        English
        Russian Spanish
        Trading robot indicator for OlympTrade

        Surely everyone has heard about the OlympTrade trading platform and many have tried to develop their own strategies for trading on it. This is often very difficult, especially for beginners, and can take quite a lot of time.

        The robot also works for traders from Russia, be sure to read this article

          We would like to introduce you to the trading robot for OlympTrade, which includes a whole set of strategies for automatic trading Fixed Time Trades on the Olymptrade platform.

          robot for olymp trade

          Trading robot for OlympTrade

          The OlympTradeRobot trading robot is an exclusive product that allows you to make transactions on the Olymp Trade platform completely automatically.

          OlympTradeRobot is a program in the form of an extension for the Google Chrome browser that can monitor and analyze quotes from the OlympTrade broker. And according to the client’s entered settings, send signals with a recommendation to enter a trade or even open trades on your own.

          The most popular trading strategies used by traders are already built into the robot. The robot has many settings that will help make your trading profitable. The robot even has a function to cover unprofitable trades using the Martingale system.

          Let's take a closer look at this robot, its functions and settings.

          Robot settings for OlympTrade

          First of all, you will need to select a list of assets that the robot will work with. These can be any currency pairs presented on the Olymptrade platform or even cryptocurrencies. If you want to receive the maximum number of signals from the robot, you should select all assets at once by highlighting the entire list of proposed assets with the mouse. At the same time, you can set the minimum percentage of profitability of the transaction, which will allow you to limit transactions on low-profitable assets at the time the signal is received.

          Robot for OlympTrade

          After selecting assets, you will need to choose a trading strategy that the robot will use. This could be the strategy “Three candles along the trend”, “Counterattack”, “Bollindezhre Lines”, “Three candles against the trend”, “Five candles against the trend”, “Four candles against the trend”, “ RSI indicator ”, “Crossing moving averages” " or " Stochastic + RSI ".

          Robot for OlympTrade

          Having chosen the initial bet and set the duration of the candles (the “ track chart ” parameter) that the chart will analyze, we complete the basic settings of the robot and, in principle, we can start the robot to work.

          If we want to improve the robot’s performance and switch it to fully automatic mode, we can set a number of additional settings. Such as:

          • Martingale coefficient – ​​allows you to enable and set parameters for using the system for increasing the transaction ( Martingale system ) after a losing position.
          • Simultaneous transactions – allows you to set a limit on the number of simultaneously open transactions (!important if the deposit is not large)
          • Open trades limit – allows you to set the amount of open trades, above which the robot will not open trades (if it is not important, we set the amount above the deposit)
          • Loss limitation – allows you to set both the maximum profit and the maximum loss of the robot’s operation. Having reached the limit, the robot will stop working.
          • Operating time – a parameter that allows you to configure the robot’s operating time. Useful if you want to exclude low volatile hours or news release times.

          It is important to note that the robot can operate both in fully automatic mode and in signal output mode. In the second case, you will need to make trades yourself as quickly as possible after receiving a signal from the robot, especially if you installed the robot to analyze minute charts.

          Robot for OlympTrade

          Robot installation

          The robot is very easy to install and even a beginner can figure out its settings. In order to start trading with the OlympTradeRobot robot, you need to follow a few simple steps:

          Register a new account using this link on the Olymp Trade platform (or register directly from the application).

          Download and simultaneously install the OlympTradeRobot trading robot for free from the Chrome Web Store.

          Robot for OlympTrade

          After successful installation, you need to log into your Olymp Trade account from the Google Chrome browser and you will immediately see the robot’s information panel.

          The robot is applicable for trading on both real and demo accounts.

          Robot for OlympTrade

          Robot for OlympTrade

          If you have a fairly good deposit, then with the Martingale function enabled, the robot will show very good results on any assets and using any strategy. If your deposit does not allow you to increase your initial bet using the Martingale system at least 5 times, then it is better for you to select a separate strategy for each individual asset and trading time. After small tests, the robot will automatically open a fairly large number of profitable trades.

