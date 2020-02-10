    Registration
        Binary Options Strategy Oracle Binary System

        The Oracle Binary System binary options strategy was originally intended for the Forex market. But it was easily adapted for binary options. The strategy is a trend one, as you can guess by looking at the names of the indicators . Therefore, it can be used successfully only with good movements and expiration of transactions for at least one hour. In flat conditions, this strategy for binary options will give many false signals. Before you start working on it, you should definitely know how to correctly determine the trend in the market .

        Oracle Binary System Strategy

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Oracle Binary System

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M5.
        • Expiration: H1.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Oracle Direction, Oracle Momentum, Oracle Strength.
        • Trading instruments: Any.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing Oracle Binary System Strategy Indicators in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        The Oracle Direction and Oracle Strength indicators have no settings and are therefore installed as is. The Oracle Momentum indicator is set with the Period parameter - 50.

        To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download indicators and a template for this strategy.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Trading Rules Using the Oracle Binary System Strategy

        As discussed above, the strategy is based on working with the trend and the best results can be obtained with good trend movements. With this strategy for binary options, you can also make scalping transactions, but then reduce the expiration period. We will focus on transactions with an expiration time of 1 hour.

        Regarding the indicators that are used in this strategy, I would like to mention Oracle Direction and Oracle Strength. The Oracle Direction indicator shows the price direction of the trading asset being used and changes values ​​when the local trend changes. And the Oracle Strength indicator determines whether the market is currently trending or flat. If with the first indicator everything is extremely simple, since arrows are used to indicate the direction, then on the second indicator the trend and flat look like this:

        Oracle Strength Indicator

        The remaining areas are also considered trendy (thick columns) and flat (thin columns).

        Now let's move on directly to the trading rules.

        To open a Call option you need to:

        1. The blue line of the Oracle Momentum indicator has crossed the brown one from bottom to top, and a blue arrow will appear.
        2. The Oracle Direction indicator should show an upward direction (blue arrows).
        3. The Oracle Strength indicator should show a strong movement, that is, a white thick bar chart should be formed.

        To open a Put option you need to:

        1. The brown line of the Oracle Momentum indicator has crossed the blue line from top to bottom, and a brown arrow will appear.
        2. The Oracle Direction indicator should show a downward direction (orange arrows).
        3. The Oracle Strength indicator should show a strong movement, that is, an orange thick bar chart should be formed.

        As a result, we have the fact that in order to open a position, the indicators of all three indicators must coincide.

        Examples of trading using the Oracle Binary System strategy

        For example, we will use the currency pair EUR/JPY.

        Opening a Call Option

        In an uptrend, we could wait for a signal from all indicators and open a Call option, and we would get a profit:

        Call option

        As can be seen from the example, if a trade against the trend is worth taking, it will be with a lower expiration, which should be selected through testing. And using the rules of the strategy when working with the trend and expiration 1 hour, you can make a profit in most cases.

        Opening a Put option

        A similar situation with a downtrend with the same expiration:

        Put option

        Conclusion

        Based on everything seen above, we can say for sure that this strategy for binary options performs well over long expiration periods and during a trend. Therefore, lovers of scalping will have to independently rebuild it for quick transactions. But if you are new to the market, then it is better to leave everything as it is. Most importantly, do not forget that the main rule in any strategy remains the competent application of capital and risk management rules.

        Also, for successful trading, it is recommended to make transactions only through a trusted broker. You can find one in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Download indicators and template for the Oracle Binary System strategy

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        CALL
        CALL
        Название у стратегии прикольное - оракул. И если делать все прям по тренду, результаты порадуют. Скальпинг же за собой ничего хорошего не несет:)
        10 February 2020
        Answer
        Герман Титов
        Герман Титов
        Скальпинг вообще не мое, а вот такие трейды часовые или около того что надо. Таким образом есть возможность взять хорошее движение, и можно использовать не только на опционах)
        10 February 2020
        Answer
        Галина
        Хорошая стратегия для тех, кто понимает что такое тренд и как надо совершать сделки по нему, а вот новичкам будет сложно разобраться в ней думаю((
        10 February 2020
        Answer
