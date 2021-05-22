The indicator for binary options MAKA Indicator is the author's arrow indicator , which can be considered universal, since the indicator gives signals on any time frame and any trading asset, and also marks the arrows with the signatures “BUY” or “SELL”, which is convenient for beginners. This indicator is built based on volatility , and according to the author, the accuracy of the MAKA Indicator reaches 65-70%.

It is important to note that the indicator for binary options MAKA Indicator is a paid indicator and its price is $29.90, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options MAKA Indicator

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M5-D1.

Expiration: 5 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: MAKA INDICATOR_v1 - 2.ex4.

Trading instruments: any.

Trading time: 8:00-20:00 Moscow time.

Installing the indicator for binary options MAKA Indicator in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

Review and settings of the MAKA Indicator for binary options

MAKA Indicator is an arrow indicator for binary options that indicates trade entry points with red and blue arrows labeled “BUY” and “SELL” as mentioned earlier. The advantage of this indicator is that it is as easy as possible to learn and therefore is suitable for beginners and those who have just begun to master binary options trading. It can also be easily used as a filter for other indicators:

The MAKA Indicator algorithm for binary options is based on the ATR (Average True Range) indicator, which in turn measures market volatility and is a standard indicator in the MT4 terminal. The ATR itself can be used in trading only for analysis, since all it shows is the range of price movement in points. The algorithm and additional settings of MAKA Indicator allow you to receive signals based on the volatility of the ATR indicator, so beginners can use it for trading and when learning to trade binary options .

In the MAKA Indicator binary options indicator, you can configure signal filters, indicator sensitivity and create an individual set of settings depending on your trading style, assets, time frames and market conditions:

Let's look at the basic settings of the indicator:

Source. This variable allows you to select the type of construction, which can be by close, open, median of the candle or in other ways;

This variable allows you to select the type of construction, which can be by close, open, median of the candle or in other ways; ATR Timer. This variable allows you to set the time range for construction. That is, if the period is specified as “14”, then the indicator will be built based on the last 14 bars on the chart;

This variable allows you to set the time range for construction. That is, if the period is specified as “14”, then the indicator will be built based on the last 14 bars on the chart; ATR Multiplier. This variable regulates the sensitivity of the indicator signals and if you reduce it, you can get many more signals on the chart;

This variable regulates the sensitivity of the indicator signals and if you reduce it, you can get many more signals on the chart; Reactor[0.1]. This variable also affects the number of signals, but it is better to use the previous parameter.

Signal colors can be selected in the last item of the indicator settings. The indicator also has alert settings that allow you to receive notifications about signals on your PC or mobile device. You can select any signal color in the last settings item.

Trading rules using the MAKA Indicator for binary options

Trading binary options using MAKA Indicator is quite simple. You just need to wait for the indicator signal to enter a trade. Once the blue up arrow (“BUY”) appears, you can buy a Call option. If we see a red down arrow (“SELL”), then we need to buy a Put option.

You can trade any currency pair using the MAKA Indicator. Recommended timeframes are 5M, 15M and 30M, and expiration is 5 candles. Also, do not trade on unstable market days:

You need to open a trade only after the candle closes, and not immediately after the signal appears. The signal is not confirmed on an open candle and therefore you should wait and trade only after the candle closes. This simple rule will help you avoid making mistakes and avoid losses.

It is also worth noting that this indicator perfectly predicts flats. If “BUY” and “SELL” signals, also known as Call and Put, often appear on the chart over a short period of time, we can say for sure that a sideways movement has begun for this asset:

Using MAKA Indicator you can also trade on the Forex market. In the same way, following the signals of the indicator, the purchase and sale of currency pairs and other trading assets occurs, and when an opposite signal appears, the transaction is closed.

Buying a Call and Put Option

The figure below shows the principle of operation of the indicator and indicates signals and trade entries. After the signal candle is closed, Call or Put options are purchased with an expiration of 5 candles, which is equal to 1 hour 15 minutes on this chart:

Conclusion

The MAKA Indicator allows you to check profitable trades on history and works on all currency pairs and timeframes, and also does not redraw signals and shows a good percentage of profitable trades. MAKA Indicator is suitable for both professionals and novice traders due to its simplicity and understandable working algorithm.

In order to increase the efficiency of your trading, this indicator can be used in addition to other indicators and used in various trading strategies .

It is also always worth remembering the “golden” rules of money management and risk management , and also choosing only an honest and trusted broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

