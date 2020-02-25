    Registration
        Binary options strategy Intraday Profit Machine

        The Intraday Profit Machine binary options strategy is trend-based and contains indicators based on Moving Averages, Stochastics and Parabolics. This strategy can be easily used by both beginners and experienced traders, as it has simple rules for entering a trade and only two indicators at its core. Before using this strategy, it will not hurt to know what a trend is and how to determine it .

        Binary options strategy Intraday Profit Machine

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Intraday Profit Machine

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1.
        • Expiration: 5 minutes.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: BOC 2, i-Gentor LSMA&EMA.
        • Trading instruments: all currency pairs.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing Intraday Profit Machine Strategy Indicators in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        All indicators are installed with default settings.

        To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download indicators and a template for this strategy.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Rules for trading using the Intraday Profit Machine strategy

        I would like to immediately note that scalping trades using this strategy will bring profit if you try to enter on a pullback along the trend. If you use the signals of this strategy for binary options in the flat, then almost all of them will most likely be unprofitable. Here is an example of a flat in which four signals come in a row at once. Scalpers love to use such signals, most often with an expiration time of 1 minute. Besides the fact that such signals can be confusing, most likely almost all of them will be unprofitable:

        Flat example

        Therefore, we hope that you already know how to trade with the trend, because it is important to understand this in this strategy.

        Now let's move on directly to the trading rules.

        To open a Call option you need to:

        1. There was an upward trend.
        2. A signal has appeared from the BOC 2 indicator (white arrow), after which you need to wait for the signal candle to close.
        3. The i-Gentor LSMA&EMA indicator should show white bars at the top and bottom (there should be no gaps).

        To open a Put option you need to:

        1. There was a downward trend.
        2. A signal has appeared from the BOC 2 indicator (red arrow), after which you need to wait for the signal candle to close.
        3. The i-Gentor LSMA&EMA indicator should show orange bars at the top and bottom (there should be no gaps).

        Examples of trading using the Intraday Profit Machine strategy

        Now consider potential real examples of transactions, where we will analyze everything in more detail.

        Opening a Call Option

        If you check other signals on history, you will see that there are often gaps in the lines of the i-Gentor LSMA&EMA indicator. If all the rules agree, but even in one of the lines there is a gap, then the signal is considered not relevant and is skipped. But if all the signals match, then the signal will most likely be profitable.

        Call option

        Opening a Put option

        This situation is similar to the previous one. We trade only according to the trend with the same rules.

        Put option

        Conclusion

        As you can now see, this strategy for binary options has fairly simple trading rules that will be understandable even to beginners. But do not lose sight of the main rule in trading - you can only risk the amount that you are not afraid to lose. Therefore, follow the rules of money management and do not enter into one transaction with your entire deposit.

        Also, for successful trading, it is recommended to make transactions only through a trusted broker. If you have not yet found one, then you can familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers and choose the one you like.

        Download indicators and template for the Intraday Profit Machine strategy

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        Ух ты! Какая простая стратегия...
        21 July 2022
        Евгений
        Евгений
        ТС без алертов? Указывайте что система без алертов например там где валютные пары, экспирация, время торговли ну ТС например не имеет оповещений.
        31 July 2020
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        Круто индикатор со стрелками, в основе реально аж 3 индюка лежит!) годная стратегия, если бегло глянуть. но надо протестить
        25 February 2020
        Арина Карпова
        Не так давно увлекаюсь бинарными опционами, но в принципе правила понятны, попробую на демо счете поторговать оп ней)
        25 February 2020
        Геннадий
        Геннадий
        По тренду действительно в большинстве случаев будет профит по данной стратегии, да и не только по ней. советую всем новичкам начинать с изучения тренда)
        25 February 2020
