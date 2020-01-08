Express orders from the binary options broker Pocket Option

It has long been believed in the trading community that binary options trading is much easier to learn than trading on the Forex market. Therefore, the field of binary options is attracting more and more new people who want to understand trading in financial markets.

Due to increased competition, brokers are forced to introduce more and more new tools in order to interest as many new traders as possible and make trading easier. One of these innovations is express orders from the binary options broker PocketOption .

Pocket Option trading platform with express orders:

Let's figure out what it is and how it works.

The main idea of ​​an express option at the binary options broker Pocket Option

The basic idea of ​​how this tool works originates from standard Call-Put binary options, but there is one small difference. We open a position not on one asset, but on at least two. If you take currency pairs, you can create an express order for 4 currency pairs at once.

Using standard call-put options, we need to correctly predict the direction of just one asset in order to make a profit. When working with an express order, the task becomes more complicated. Now you need to correctly predict the direction of two or more assets. This is more difficult to do, but the profit is many times greater.

For example, a trader decides to open an express order for three currency pairs: AUD/CAD, CHF/JPY and EUR/NZD. The total potential profit percentage in this case would be as much as 403% and with a position size of $100, $403 would be received. By opening separate standard orders for each of these pairs, one could get a maximum of 184% profit, which, as we see, is several times less.

Profit on express orders is calculated using the formula:

(1.8 x 1.79 x 1.25 – 1) x 100 = 402.75%

1.8 is 80%, 1.79 is 79% and so on.

Accordingly, we see that by opening an order in the amount of $100, the potential profit will be $403. But if the guess in the direction of even one currency pair turns out to be incorrect, the entire order will be considered a loss.

How to open an express order with the binary options broker Pocket Option

In the menu on the right, find the “Express Order” tab and click on it:

A list of trading instruments (in our case, currency pairs) will open. From the list we can choose which direction we expect the currency pair to go (green and red arrows) and also the time of the option (immediately below the name of the instrument).

To open an express order with the Pocket Option binary options broker, we need to select at least two instruments. Speaking of currency pairs, you can only choose a maximum of four.

By selecting the currency pairs we are interested in and specifying the time, you can enter the amount and see the expected profit. In our case, we will try to open an express order consisting of AUD/USD and EUR/JPY currency pairs with an expiration time of one minute. We assumed that the AUD/USD pair would rise and EUR/JPY would fall.

As you can see, the potential profit will be $247 or 147%.

If you want to delete one of the pairs and add a new one, then simply click on the “basket” to the right of the selected asset. If you are satisfied with everything, then click “Confirm”.

After the transaction is confirmed, the active option will be displayed in the “Open” section. A split second before the opening, the payout percentage managed to increase and the potential profit could already reach $265.

After the transaction is closed, the information can be viewed in the “Closed” section.

In this case, we correctly predicted the direction of two currency pairs and made a profit of $265.

But don’t forget that trades can also be unprofitable, like one of our first trades:

The advantage of express orders at the binary options broker Pocket Option

The main advantage of express orders is their potential profit with relatively low risks. Such deals will be especially useful for those who want to increase their deposit.

Also, this type of orders makes it possible to reduce the drawdown of the main account, because one profitable express trade can cover several unprofitable orders at once.

How to use express orders with the binary options broker Pocket Option

Some useful tips for more successful use of express orders:

After tests, we concluded that the best option would be to include only two instruments in one express order. Since the more assets are used, the less chance of a successful outcome. Of course, if you use the maximum number of assets, then the possible profit will be huge, but the key word here is possible. It is because of greed that many traders lose money.

It would be a good idea to monitor the correlation of currency pairs. Indicators or online services will help here.

One of the most important rules is to trade only with the trend . When choosing a trading instrument, pay attention to the trend. This will help to conduct a more accurate analysis.

And of course, do not forget that it is best to test everything on a demo account, and only then switch to a real account.

Conclusion

Express orders from the binary options broker Pocket Option can be both an excellent new trading tool and a trap for greedy traders. Therefore, always keep your emotions under control and calculate possible risks if you want to stay afloat for a long time. And be sure to trade with the trend. We wish you success in trading!

