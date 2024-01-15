Pocket Option Bonuses: Conditions, How to Use & More

Binary options broker Pocket Option offers traders various bonuses. These can be deposit and no-deposit bonuses, bonuses for creating content on YouTube, or bonuses for using leverage. Each has unique conditions and peculiarities that traders should consider when choosing and using. This study will thoroughly review all the listed Pocket Option bonuses. We will also look at their advantages and disadvantages. Those who finish this overview will learn a lot of secrets and practical tips on bonuses in binary options trading. It will help you make an informed decision about which one will suit you best.

What is a Pocket Option Bonus?

Suppose you're looking for extra funds to trade binary options. In that case, you'll likely be interested in particular Pocket Option offers. These offers, known as bonuses, can come as a percentage increase on your initial deposit, no-deposit bonuses, or other rewards.

Why does the Pocket Option broker do this? The answer is simple: attractive bonuses are very popular with beginners. They allow them to start trading binary options with small amounts. Funds from the brokerage company encourage traders to trade more actively, which boosts the platform's revenue.

In addition, regular promotions and bonuses help the brokerage company retain traders and increase their loyalty. Such promotions are significant given the highly competitive nature of the binary options industry. Traders benefit from the opportunity to improve their trading volume through deposit bonuses. They also use these bonuses to test various trading strategies and learn how to work with the trading terminal in actual market conditions.

Understanding How Pocket Option Bonuses Work

Now, let's find out how bonuses work on the Pocket Option platform. First of all, it is necessary to remember that, as a rule, this is additional capital that a binary options broker provides to traders for various purposes. In this case, as we have already found, bonuses can be provided as a deposit percentage or a fixed amount. To receive them, complete the standard registration process on the Pocket Option trading platform.

Next, fund your account with at least the minimum amount specified in the bonus terms. For example, when writing this review, you must finance a minimum of $100 to receive a 100% bonus on your deposit.

Similar conditions apply to each bonus. After funding your account, the platform automatically credits the bonus to your balance. However, some bonuses will require manual activation.

As we discovered, the Pocket Option typically requires traders to meet a trading volume requirement to use the bonuses. A trader must achieve a specific trading volume to withdraw bonus funds and any profits generated from them. For example, with those above the "100% deposit" bonus, the trader must trade at least $5,000, corresponding to 50 times the amount received from the company.

Another point that beginner binary options traders should note is the expiration dates of the Pocket Option bonus programs. Remember that the company will forfeit the bonus and any earned profits if you do not meet these deadlines.

Types of Pocket Option Bonuses

It's time to understand what types of bonuses Pocket Option offers. Every trader of this company can count on a bonus for the first deposit, a no-deposit bonus, bonuses for YouTube content, and the use of leverage. Below, we will tell you more about each of them.

Welcome Bonus

Welcome bonuses are simply gifts from the broker, Pocket Option. They allow new clients to explore the trading platform and its features. When you register and make your first deposit, the platform adds a certain percentage as a welcome bonus.

For example, if you fund your account with $100 and the bonus amount is 50%, your account balance will automatically show $150. With these additional funds from the broker, you can test out a trading strategy or indicator that interests you. Even if you lose some bonus funds, you'll still have money to continue trading.

To receive the welcome bonus, you need to follow a few simple steps:

Register your account on the Pocket Option platform. Read and understand the terms and conditions of the bonus. Deposit the minimum required amount. Activate your bonus. Most often, it happens automatically, but there are promo codes that you need to activate yourself by entering their code into a particular field of the trading terminal. Follow the platform rules and do not violate the conditions for the provision of bonus funds.

First Deposit Bonus

Usually, the first pocket option deposit bonus is some percentage of your initial deposit. For example, a 100% bonus will double your deposit of $500. At the same time, your balance will reach an impressive $1000. However, this money is not free, and you need to make a certain number of trades for it, which is called a trading turnover. Therefore, before using any bonuses, you should clearly understand the conditions under which the broker provides them.

At the same time, it is impossible to pass by the apparent advantages of the first deposit bonus. First of all, it is an increase in your trading capital. Due to the bonus, you can open more trades and test any trading strategies. In addition, bonuses reduce the overall risk of trading binary options. Even if you lose the bonus funds, you will still have your own money, which you can better manage with the experience you have gained. An additional plus - a bonus on your first deposit- will stimulate you to trade and develop you as a trader actively.

No-Deposit Bonus

We have noticed that Pocket Option Broker has a client offer that distinguishes it from its competitors. The no-deposit bonus allows new traders to try their hand at financial markets without depositing their funds. The broker provides this free money to its clients so that they can push themselves in trading and evaluate the capabilities of its advanced trading platform.

Register and verify on the Pocket Option platform for the no-deposit bonus. After that, you will need to fulfill an additional condition. As a rule, confirm your phone number or email address. Afterward, the broker will automatically credit bonus funds to your trading account.

The advantages of such a bonus are obvious: new users can start trading tangible assets without risking their own money. Besides, risk-free trades will allow you to practice trading strategies on the actual market and gain practical experience. Such trading will let you study the platform's functions and understand how it works.

However, keep in mind the limitations and terms and conditions of the No-Deposit Bonus:

As a rule, the size of the No-Deposit Bonus is limited.

Reaching a trading turnover may be necessary to withdraw profits made using bonus funds.

The validity period of bonuses is limited to avoid abuse and to increase the activity of the company's traders.

Using specific trading strategies, such as martingale, scalping, or hedging, is prohibited during the bonus period.

YouTube Content Bonus

Another way to gain an advantage over other traders is to participate in Pocket Option's video content creation contests on YouTube. It is desirable to make videos about trading binary options on various financial instruments, applying technical analysis, trading CFDs, developing trading strategies, and using various indicators.

To take advantage of these special offers from Pocket Option, you need to do the following:

Start making videos about trading in financial markets using the Pocket Option platform.

The broker will pay you money and different bonuses depending on the number of views, subscribers, and other metrics.

Why is it necessary, and what advantages does a YouTube video contest offer? For many YouTube channel owners, this is a great opportunity to monetize their videos and earn extra income. The broker benefits from attracting new clients and increasing the popularity of his brand.

Leverage Bonus

Leverage is a concept familiar to traders in the Forex, stocks, and CFD markets. Recently, the broker Pocket Option has also started to reward its users not only for deposited money but also for using leverage. This feature allows traders to control a more prominent position in the market than they could with their initial investments.

With increased trading volume, you can earn greater profits with the same initial investment. However, this type of bonus requires your attention, as its use may not lead to cancellation, and you will continue trading with leverage.

Some binary options brokers offer risk-free trades, cashback bonuses, and the Leverage Bonus. Before using them, we recommend that you carefully review the risk warning for each. Try to incorporate not only social trading and technical analysis but also candlestick patterns, which you can learn more about from this collection of articles:

Pocket Option Bonus Conditions: What Traders Need to Know

Suppose you want to take advantage of one of the most significant bonuses from the Pocket Option broker. In that case, we recommend funding your trading account with at least $100 after registration. The platform will match this amount, adding an extra $100 to your account. Don't let these numbers intimidate you; you can still invest as little as $1 per trade. However, you must fund your account with at least $100 to double your deposit.

You can cancel the bonus anytime, and the platform will deduct it from your Real Account balance. You can withdraw your full deposit and any earned profits with sufficient funds. However, you should withdraw any funds before meeting the bonus requirements. In that case, the platform will deduct the bonus from your Real Account balance. You'll need a net trading turnover of at least $5000 to fulfill the bonus requirements.

The table below lists the conditions for receiving and working off the 100% deposit bonus:

Deposit money $ 100 Bonus 100 % Account balance $ 200 Bonus turnover rules х 50 Trading turnover $ 5000 Pocket Option reserves the right to modify the above terms for bonus provision and usage at any time. To stay updated on all changes, we recommend subscribing to our website's newsletter.

