How to sell your negative Quotex account?

Every binary options trader has probably encountered such ads at least once in their career: “We will return the loss” or “We will buy your negative Quotex account”. The inexorable statistics of trading success say: most beginners lose their deposit on binary options in the first year. Having seen such an ad, a novice trader involuntarily asks himself: what if this is a chance to return at least part of the losses?

In this review, we will figure out whether it is worth trusting such tempting offers and whether it makes sense to sell your own negative Quotex account.

Content:

What is a Negative Account?

A minus account at Quotex is an account at this binary options broker with a large loss history. History usually means a long distance. The owner of such an account has lost more often than won, and has eventually wiped out his deposit.

Sometimes there are unique cases when traders manage to go into the minus to negative values. This is possible if bonus funds were used in trading - for example, those provided by the broker for registration, replenishment of the account, reaching a certain turnover, compensation for losses and other activities.

Who Needs a Quotex Leaked Account?

It is reasonable to ask the question: what is it about a destroyed account that attracts its buyers? The fact is that professional binary options traders and bonus hunters know how closely Quotex broker monitors bet sizes. Its anti-fraud system is sensitive to aggressive capital management strategies using the martingale system . And there are cases when such tactics led to the blocking of the account on which it was used.

In the case of a negative Quotex account, the broker does not see any danger, since the account owner did not receive systematic profit. That is why loss-making profiles do not attract the attention of the company's security service and, as a rule, have high limits on the size of one transaction.

Why do People Buy Accounts with Negative Balances?

First of all, to promote a deposit on the Quotex platform through aggressive trading strategies . Those who buy such accounts are confident that for some time they will be able to remain in the shadow of the all-seeing eye of the anti-fraud system algorithm (from the English “anti-fraud” – fight against fraud).

There is another category of buyers – bonus hunters. “Freebie hunters” buy accounts on which bonuses have not yet been used in the hope of using free funds issued by the broker for their own benefit.

Well, and of course, such accounts are actively used by scammers who use Quotex accounts to conduct illegal financial transactions, most often in conjunction with money laundering. To do this, they replenish the account in one way and withdraw it in another. In this case, the money withdrawn from the brokerage account will become legal: the profit is obtained as a result of trading binary options.

How to Make Money on Negative Quotex Accounts

Offers to buy leaked Quotex accounts can be found on various social networks, forums, and even in private messages or comments under YouTube videos. Usually, they are about buying unprofitable profiles of this binary options broker. As a rule, such ads indicate the amounts of loss starting from $500.

Further, there are several basic “schemes” of work, depending on the experience and level of training of the “buyer”.

Option #1: The Account is Replenished by its Owner

The simplest and most common type of “cooperation” is the seller himself replenishing the account. In this case, he deposits a small amount into his own account, for example, from a bank card or an electronic payment system, and transfers the account to the management of supposedly professional managers.

In fact, after replenishing the deposit, a trading robot with an aggressive capital management method will be connected to his account at best. After which his “assistants” will open several transactions for a large sum and wait for the result. If they are lucky and the transactions close in plus, this will become their argument in favor of the owner of the drained account replenishing the account with a larger sum (after all, as is known, they do not work with such small sums - you have to understand).

The most interesting part starts from the moment of crediting larger funds. In one of the variants of unexpectedly profitable partnership, scammers ask to transfer funds to their details. No matter how strange it may sound, but some particularly gullible Quotex clients agree to this very dubious step. Apparently, being impressed by the professionalism of the managers. Of course, after this, the connection with these “masters of trading” will be completely lost, and you will be left in deep thoughts about the lost profit. I wonder where you could have made a mistake here? We suggest you write your version in the comments.

There is another, no less impudent version of "partnership". When you top up your account with a large amount, you will be offered to use a particularly secret promo code that will allow you to increase your deposit even more, which will allow you to trade much more safely on your account.

But there is a nuance: the promo code that you specify when replenishing your account will take you to the scammers' affiliate account. After that, they will receive profit from each of your unprofitable transactions, and you have clearly succeeded in this, otherwise why would you sell a drained negative account to Quotex?

Option #2: The Account is Replenished by the Buyer of the Account

There is an even more sophisticated version of “mutually beneficial work”. A robot will be connected to your account, which will use the data flow directly from the exchange in order to receive quotes for various instruments faster than they appear in the Quotex trading terminal. Knowing in advance where the price will go, such a robot opens a deal, trading as if on an insider, which directly contradicts the Trading Regulations of the Quotex platform.

As follows from paragraph 2.5.2 of this document, the Quotex broker prohibits the use of any automated systems for concluding transactions on its platform. It is not difficult to guess that as soon as the broker notices such trading, it will immediately block the account without the possibility of withdrawing funds.

Does it Make Sense to Sell a Negative Quotex Account?

At first glance, the prospect of selling a negative Quotex account may seem very tempting. For inexperienced traders, this seems like a real chance to return at least part of the losses from trading. However, having studied this issue in detail, we came to the conclusion: it is not worth doing this, since the risks are too high.

By transferring your account to third parties, you lose control over it, which means you cannot guarantee that it will not be used for illegal purposes.

Conclusion

So, only those who offer to buy Quotex accounts from you earn money by “promoting” negative accounts. The owners of such accounts themselves not only do not return the lost capital, but also with a high degree of probability risk facing serious problems with the law. It is definitely not worth it.

Instead of getting involved with dubious schemes, we recommend that you take a step-by-step binary options training course and use proven strategies and indicators , which are presented in abundance on our website.

OPEN ACCOUNT WITH QUOTEX

See also: