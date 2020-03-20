Binary options strategy Golden Engine Trading System

The Golden Engine Trading System binary options strategy is a proprietary development and was originally created for the Forex market, but it can be easily integrated and used in binary options trading.

One of the indicators is intended for trend trades, but we will be interested in the remaining two, which make it possible to conclude quick trades with expiration in two candles of the current time frame.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Golden Engine Trading System

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H1.

Expiration: 2 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Golden Finger, Golden Tendency String V2, Golden Varitey.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing Golden Engine Trading System Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

In the Golden Finger indicator you will need to change the “Risk” parameter from the value “4” to the value “6”

All other indicators are installed with default settings.

To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download indicators and a template for this strategy.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Rules for trading using the Golden Engine Trading System strategy

The trading rules for this strategy may seem complicated to beginners, but in fact this is not the case and after the examples on the chart, the questions will most likely disappear by themselves.

Of course, this strategy can show better results when using longer expirations, but in this case you will need to work strictly according to the trend. We will consider the rules for quick transactions that can be made at any phase of the market.

I would also like to note that when trading using this strategy for binary options, some rules will be mandatory, while others will be optional.

To open a Call option you need to:

(Required) The Golden Varitey indicator must show at least two icons of the same color (gray). But the more icons of the same color, the better:

Next come the rules, one of which must be followed.

The Golden Tendency String V2 indicator should change color to gray. The Golden Finger indicator should draw a blue circle.

To open a Put option you need to:

(Required) The Golden Varitey indicator must show at least two icons of the same color (yellow). But the more icons of the same color, the better:

Next come the rules, one of which must be followed.

The Golden Tendency String V2 indicator should change color to yellow. The Golden Finger indicator should draw a yellow circle.

Note: The signals do not have to appear simultaneously. They may appear sequentially one after another, which will also be considered an indication of the opening of an option.

Examples of trading using the Golden Engine Trading System strategy

Any time frame for this strategy can be used, and expiration should last 2 candles. For example, the M1 chart of the NZD/CAD currency pair will be taken.

Opening a Call Option

After all the signals, it is advisable to wait until the candle closes so that the indicator indicators consolidate their values.

In this example, all indicators showed the same colors, which gave an amplified signal:

Opening a Put option

And in this example, the signal was first shown by the Golden Varitey indicator, and then by other indicators, which can also be used to open a trade:

Conclusion

Despite the fact that the indicators have not one, but several conditions for opening positions, the rules still remain simple and all you need is a little practice.

The main thing is not to forget that no one has canceled compliance with money management, since trading in financial markets can lead to the loss of a deposit if the rules are not followed.

Also, for successful trading, it is recommended to make transactions only through a trusted broker. If you have not yet found one, then you can familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers and choose the one you like.