          Download robot for OlympTrade

          Download

          Only for use in Google Chrome

          If you cannot log into the OlympTrade platform from Russia, be sure to read this article

            Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

            olymptrade

            Илья
            Робота удалили?
            18 March 2023
            Answer
            Inokentiy Norman
            Inokentiy Norman
            Здравствуйте, если запущен робот и я буду помимо робота заходить в рынок сам на интересных мне моментах, это как то повлияет на работу робота, будет сбивать его с толку?(например робот, открыл, сделку, и я тоже открыл на этом же графике, ну или на другом)
            Нет это в роботе предусмотрено, он не как не отреагирует на позиции открытые трейдером
            11 March 2021
            Answer
            Ruslan
            Ruslan
            Здравствуйте, если запущен робот и я буду помимо робота заходить в рынок сам на интересных мне моментах, это как то повлияет на работу робота, будет сбивать его с толку?(например робот, открыл, сделку, и я тоже открыл на этом же графике, ну или на другом)
            09 March 2021
            Answer
            Tetiana
            Подскажите, а на 2020 год этот робот работает?
            04 August 2020
            Answer
            Сегей
            Здравствуйте.можно ли OlympTradeRobot установить на телефон?
            01 February 2019
            Answer
            игорь
            робот запущен, а ставок не делает...почему?
            22 December 2018
            Answer
            Вадим
            Здравствуйте .Можно ли использовать в смартфоне Индикатор OlympTradeRobot?
            01 November 2018
            Answer
            Сергей
            Все сделал по вашей ссылке скачал устоновил в ПК есть расширение а в olimp trade робота нет
            01 November 2018
            Answer
            Вячеслав
            Здравствуйте. Вопрос про олимп трейд робот. Есть уже существующий аккаунт. Вот у вас написано, что на существующий уже его установить нельзя, и нужно заплатить 1000 рублей за неделю его использования. У куда платить? И каковы гарантии что он заработает?
            31 October 2018
            Answer
            Михаил
            здравствуйте установил робота ниодной ставки незделал
            29 October 2018
            Answer
            Дмитрий
            Доброго времени суток,хотел спросить,как установить на уже действующий аккаунт,второй ведь нельзя заводить,заблочат,я понимаю скорее всего платно,так то не жалко,но есть маленькое но,на олимпе активно борются с авто торговлей,как ваш бот это обходит?А то не хотелось бы закинуть денег на счёт туда и потом их заблочат,за авто торговлю и получится подарил олимпу деньги и так кухня по рукам даёт,когда успешно работаешь,а тут вообще забанят
            19 September 2018
            Answer
            Владимир
            Как установить робот,?за 2 аккаунта последует блокировка. Удалить аккаунт нельзя.
            01 September 2018
            Answer
            Контстантин
            Здравствуйте я зарегистрировал платформу олимп по новым аккаунтом ,потом скачал вашу программу а почему нет на платформе ни чего что бы настроиться на автоторговлю и вообще нет этого ни чего ?а находясь тут в вашей программе я не вижу где платформа для торгов?или что то я не так сделал
            19 August 2018
            Answer
            Игорь
            робот офецыально закрепен за брокерм олимп трейд ?можно ли импользаватся на торговой платформе без риска блокировки акуанта ?
            19 August 2018
            Answer
            martin74
            Здравствуйте. Подскажите пожалуйста, может где неправильно настроила бота. Дело в том, что после установки бот успешно работал, далее после вывода средств пошел слив. Вместо 3 шагов мартингейла, начал далее открывать сделки и в итоге минус. Спасибо!
            16 August 2018
            Answer
            Юра
            здравствуйте установил я робот тестировал долго сливал депозит но вот сейчас вроди настроил работает несливает.буду надеятся что все будет хорошо и я смогу на реальном счете работать.
            30 July 2018
            Answer
            Артем
            отличная программа, с этим роботом я точно вхожу в сделки, доволен что нашел эту статью
            17 June 2018
            Answer
            Masudbek Mirzatillaev
            Masudbek Mirzatillaev
            Можно этого робота установит на дедик?
            29 May 2018
            Answer
            Андрей
            Если я поставлю робота а брокер ы увидят что я торгую с помощью него,они заблокируют просто меня и не будут выводить?
            28 May 2018
            Answer
            Денис
            сомнительно отношусь к роботам, я считаю в опционах нужно вживую работать
            10 May 2018
            Answer
            Happy trading with us!