price, began to show already falling candles:

From this we can conclude that the indicator is not entirely suitable for successful binary options trading, since it simply follows the price. Of course, sometimes the direction of the candles will coincide with the forecast of the indicator, but as practice shows, most often such indicators only bring a loss.

How can I improve my trading results using the Gold 2.0 binary options indicator?

Understanding what a trend is and how to determine it , as well as what a bullish and bearish trend is will not help in trading using the Gold 2.0 indicator, but if you test the indicator on different currency pairs and time frames, you may be able to identify a pattern and find the most a suitable tool for trading, but in this case you should use only the first candle that the indicator generates, since it is very difficult to predict the price movement 5 candles ahead.

Conclusion

As you can see, the indicator for binary options Gold 2.0 is not very suitable for profitable and stable trading, and most likely the profitability indicator will fluctuate around 50%, which in the end will most likely bring more losses. But if you still need to test it by trading on a demo account or on a real account, then it is best to use a proven broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