How to Use and Maximize Pocket Option Bonuses

Pocket Option bonuses can be an excellent tool for increasing your trading capital. However, you should use them wisely. To do this, consider a few essential points.

Review the terms of the bonus program

We have found that the best way to start your trading journey with a binary options broker is through verification. Please complete all its stages to withdraw the funds earned from trading with the bonus.

Also, inquire about the minimum trading volume you need to achieve to withdraw the bonus money and the profits generated from its use. Additionally, we recommend clarifying the timeframe within which you must fulfill all the conditions of the bonus program.

Develop a trading strategy

Before you invest funds in online trading on a live account, thoroughly test your trading strategy on a demo. You should determine which assets you will trade using the bonus during this time. We recommend choosing financial instruments you know well and consistently following a transparent risk management system to minimize potential losses.

Increase your trading volume

From experience, we have learned that starting trading with small trades works best. Never risk the entire bonus amount; it is unwise. Begin with small-volume trades to adapt to the new trading conditions. As you gradually accumulate profit, increase the size of your trades.

Use the bonus to test new strategies

Thanks to the bonus, you can test new trading strategies without risking losing your money. Additionally, when trading with the Pocket Option deposit bonus, you need to analyze the results of your trades so that you understand which strategies work best.

Manage risks

Despite all the advantages, always remember that high-leverage bonuses increase potential profits and risks. Don't succumb to emotions; never open a trade without a clear plan.

Where to Find Pocket Option Bonuses: A Guide to Getting Started

Let's discuss where you can get information about current Pocket Option promotions and bonuses. Before you search for a new promo code or bonus, we recommend you check the current information from the brokerage company's official sources.

Of course, the most reliable source of information is the official Pocket Option website. You can usually find information about bonuses in the site header, the "Promotions" section, and the finance section of the trading platform.

You can find additional information on bonuses on our website. Be sure to subscribe to it to receive the latest news about Pocket Option bonuses and promotions directly to your email. In addition, subscribe to our pages on social networks: Facebook, Medium, Mirror, Quora, Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin, and YouTube. There, we often publish announcements of new promo codes and bonuses.

Please note that information about bonuses, freely distributed online, quickly becomes outdated. Therefore, we recommend you always subscribe to our social networks to be the first to receive the latest promo codes and bonuses and be aware of the latest events.

Acquiring Bonuses on Pocket Option: Your Path to Extra Rewards

Complete the following steps to claim a bonus on the Pocket Option platform:

Register on the platform

Go to the official Pocket Option website (1) and fill out the registration form (2), where you need to provide your email and password. After that, you will receive an email (3) with a link to activate your account. Click the link and confirm your registration.

Account verification

To verify your identity, you must complete the verification procedure by choosing a document type for verification: ID card, passport, residence permit, or driver's license. (4). Take a selfie with the selected document to confirm your identity (5), and send the photo or scan to the company for verification. (6) Typically, the process takes several hours. Once the verification is complete, you will get an email notification. You can read more about the account verification process in the article "Verification in Pocket Option".

Deposit funds

Go to the "Deposit" menu in the "Finance" section on the trading platform. (7) Choose a convenient deposit method from the available options (8) offered by Pocket Option, including bank cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Keep in mind that some bonuses may require a minimum deposit amount. (9)

Study the bonus terms

Open the "Promo Codes" menu in the "Finance" section on the trading platform (10). In the displayed window, type the promo code in the designated field (11). Carefully read the terms of use for the bonus. Each has requirements: minimum trading volume, expiration date, withdrawal restrictions, etc (12). After that, activate the bonus by clicking the "Activate" button. (13)

Trading with a bonus

Start trading by opening trades with the bonus funds you received. We recommend regularly tracking your progress in meeting the bonus conditions: completing the required number of trades or reaching the required trading volume.

