Strategy for Quotex "MA Pro"

One of the simplest and most effective technical analysis indicators in binary options trading on Quotex is the Moving Average indicator. It displays the average value of the asset price for a selected period of time. The trader sets the desired period independently in the indicator settings. Next, we will consider one of the strategies built on the readings of this indicator, which is called MA Pro.

With the help of MA, you can find out the current direction of the trend and determine the moment of its reversal. This tool is also used in many strategies for binary options as an indicator of support and resistance levels .

In order for the trend indicator to give fewer false signals when trading through the broker Kvotex, you should set the Moving Average for a long time period. At the same time, when selecting a period for the Moving Average, some experienced traders advise taking into account the type of asset on which trading operations will be carried out, but for most currency pairs this indicator is "30".

Rules and settings of strategy indicators in Quotex

The MA Pro strategy provides two trading options:

It is used in a situation when the price of an asset does not break through the Moving Average, but bounces off it; It is used in a situation when the MA line is broken.

Expiration in all cases is 3 candles, any time frame can be used.

It is also important to understand that any strategy can also bring losses, so in trading you can use promotional codes to cancel a losing trade Quotex , which cancels any trade up to $10.

Before you start trading using this option, you should install the SMA indicator on the chart in the Quotex broker terminal:

Then you need to specify a period equal to “30”, type – SMA:

Examples of trading using the MA Pro strategy at the Quotex broker

Using the first trading option, you need to wait until the price reaches the SMA from either side. After that, you must definitely wait for the moment when the asset price touches the indicator line and bounces back.

You should enter the market and buy a Call option immediately after the opening of the second candle in the direction of the rebound:

Put option situation:

The second option for opening trades using SMA is based on the fact that the market entry occurs after the price breaks through the indicator line from either side. In this case, the period "30" and expiration of 3 candles are also used.

You should wait until the candle that crossed the Moving Average closes and the next candle opens in the same direction, after which you can buy a Call option:

Put option situation:

Conclusion

As you can see from this article, it is not difficult at all to use the Simple Moving Average indicator for binary options in trading on the Kvotex broker platform. This is the basis of the MA Pro strategy, the use of which can bring profit. But you should always take into account the direction of the trend and make transactions only according to the trend, and it is also important to correctly set the Moving Average period, since it may differ for other assets in addition to currency pairs.

