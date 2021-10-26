    Registration
        How to get and use Pocket Option promo codes

        By using the Pocket Option promotional code , binary options traders working with the Pocket Option broker can receive a replenishment bonus, which is awarded when replenishing a deposit, cancellation of a losing trade, green or red crystals, cashback and other bonuses. The conditions for such Pocket Option bonuses are constantly changing. Thus, a number of Pocket Option promotional codes can increase the deposit size by 100%, provided that the user deposits an amount exceeding $100 into their Pocket Option account . The main question remains - where and how to get a Pocket Option promotional code and how to activate it.

        How to purchase a Pocket Option promo code

        Pocket Option promotional codes can be purchased through the Market. To do this, you will need either money from your balance or crystals. You can open this section by selecting the “Market” tab directly from the chart or by going to it in your profile:

        market in Pocket Option

        Next, you need to select which Pocket Option promo code you want to purchase:

        promotional codes and bonuses in pocket option

        After this, you can specify the number of Pocket Option promotional codes and click the “Buy” button. Next, a new window opens in which you should confirm the transaction:

        How to buy a Pocket Option promo code

        Checking the conditions of the Pocket Option promotional code

        As noted earlier, the validity of each promotional code is limited by certain conditions that are set by the binary options broker . This applies only to promotional codes for replenishing an account, the bonus for which can reach 110%.

        To find out how such a bonus is processed, you should click on the “Conditions of Participation” link located under each offer on the Market:

        conditions for receiving a bonus

        After this, a new window opens, which contains all the information on a specific Pocket Option promotional code:

        • bonus size;
        • the maximum amount that is credited to the bonus account;
        • promotional code expiration date and more.
        conditions for using bonuses in pocket optionbonus 100% pocket

        If a trader has previously purchased a promotional code, but has not read its terms, this information can be found in the “Finance” section by going to “Promotional Codes”. The following information is provided there:

        • all active promotional codes that the trader purchased;
        • progress in fulfilling the conditions of the promotional code;
        • all promotional codes received as a gift.

        To check the conditions of the bonus provided, you must click on the “Check” button in this section, which is located next to each promotional code:

        pocket promo code check

        Activation of Pocket Option promo code

        You can use the Pocket Option top-up bonus or any other promotional code only after activating the latter. This procedure is carried out in the same “Finance” section and the “Promotional Codes” tab or through the “Purchases” section, which is also located on the “Market” tab. There you can find all the Pocket Option promo codes you purchased. After opening “Purchases”, you need to click on activate the promotional code. After this, you should go to the deposit and select the method for calculating the bonus:

        activation of Pocket promo codes

        After completing the described operations, the promotional code number will automatically appear in a special field for entry when replenishing your account.

        What other Pocket Option promo codes can you get for free or buy?

        You can purchase the following promotional codes in the market:

        1. Pocket Option promo codes for replenishment;
        2. bonus to balance;
        3. risk-free transaction (Pocket Option promotional code for cancellation);
        4. cashback;
        5. boosters;
        6. prolongators;
        7. crystals;
        8. chests.

        These promotional codes allow you to increase your funds or receive useful bonuses that can be used in trading on the binary options market. Not all of these promotional codes are universal, so let’s look at the three most popular ones. Also note that some of these Pocket Option bonuses are free to claim .

        Pocket Option promotional code for canceling a transaction is most likely the most popular Pocket Option promotional code, as it allows you to return all the funds invested in a losing transaction. That is, if you buy an option and receive a loss on it, then the entire amount invested in the transaction will be returned to your account. You can also find and purchase such a promotional code in the Market, and the amount that can be returned to the deposit using a promotional code for canceling a losing Pocket Option transaction reaches $1,000:

        risk-free pocket option transaction

        Cashback is a convenient promotional code that allows you to receive passive income by making transactions. Only losing trades are counted, but the advantage of this Pocket Option promo code is that it is valid for a whole year. The maximum cashback you can receive is 10%:

        cashback in pocket option

        Crystals are an equally popular promotional code for Pocket Option, which allows you to buy any other promotional codes, or exchange one crystal for another. Crystals are available in three colors:

        1. red;
        2. blue;
        3. green.

        They can also be purchased in the Market:

        types of crystals in pocket

        Please note that crystals can not only be purchased, but also mined. A mining license is also purchased at the crystal stack.

        Himanshu saini
        Пожалуйста, пришлите промокод платного турнира
        17 February 2024
        Answer
        игорь
        Спасибо за полезную информацию, мне она помогла получить дополнительную выгоду.
        13 November 2023
        Answer
        Данил
        Надежный брокер с широким ассортиментом инструментов и быстрыми выплатами. Торговать начал недавно, но уже сделал первые шаги в свое светлое будущее! Однозначно рекомендую! Моя ссылка на Pocket Option для копирования сделок: id 46051153
        07 March 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Не пойму, как часто можно применять эти промокоды?
        Мирослава, всегда при внесении депозита на счет
        04 November 2022
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Не пойму, как часто можно применять эти промокоды?
        Мирослава, на сколько я поняла, то Брокер Pocket Option предлагает 2 вида промокодов: одноразовые – индивидуальный набор символов, которым может воспользоваться только один пользователь; многоразовые – коды, которыми могут пользоваться приглашенные партнёрами новые клиенты.
        03 November 2022
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Эти промокоды и кристаллы, такая замануха, реально новичков очень увлекает, похоже на какую-то игру )
        03 November 2022
        Answer
        Мирослава
        Мирослава
        Не пойму, как часто можно применять эти промокоды?
        03 November 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Что дают кристаллы?
        01 November 2022
        Answer
        Олег
        ловите на кешбек, но не знаю может уже лимит, тут я не при чем уже сори Cashback 3% - 3XwLXnke
        26 October 2021
        Answer
        Илья
        промокоды покета опшена можно найти где угодно, но часто уже лимит на них. тут на сайте много промиков, главное успевать забирать. желающих правда очень много и я через раз успеваю брать, повезло кристалы получить недавно хоть
        26 October 2021
        Answer
        крутой
        крутой
        промокоды покета опшена можно найти где угодно, но часто уже лимит на них. тут на сайте много промиков, главное успевать забирать. желающих правда очень много и я через раз успеваю брать, повезло кристалы получить недавно хоть
        это ты еще везучий, я вообще вон не успеваю никогда, то лимит, то промокод мне не нужный. если у кого будет пром на кристаллы красные киньте плиз!
        26 October 2021
        Answer
        Алина Олегова
        Алина Олегова
        если бы еще эти промокоды на отмену убыточных сделок были бесконечными, ну я имею в виду что хотя бы 2-3 в неделю было их свободно, а их фиг найдешь еще))
        26 October 2021
        Answer