Tips for Choosing the Best Pocket Option Bonus

We found that selecting the right bonus on the Pocket Option depends on several key factors, and we would like to share them with you:

For beginner traders

The first deposit bonus is an excellent way for beginners to boost their starting capital and test different trading strategies. The Pocket Option offers many bonuses, but be mindful of the conditions required to redeem them, as they can be challenging. We found that beginner traders benefit most from bonuses and promotions with more extended validity periods and less stringent trading volume requirements.

For experienced traders

We recommend that advanced traders focus on reload bonuses – rewards the company offers for additional deposits. Another bonus type for experienced traders is cashback. Cashback programs allow you to recover some funds spent on trading operations, which can be particularly advantageous for high-volume traders. Also, don't forget about contests and tournaments regularly held by the broker. Participating in these events provides opportunities to earn extra funds and helps you sharpen your trading skills.

Our recommendations for choosing the most suitable bonus:

Define your goals.What do you aim to achieve in trading? Do you want to increase your capital, improve your trading skills, or earn extra income? Honestly assess your experience.The more knowledge you have, the more complex and beneficial bonuses you may be able to handle. Read reviews from other traders.Feedback from your peers can help you understand how profitable and convenient a particular bonus might be.

We recommend choosing bonuses that align with your financial capacity and do not cause unnecessary psychological pressure. Carefully review all the bonus terms to avoid unpleasant surprises. Also, remember the risks: even the most appealing broker offers do not guarantee profits.

Pros and Cons of Pocket Option Bonuses

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons Increase in trading account Complex bonus terms Additional opportunities Risk of deposit loss Increased motivation Withdrawal restrictions Ability to test strategies using broker's funds Impact on trading strategy

Common Mistakes to Avoid with Pocket Option Bonuses

Using bonuses in trading can be an excellent way to boost your deposit. However, many beginner traders make common mistakes that may result in losing bonus funds and their investments. Let's look at the most common ones and provide tips on how to avoid them.

Careless reading of the terms

Probably the most common mistake is careless reading of the terms and conditions under which the bonus is provided. Beginners, in particular, tend to make this mistake. They don't pay enough attention to the bonus requirements and turnover conditions, which can result in them being unable to withdraw funds or losing the entire bonus due to unmet requirements. To avoid this, we recommend that you carefully review all points of the bonus terms, paying particular attention to the trading volume, validity period, restricted trading instruments, and other limitations.

Aggressive trading

Another mistake is aggressive trading. As a rule, beginners try to win back the bonus quickly and open many high-risk trades. This ill-considered strategy leads to a quick loss of both bonus funds and their own budgets. To prevent this from happening, we recommend that you strictly adhere to your own trading strategy and not let emotions influence your decisions.

Ignoring risks

Inexperienced traders forget that bonuses are not free money but a tool for attracting new clients to a brokerage company. And like any tool, it has its pros and cons. If you misjudge all the risks, you can lose your deposit. Remember that a bonus is only an additional opportunity, not a guarantee of profit. Never risk more than you're willing to lose.

Choosing unsuitable bonuses

Sometimes, traders choose bonuses that do not match their experience or style. In this case, meeting the bonus turnover requirements can be difficult, which may lead to losing funds. We recommend choosing only offers that align with your trading goals and knowledge.

To avoid the above mistakes, always compare the terms and conditions of different brokers. Do not forget to learn on a demo account. Before trading on real funds, hone your skills in virtual money. Set realistic goals for yourself. Do not try to win back the bonus quickly - this will only harm your trading. Try to follow the news and be aware of the latest events. Keep a log of trades and analyze the statistics of your trading strategy. If the bonus conditions do not suit you, do not hesitate to refuse it.

Final Thoughts

So, suppose you want to improve your trading skills and learn how to trade binary options on the Pocket Option platform. In that case, it is a good idea to use bonuses. With their help, you will get additional financial resources that you can use to test your trading strategies and earn money.

However, do not forget that bonuses alone will not solve all your trading problems. To achieve sustainable profits, you need to combine them with competent risk and capital management. Therefore, before deciding to use some kind of bonus, carefully check the terms the binary options broker provides. Choose only those that best suit your trading goals and financial capabilities.

