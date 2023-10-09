    Registration
        PocketOption mobile application for Android and iOS

        The actively developing field of binary options keeps up with the development of technology and offers its trading clients modern and convenient conditions for trading. Brokers create special applications for binary options trading, allowing them to be installed on tablets and smartphones running Android and iOS. And so you can be aware of price changes in the markets anytime and anywhere.

        appstore pocket googleplay

        One such application is the Pocket Option mobile trading platform on Android. This application has almost all the functionality of the basic platform.

        Functionality of the Pocket Option mobile trading platform

        The binary options broker Pocket Option is quite young and has been providing online trading services only since 2017.

        In 2018, this broker began providing its services on the Russian market.

        The multifunctional trading platform Pocket Option was created by specialists in the field of trading and differs significantly from its competitors in its innovation and at the same time simplicity.

        Main advantages of the terminal:

        • Does not require third party software.
        • The trading terminal is available for both PCs running Windows OS and mobile devices running Android and iOS.
        • Large selection of tools for market analysis (trend lines, Fibonacci lines, indicators).
        • Many trading instruments, more than 100 (currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices).
        • Expiration of contracts from 1 minute to 4 hours.
        • Availability of pending and express orders .
        • Trading signals both from the broker himself and from other traders.
        • Educational materials.

        Mobile terminal

        Installing and working with the Pocket Option mobile terminal on Android

        The terminal for mobile devices Pocket Option, as already mentioned, retains almost all the functions of the basic terminal. You can register an account through the application and start full-fledged trading.

        The Android application for Pocket Option is downloaded and installed as standard via the Play Market. It is advisable to have a device with 2 GB or more RAM.

        By clicking on this link, you will immediately be taken to the application page in the Play Market - Pocket Option Mobile Trading Terminal .

        Next, click “install” and wait for the application to download and install, after which you can run:

          Installation Launch Interface

          Installing the application

          Launching the application

          Application interface

          Using the mobile application, you can:

          • Scale the graph.
          • View quote history.
          • Select the desired trading instrument.
          • See information about trading using social trading.
          • Trade.

          At the bottom of the screen there are buttons such as:

          • Changing the chart type (lines, candles, bars).
          • Time frame.
          • Graphical tools (indicators, trend lines).
          • The history of all our transactions.

          The menu in the upper left corner of the screen allows you to fund your account and also download applications for trading signals, analytics and strategies.

          Applications can be accessed without registration.

          In the Pocket Option Analytics app, you can find different information depending on your trading style or interest. In the application you can see:

          • Technical analysis.
          • Fundamental analysis.
          • Video analytics.
          • Indicator signals.
          • Market Review.
          • Economic calendar.
          • Current interest rates.

          And this is not the entire list of available materials.

          In the Signals application you will find signals for each currency pair at the moment.

          The Trading Strategies app contains about 70 strategies that can be used on different time frames and for different types of trading.

          Pocket Option Analytics Pocket Option Signals Pocket Option Strategies

          Pocket Option Analytics

          Pocket Option Signals

          Pocket Option Strategies

          Functionality missing in the mobile application of the Pocket Option terminal

          Unfortunately, not all functionality is available in the mobile application. The application does not include:

          • Robo-advisors.
          • Tournaments.
          • Social trading.
          • Full settings for some indicators.

          Mobile trading terminal Pocket Option for iOS

          iOS app The application also exists for iOS devices. Apart from different operating systems, there are no differences between them and therefore everything that was described for the Android application will be relevant for iOS.

          Conclusion

          The Pocket Option application for mobile devices is a convenient tool for remote trading, but, unfortunately, it cannot replace the basic terminal on a PC, which has more functionality. It is also unlikely that you can conduct a serious analysis on a smartphone. But to support transactions and monitor prices, a mobile application comes in handy, and this is its main advantage.

          Open an account with PocketOption

          Download the PocketOption app

          When opening an account on the Pocket Option broker platform, it will be useful for you to apply one of the promotional codes to replenish your account .

            PO

            Трейдер БО
            Трейдер БО
            На смартфоне я не торгую - глаза уже не те. Ну может на планшете, когда вне дома.
            24 January 2024
            Answer
            Option Bull
            Option Bull
            Мобильным приложением пользуюсь только тогда, когда хочется, чтобы всегда под рукой была возможность торговать.
            22 November 2022
            Answer
            Руслан
            Руслан
            Чуть ли не единственный брокер, у которого есть приложение для iOS)
            21 November 2022
            Answer
            Олег
            Олег
            По своему опыту могу сказать, что на Покет Опшен много обучающих материалов , удобно торговать с мобильного или планшета, для начала работы не нужно дополнительное программное обеспечение. Все есть на одном сайте, а значит не нужно тратить больше времени на поиски дополнительной инфы.
            22 March 2021
            Answer
            козырь
            приложения удобные у них
            12 September 2020
            Answer
            Мистер график
            Мистер график
            не часто пользуюсь приложением, но если надо уйти, а сделка висит, то интересно отслеживать, поэтому приложение по любому должно быть
            07 September 2020
            Answer
            kupidon
            kupidon
            с телефона самый раз тем более что часто находишься где-то не дома с нашей жизнью
            03 September 2020
            Answer
            крутой парень
            10+ оценка))
            28 August 2020
            Answer
            Пирожок
            покет по визуалу один из лучших и удобных
            21 August 2020
            Answer
            Герман
            все нравится, приложухи класс!)
            07 August 2020
            Answer
            Нина Алексеева
            Нина Алексеева
            удобное у них приложение, хоть и не сравнится с компом
            15 July 2020
            Answer
            Веталь
            Веталь
            приложения разные и удобные, если надо новости, заходишь в то что с новостями. если нужны сигналы. заходи на сигналы.
            05 July 2020
            Answer
            Царь
            Все по красоте!)
            26 June 2020
            Answer
            Милка
            Пользуюсь приложением у них аналитическим, хоть сама в покете и не торгую))
            28 May 2020
            Answer
            Карим
            Карим
            Нравится как они сделали приложения и аналитика, и сигналы, все короче по разному, так как не всем нужны сигналы или новости)
            13 April 2020
            Answer
            Андрей Алексеев
            Андрей Алексеев
            Удобное приложение у покета, как и веб терминал)
            22 March 2020
            Answer
            Dollar
            С учетом того, что всегда надо где-то быть, с приложением удобно торговать или следить за сделками однозначно
            21 February 2020
            Answer
            Торгаш
            Торгаш
            В нашем мире вообще без приложений никак, телефон то всегда с нами, и интернет сейчас не проблема в любом месте, торговать не выйдет, а вот следить как раз то что надо
            11 January 2020
            Answer
            Карина Ким
            Карина Ким
            Пользуюсь приложениями по аналитике и стратегиям, при чем сама я не торгую в покет. хорошо, что можно и без регистрации использовать)
            11 January 2020
            Answer
            Танкист
            Приложухи удобные, информационно богатые. чего стоит только аналитика, там тебе любой вид анализа, календари и все события, что только могут быть. 5 с +
            11 January 2020
            Answer
